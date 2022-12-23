Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 23.12.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Lifecell Ventures

Istanbul, December 23, 2022

Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Lifecell Ventures

The capital of our Company's subsidiary Lifecell Ventures Coöperatief U.A. ("Lifecell Ventures") is increased by EUR 6,043,726 to EUR 1,769,379,554 from EUR 1,763,335,827. Our Company's pre-emption rights with respect to the capital increase is fully paid.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

