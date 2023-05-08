Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 8.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Financial Bond Issuance
05/08/2023 | 04:01am EDT
Istanbul, May 8, 2023
Announcement Regarding the Financial Bond Issuance
Within the scope of the issue limit of TRY8,000,000,000 approved by the Capital Markets Board; the book building of the financial bond issuance of our Company with a maturity date of 09.08.2023, an annual simple interest of 34.00%, and a nominal amount of TRY330,320,000 to qualified investors within Turkey, without public placement was completed, and the security will be transferred to the investor accounts on 08.05.2023 (today). The issuance was advised by Ziraat Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş..
Board Decision Date
: 13.04.2023
Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit
: TRY
Limit
: 8,000,000,000
Issue Limit Security Type
: Debt Securities
Sale Type
: Private Placement-Sale to Qualified Investor
Domestic / Overseas
: Domestic
Capital Markets Board Approval Date
: 27.04.2023
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Intended Nominal Amount
: 250,000,000
Intended Maximum Nominal Amount
: 250,000,000
Central Securities Depository
: Central Securities Depository of Türkiye
The country where the issue takes place
: Türkiye
Type
: Financial Bond
Maturity Date
: 09.08.2023
Maturity (Day)
: 93
Interest Rate Type
: Fixed Rate
Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%)
: 34.0000
Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%)
: 38.5515
Sale Type
: Sale to Qualified Investor
ISIN Code
: TRFTCEL82314
Title of Intermediary Brokerage House
: Ziraat Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.
Payment Type
: TL Payment
Starting Date of Sale
: 05.05.2023
Ending Date of Sale
: 05.05.2023
Traded in the Stock Exchange
: Yes
Maturity Starting Date
: 08.05.2023
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold
: 330,320,000
Issue Price
: 1
Coupon Number
: 1
Currency Unit
: TRY
Coupon Payment Frequency
: Single Coupon
1
Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold
Coupon
Payment
Record
Payment
Interest
Was the
Rate -
Payment
Exchange
Payment
Number
Date
Date*
Date
Periodic
Amount
Rate
Made?
(%)
1
09.08.2023
08.08.2023
09.08.2023
8,6630
Principal/Maturity
Date Payment
09.08.2023
08.08.2023
09.08.2023
Amount
*The date on which the right-holders are determined.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 08:00:07 UTC.