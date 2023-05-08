Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 8.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Financial Bond Issuance

Istanbul, May 8, 2023

Announcement Regarding the Financial Bond Issuance

Within the scope of the issue limit of TRY8,000,000,000 approved by the Capital Markets Board; the book building of the financial bond issuance of our Company with a maturity date of 09.08.2023, an annual simple interest of 34.00%, and a nominal amount of TRY330,320,000 to qualified investors within Turkey, without public placement was completed, and the security will be transferred to the investor accounts on 08.05.2023 (today). The issuance was advised by Ziraat Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş..

Board Decision Date : 13.04.2023 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit : TRY Limit : 8,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type : Debt Securities Sale Type : Private Placement-Sale to Qualified Investor Domestic / Overseas : Domestic Capital Markets Board Approval Date : 27.04.2023 Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Intended Nominal Amount : 250,000,000 Intended Maximum Nominal Amount : 250,000,000 Central Securities Depository : Central Securities Depository of Türkiye The country where the issue takes place : Türkiye Type : Financial Bond Maturity Date : 09.08.2023 Maturity (Day) : 93 Interest Rate Type : Fixed Rate Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%) : 34.0000 Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%) : 38.5515 Sale Type : Sale to Qualified Investor ISIN Code : TRFTCEL82314 Title of Intermediary Brokerage House : Ziraat Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Payment Type : TL Payment Starting Date of Sale : 05.05.2023 Ending Date of Sale : 05.05.2023 Traded in the Stock Exchange : Yes Maturity Starting Date : 08.05.2023 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold : 330,320,000 Issue Price : 1 Coupon Number : 1 Currency Unit : TRY Coupon Payment Frequency : Single Coupon

