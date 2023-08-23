Istanbul, August 23, 2023

Announcement Regarding the Completion of the Facilitated Merger of Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. with Turkcell

The transactions of the "Merger via Facilitated Procedure" with our wholly owned subsidiary Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. ("Beltel") have been completed, and the transaction has been registered to the Trade Registry.

Board Decision Date : 30.03.2023 Merger Model : Merger Through Acquisition Date Of Financial Statements Base To Merger : 31.12.2022 Currency Unit : TRY Acquired Company Trading On The Stock Exchange/Not Trading On The Stock Exchange Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. Not Trading On The Stock Exchange Amount Of Capital To Be Capital To New Shares To Share Group Paid In Increased Due Be Target Be Given Due Info Capital To The Decreased Capital To Merger Acquisition (TRY) (TRY) Group A, Not Trading, 330,000,000 330,000,000 TRETCEL00012 Group B, TCELL, 1,870,000,000 1,870,000,000 TRATCELL91M1 Amount Of Capital Paid In Capital To Be Increased Capital To Be Target Capital Due To The Decreased Acquisition TOTAL TRY 2,200,000,000 TRY 0 TRY 0 TRY 2,200,000,000 CMB Application Date Regarding the Merger 26.04.2023 CMB Application Result Regarding the Merger Approval CMB Approval Date Regarding the Merger 27.07.2023 Registration Date Regarding the Merger 23.08.2023

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1