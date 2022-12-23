Advanced search
    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
  Report
2022-12-21
35.10 TRY   +0.80%
11:33aTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 23.12.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Decision on the IPO of Global Tower
PU
07:15aTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Lifecell Ventures - Form 6-K
PU
02:54aTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 23.12.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Lifecell Ventures
PU
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 23.12.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Decision on the IPO of Global Tower

12/23/2022 | 11:33am EST
Istanbul, December 23, 2022

Announcement Regarding the Decision on the IPO of Global Tower

Our Company's Board of Directors has decided to initiate the preparation process of initial public offering of a certain amount of shares of Kule Hizmet ve İşletmecilik A.Ş. ("Global Tower"), in which we have 100% shareholding, in Turkey and international markets when required, depending on the market conditions, and within the framework of the provisions of Capital Markets' legislation and other related legislations. In this regard, our Company's management is authorized to amend the existing articles of association of Global Tower within the scope of Capital Markets' legislation and to perform all other actions as required under related legislations.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
