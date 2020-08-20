Log in
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 20.8.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Permission of ICTA on Share Transfer

08/20/2020 | 11:20am EDT

Istanbul, August 20, 2020

Announcement Regarding the Permission of ICTA on Share Transfer

Information and Communication Technologies Authority's ("ICTA") decision dated August 13th, 2020, which has been notified today to our Company, with respect to the application made to ICTA in accordance with the relevant legislation is disclosed below:

"It has been decided that share transfers, details of which are stated below, with respect to the 51% shareholding of Turkcell Holding A.Ş. in Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş., shall be permitted following the transactions to be performed in accordance with relevant legislation:

a. the transfer of 26.2% of Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. shares to Türkiye Varlık Fonu Bilgi Teknolojileri İletişim Hizmetleri Yatırım Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., so as to establish control in the Company,

b. the transfer of 24.8% of Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. shares to IMTIS Holdings SARL"

As per the announcements of our shareholders and Turkey Wealth Fund on Public Disclosure Platform, the process for respective transfer transactions is still in progress.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 15:19:23 UTC
