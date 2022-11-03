Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 3.11.2022 | Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G and 5G Frequency Tender Result

Istanbul, November 3, 2022

Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G and 5G Frequency Tender Result

The Tender of Authorization for IMT Service and Limited Rights of Individuals to Use and the Infrastructures to be Established ("4G and 5G Tender"), which our Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Kıbrıs Mobile Telekomünikasyon Limited Şirketi ("Kıbrıs Telekom") located in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus ("TRNC") applied for, was held yesterday and the official decision was notified to our Company today.

Kıbrıs Telekom bid USD 16,462,780 + VAT for a total of 247 MHz bandwidth on 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2600 MHz and 3600 MHz frequencies in the tender and was entitled to receive the 4G license for 18 years and the 5G license for 20 years.

