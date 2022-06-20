Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 20.6.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Application to Capital Markets Board for Debt Instrument Issuance in Domestic Market

Istanbul, June 20, 2022
Announcement Regarding the Application to Capital Markets Board for Debt Instrument Issuance in Domestic Market
With reference to our Company's announcement dated April 28, 2022, today (20.06.2022) we made an application to Capital Markets Board for the approval of debt instrument issuance certificate.
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations
investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr
Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
1
Disclaimer
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 18:23:09 UTC.