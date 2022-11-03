Advanced search
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-11-01
27.90 TRY   +3.72%
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 3.11.2022 | Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G and 5G Frequency Tender Result
PU
10/31Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G/5G Frequency Tender Process - Form 6-K
PU
10/31Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 31.10.2022 | Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G/5G Frequency Tender Process
PU
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 3.11.2022 | Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G and 5G Frequency Tender Result

11/03/2022 | 10:53am EDT
Istanbul, November 3, 2022

Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G and 5G Frequency Tender Result

The Tender of Authorization for IMT Service and Limited Rights of Individuals to Use and the Infrastructures to be Established ("4G and 5G Tender"), which our Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Kıbrıs Mobile Telekomünikasyon Limited Şirketi ("Kıbrıs Telekom") located in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus ("TRNC") applied for, was held yesterday and the official decision was notified to our Company today.

Kıbrıs Telekom bid USD 16,462,780 + VAT for a total of 247 MHz bandwidth on 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2600 MHz and 3600 MHz frequencies in the tender and was entitled to receive the 4G license for 18 years and the 5G license for 20 years.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 14:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
