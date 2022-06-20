Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 20.6.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Application to Capital Markets Board for Debt Instrument Issuance in Domestic Market

Istanbul, June 20, 2022

Announcement Regarding the Application to Capital Markets Board for Debt Instrument Issuance in Domestic Market

With reference to our Company's announcement dated April 28, 2022, today (20.06.2022) we made an application to Capital Markets Board for the approval of debt instrument issuance certificate.

