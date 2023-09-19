Istanbul, September 19, 2023

Announcement Regarding the Board of Directors Role Distribution and Committees

Our Company's Board of Directors resolved that the Board Committees shall be composed of following members:

Committee

Members

Corporate Governance

Serdar Çetin (Chairman), Melikşah Yasin, Emre Alpman, Özlem

Committee

Yardım

Audit Committee

Hüseyin Arslan (Chairman), Serdar Çetin, Afif Demirkıran

Candidate Nomination

Hüseyin Arslan (Chairman), Şenol Kazancı, Melikşah Yasin

Committee

Compensation Committee

Hüseyin Arslan (Chairman), Şenol Kazancı, Nail Olpak

Early Detection of Risk

Afif Demirkıran (Chairman), Figen Kılıç, Ayşe Nur Bahçekapılı

Committee

Strategy and Digitalization

Afif Demirkıran (Chairman), Şenol Kazancı, Serdar Çetin, Serkan

Committee

Öztürk, Mehmet Akif Konar

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

