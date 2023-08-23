Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 23.8.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Completion of the Facilitated Merger of Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. with Turkcell
Istanbul, August 23, 2023
Announcement Regarding the Completion of the Facilitated Merger of Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. with Turkcell
The transactions of the "Merger via Facilitated Procedure" with our wholly owned subsidiary Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. ("Beltel") have been completed, and the transaction has been registered to the Trade Registry.
Board Decision Date
: 30.03.2023
Merger Model
: Merger Through Acquisition
Date Of Financial Statements Base To Merger
: 31.12.2022
Currency Unit
: TRY
Acquired Company
Trading On The Stock Exchange/Not Trading On
The Stock Exchange
Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş.
Not Trading On The Stock Exchange
Amount Of
Capital To Be
Capital To
New Shares To
Share Group
Paid In
Increased Due
Be
Target
Be Given Due
Info
Capital
To The
Decreased
Capital
To Merger
Acquisition
(TRY)
(TRY)
Group A, Not
Trading,
330,000,000
330,000,000
TRETCEL00012
Group B, TCELL,
1,870,000,000
1,870,000,000
TRATCELL91M1
Amount Of Capital
Paid In Capital
To Be Increased
Capital To Be
Target Capital
Due To The
Decreased
Acquisition
TOTAL
TRY 2,200,000,000
TRY 0
TRY 0
TRY 2,200,000,000
CMB Application Date Regarding the Merger
26.04.2023
CMB Application Result Regarding the Merger
Approval
CMB Approval Date Regarding the Merger
27.07.2023
Registration Date Regarding the Merger
23.08.2023
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations
investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr
Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company's segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S. and Turkcell Gayrimenkul Hizmetleri A.S; Turkcell International, which includes the operations of Kibris Mobile Telekomunikasyon Limited Sirketi, Eastasian Consortium BV, lifecell LLC, UkrTower LLC, LLC Global Bilgi, Turkcell Europe GmbH, Lifetech LLC, Beltower LLC and Fintur Holdings BV, and Other, which comprises the information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and non-group call center operations of Turkcell Global Bilgi and Turkcell Finansman AS.