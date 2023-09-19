Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 19.9.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Board of Directors Role Distribution and Committees
September 19, 2023 at 04:26 pm EDT
Share
Istanbul, September 19, 2023
Announcement Regarding the Board of Directors Role Distribution and Committees
Our Company's Board of Directors resolved that the Board Committees shall be composed of following members:
Committee
Members
Corporate Governance
Serdar Çetin (Chairman), Melikşah Yasin, Emre Alpman, Özlem
Committee
Yardım
Audit Committee
Hüseyin Arslan (Chairman), Serdar Çetin, Afif Demirkıran
Candidate Nomination
Hüseyin Arslan (Chairman), Şenol Kazancı, Melikşah Yasin
Committee
Compensation Committee
Hüseyin Arslan (Chairman), Şenol Kazancı, Nail Olpak
Early Detection of Risk
Afif Demirkıran (Chairman), Figen Kılıç, Ayşe Nur Bahçekapılı
Committee
Strategy and Digitalization
Afif Demirkıran (Chairman), Şenol Kazancı, Serdar Çetin, Serkan
Committee
Öztürk, Mehmet Akif Konar
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations
investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr
Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
1
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 19 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2023 20:25:29 UTC.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company's segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S. and Turkcell Gayrimenkul Hizmetleri A.S; Turkcell International, which includes the operations of Kibris Mobile Telekomunikasyon Limited Sirketi, Eastasian Consortium BV, lifecell LLC, UkrTower LLC, LLC Global Bilgi, Turkcell Europe GmbH, Lifetech LLC, Beltower LLC and Fintur Holdings BV, and Other, which comprises the information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and non-group call center operations of Turkcell Global Bilgi and Turkcell Finansman AS.