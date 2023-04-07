Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-04-05
34.56 TRY   +0.70%
02:55pTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 7.4.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Extension of the GSM (2G) License Agreement
PU
03/30Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Facilitated Merger of Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. with Turkcell - Form 6-K
PU
03/13Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 7.4.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Extension of the GSM (2G) License Agreement

04/07/2023 | 02:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Istanbul, April 7, 2023

Announcement Regarding the Extension of the GSM (2G) License Agreement

Upon our Company's application to the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA) within the legal period for the extension of the term of the GSM (2G) License Agreement which we have signed with ICTA and is valid until April 27, 2023, the ICTA has informed our Company in writing that a decision has been made to extend of the term of the GSM License Agreement and the usage rights of frequencies allocated to Turkcell in the 900 MHz band until April 30, 2029 in accordance with the "Procedures and Principles for Determining the Term Extension Conditions of the GSM License Agreements and GSM 1800 License Agreement". In accordance with the relevant procedures and principles, the extension fee has been determined as EUR 120 million (+ EUR 21.6 million VAT). The initial payment which includes the down payment for the extension fee and total amount of value-added tax, amounting to EUR 81.6 million, equivalent of which is TRY 1.7 billion, has been paid today in TRY. The remaining amount will be paid in two equal installments amounting to EUR 31.1 million within two years (on April 30, 2024, and April 30, 2025, respectively). Following the payment, it is predicted that the legal approval processes will be completed and amendment contracts for the extension of the GSM License Agreement will be signed. Further developments regarding this matter will be disclosed to the public in the upcoming period.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 18:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
02:55pTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 7.4.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Extension of the GSM ..
PU
03/30Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Facilitated Merger of Beltel Tel..
PU
03/13Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
03/09Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Decisions to Issue Lease Certifi..
PU
03/09Earnings Flash (TKC) TURKCELL Posts Q4 Revenue TRY16B
MT
03/09Consolidated Financial Statements 31 December 2022
AQ
03/09Transcript : Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09..
CI
03/09Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 9.3.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Decisions to Issue Le..
PU
03/09Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BU
03/07Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Renewal of Directors & Officers ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 83 574 M 4 340 M 4 340 M
Net income 2023 13 070 M 679 M 679 M
Net Debt 2023 33 228 M 1 725 M 1 725 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,32x
Yield 2023 8,31%
Capitalization 73 973 M 3 842 M 3 841 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 16 649
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 34,56 TRY
Average target price 46,25 TRY
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Osman Yilmaz Chief Financial Officer
Bülent Aksu Chairman
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Information & Communication Technologies
Afif Demirkiran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.-8.76%3 916
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED27.44%179 485
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.80%165 811
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG21.26%122 729
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.70%101 994
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED42.02%85 837
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer