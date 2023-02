Istanbul, February 8, 2023

Announcement Regarding the Board of Directors Resolution on Buy-Back of Securities

Our Company's Board of Directors, pursuant to their meeting on August 18, 2022, resolved to determine the maximum fund amount to buy-back our shares trading at Borsa İstanbul A.Ş., our American Depository Receipts (ADR) trading at New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and bonds of our Company as TRY1,000,000,000 within the scope of the announcements of the Capital Markets Board dated July 21, 2016, July 25, 2016, and March 23, 2020. Our Company's Board of Directors has resolved now to increase the maximum fund amount as TRY1,250,000,000.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1