Istanbul, September 19, 2023
Announcement Regarding the Appointment to Management
Mr. Kamil Kalyon has been appointed as Executive Vice President of Finance of our Company. He has assumed this role in acting position to date. Mr. Hüseyin Çakmak has been appointed as Executive Vice President of Human Resources of our Company. He has assumed this role in acting position to date.
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations
investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr
Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
