Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 26.8.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Lifecell Ventures

Istanbul, August 26, 2022
Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Lifecell Ventures
The capital of our Company's subsidiary Lifecell Ventures Coöperatief U.A. ("Lifecell Ventures") is increased by EUR 9,938,163 to EUR 1,763,335,827 from EUR 1,753,397,665. Our Company's pre-emption rights with respect to the capital increase is fully paid.
