Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 7.9.2020 | Announcement Regarding the Incorporation of Lifecell Digital Communication Technologies B.V.

09/07/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

Istanbul, September 7, 2020

Announcement Regarding the Incorporation of Lifecell Digital Communication Technologies B.V.

Lifecell Digital Communication Technologies B.V. based in the Netherlands with a capital of EUR 50,000, and the shares of which are fully owned by our Company's subsidiary Lifecell Ventures Coöperatief U.A has been incorporated and registered.

The public disclosure regarding the incorporation of the company was postponed by respective board decision since it could have impacted investment decision of investors and stock price.

Board Decision Date for Acquisition

  • : 30.04.2020

    Were Majority of Independent Board Members' Approved the Board Decision for Acquisition

  • : -

    Title of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired

  • : Lifecell Digital Communication Technologies B.V.

    Field of Activity of Non-current Financial Asset whose Shares were being Acquired

  • : Financial Holding

    Capital of Noncurrent Financial Asset

  • : EUR 50,000

    Acquirement Way

  • : Establishment

    Date on which the Transaction was/will be Completed

  • : Completed following registration and announcementAcquisition Conditions

  • : Cash

Detailed Conditions if it is a Timed Payment

:

-

Nominal Value of Shares Acquired

Purchase Price Per Share

Total Purchasing Value

: : :

- - -

Ratio of New Shares Acquired to Capital of Non-current Financial Asset (%)

:

-

Total Ratio of Shares Owned in Capital of Non-current Financial Asset After Transaction (%)

Total Voting Right Ratio Owned in Non-current Financial Asset After Transaction (%)

Ratio of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired to Total Assets in Latest Disclosed Financial Statements of Company (%)

:

-

:

-

:

-

Ratio of Transaction Value to Sales in the Latest Annual Financial Statements of the Company (%)

:

-

Effects on Company Operations

Did Takeover Bid Obligation Arised?

: :

-

No

Will Exemption Application be Made, if Takeover Bid Obligation Arised?

Title/ Name-Surname of Counter PartyIs Counter Party a Related Party According to CMB Regulations?

:

: :

No -

NoRelation with Counter Party if any

:

-

Agreement Signing Date if Exists?

Value Determination Method of Non-current Financial Asset

:

:

- -Did Valuation Report be Prepared?

  • : Not Prepared

    Reason for not Preparing Valuation Report if it was not Prepared

  • : Not required by the legislation

Date and Number of Valuation Report

Title of Valuation Company Prepared Report

: :

-

-

Value Determined in Valuation Report if Exists

:

-

Reasons if Transaction wasn't/will not be performed in Accordance with Valuation Report

:

-

For more information: Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 19:09:06 UTC
