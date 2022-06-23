Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 23.6.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Dispute in Relation to the Act on the Protection of Competition

Istanbul, June 23, 2022

Announcement Regarding the Dispute in Relation to the Act on the Protection of Competition

Doğan Dağıtım Satış Pazarlama Matbaacılık Ödeme Aracılık ve Tahsilat Sistemleri A.Ş. (title of which subsequently changed to Demirören Dağıtım Satış Pazarlama Matbaacılık ve Tahsilat Sistemleri A.Ş.) had filed a lawsuit against our Company in June 2012 with the claim of violation of competition regulation and with the demand of collection of a compensation which will be determined up to three times of TRY 110.5 million of financial damage and accumulated interest.

During the hearing of the case dated June 22, 2022, the court partially accepted the case and, ruled reimbursement of TRY 215.6 million (three times of the actual damage of TRY 71.9 million pursuant to the Act on Protection of Competition) together with the discount interest applicable from the date of the case to the plaintiff, and partially rejected the case for the remaining part.

The reasoned decision has not yet been notified to our Company and legal remedies have not come to an end regarding this decision. Upon notification of the reasoned decision, our Company shall apply to higher courts and all necessary legal remedies with respect to the decision of the court of first instance which encompasses clear contradictions to law.

