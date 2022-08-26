Log in
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-08-24
21.90 TRY   +5.19%
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 26.8.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Lifecell Ventures
PU
08/19Announcement Regarding the Board of Directors Resolution on Buy-Back of Securities
AQ
08/19Publication of Consolidated Financial Statements of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. for the second quarter of 2022 ended June 30, 2022
AQ
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 26.8.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Lifecell Ventures

08/26/2022 | 02:11am EDT
Istanbul, August 26, 2022

Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Lifecell Ventures

The capital of our Company's subsidiary Lifecell Ventures Coöperatief U.A. ("Lifecell Ventures") is increased by EUR 9,938,163 to EUR 1,763,335,827 from EUR 1,753,397,665. Our Company's pre-emption rights with respect to the capital increase is fully paid.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 06:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
