Istanbul, August 23, 2023

Announcement Regarding the Completion of the Facilitated Merger of Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. with Turkcell

The transactions of the "Merger via Facilitated Procedure" with our wholly owned subsidiary Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. ("Beltel") have been completed, and the transaction has been registered to the Trade Registry.

Board Decision Date

: 30.03.2023

Merger Model

: Merger Through Acquisition

Date Of Financial Statements Base To Merger

: 31.12.2022

Currency Unit

: TRY

Acquired Company

Trading On The Stock Exchange/Not Trading On

The Stock Exchange

Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş.

Not Trading On The Stock Exchange

Amount Of

Capital To Be

Capital To

New Shares To

Share Group

Paid In

Increased Due

Be

Target

Be Given Due

Info

Capital

To The

Decreased

Capital

To Merger

Acquisition

(TRY)

(TRY)

Group A, Not

Trading,

330,000,000

330,000,000

TRETCEL00012

Group B, TCELL,

1,870,000,000

1,870,000,000

TRATCELL91M1

Amount Of Capital

Paid In Capital

To Be Increased

Capital To Be

Target Capital

Due To The

Decreased

Acquisition

TOTAL

TRY 2,200,000,000

TRY 0

TRY 0

TRY 2,200,000,000

CMB Application Date Regarding the Merger

26.04.2023

CMB Application Result Regarding the Merger

Approval

CMB Approval Date Regarding the Merger

27.07.2023

Registration Date Regarding the Merger

23.08.2023

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

