    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-06-16
17.87 TRY   +2.52%
02:24pTURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 20.6.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Application to Capital Markets Board for Debt Instrument Issuance in Domestic Market
PU
06/17Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Approves Dividend for Fiscal Year 2021
CI
06/16TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 16.6.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Result of Annual General Assembly
PU
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 20.6.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Application to Capital Markets Board for Debt Instrument Issuance in Domestic Market

06/20/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
Istanbul, June 20, 2022

Announcement Regarding the Application to Capital Markets Board for Debt Instrument Issuance in Domestic Market

With reference to our Company's announcement dated April 28, 2022, today (20.06.2022) we made an application to Capital Markets Board for the approval of debt instrument issuance certificate.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 18:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 46 348 M 2 673 M 2 673 M
Net income 2022 5 538 M 319 M 319 M
Net Debt 2022 14 454 M 834 M 834 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,31x
Yield 2022 6,82%
Capitalization 39 012 M 2 254 M 2 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 16 649
Free-Float 54,0%
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,87 TRY
Average target price 21,91 TRY
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Managers and Directors
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Osman Yilmaz Chief Financial Officer
Bülent Aksu Chairman
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Information & Communication Technologies
Afif Demirkiran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.-3.20%2 254
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.64%205 909
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.41%135 525
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.98%99 847
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.02%94 143
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-32.21%71 035