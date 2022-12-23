Advanced search
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 23.12.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Lifecell Ventures

12/23/2022 | 02:54am EST
Istanbul, December 23, 2022

Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Lifecell Ventures

The capital of our Company's subsidiary Lifecell Ventures Coöperatief U.A. ("Lifecell Ventures") is increased by EUR 6,043,726 to EUR 1,769,379,554 from EUR 1,763,335,827. Our Company's pre-emption rights with respect to the capital increase is fully paid.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 07:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
