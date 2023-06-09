Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-06-07
36.00 TRY   -2.28%
01:34pTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 9.6.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Amendment of Articles of Association
PU
05/31Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 31.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding Disclosure to the SEC per U S Capital Markets Legislation
PU
05/17Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in BeST - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 9.6.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Amendment of Articles of Association

06/09/2023 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Istanbul, June 9, 2023

Announcement Regarding the Amendment of Articles of Association

Our Company's Board of Directors has decided that necessary actions will be taken to obtain the approval of the Capital Markets Board and the Ministry of Trade, for amendment of the Articles of Association as attached, in accordance with the principles of Capital Markets Law, the Turkish Commercial Code, and related legislation. Amendment of Articles of Association is subject to approval of the General Assembly.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

CURRENT VERSION

AMENDED VERSION

ARTICLE 3: PURPOSE AND SCOPE

ARTICLE 3: PURPOSE AND SCOPE

The Company is incorporated to primarily provide the

The Company is incorporated to primarily provide

services within the context of concession agreements

the services within the context of concession

signed with

the

Information

Technologies and

agreements

signed

with

the

Information

Communication Authority with regard to "Granting

Technologies and Communication Authority with

License of Establishing and Operating GSM Pan

regard to "Granting License of Establishing and

Europe Mobile Telephone System", "Establishing,

Operating GSM Pan Europe Mobile Telephone

Operating

and

Providing

IMT-2000/UMTS

System", "Establishing, Operating and Providing

Infrastructures and Services" and "Authorisation

IMT-2000/UMTS Infrastructures and Services" and

Certificate for Limited Usage Rights with regard to

"Authorisation Certificate for Limited Usage Rights

IMT Services" and other services under the relevant

with regard

to IMT Services" and other services

legislation and administrative acts.

under the relevant legislation and administrative acts.

In order to achieve the above-mentioned purpose, the

In order to achieve the above-mentioned purpose, the

Company may:

Company may:

1) enter into service, proxy, agency, commission

1) enter into service, proxy, agency, commission

agreements, undertakings and any other agreements

agreements, undertakings and any other

necessitated by the purpose and scope of business

agreements necessitated by the purpose and scope

of the Company and obtain short, middle and long

of business of the Company and obtain short,

term credits and loans or issue, accept and endorse

middle and long term credits and loans or issue,

any bonds, extend credits to the companies in

accept and endorse any bonds, extend credits to

Turkey and abroad, in which it has direct or indirect

the companies in Turkey and abroad, in which it

shareholding interest, to its parent company and

has direct or indirect shareholding interest, to its

group companies, in Turkish Lira or other foreign

parent company and group companies, in Turkish

currencies, on the condition that such extensions do

Lira or other foreign currencies, on the condition

not contradict with laws and regulations;

that such extensions do not contradict with laws

and regulations;

2) cooperate, establish new partnerships or companies

2) cooperate,

establish

new

partnerships or

or undertake enterprises with existing or future

companies or undertake enterprises with existing

local or foreign individuals or legal entities;

or future local or foreign individuals or legal

completely or partially take over local or foreign

entities; completely or partially take over local or

companies or enterprises, participate in share

foreign companies or enterprises, participate in

capitals of such companies or enterprises, establish

share capitals of such companies or enterprises,

representative offices in Turkey and abroad,

establish representative offices in Turkey and

participate in foundations constituted for various

abroad, participate in foundations constituted for

purposes, allocate assets to foundations which are

various purposes, allocate assets to foundations

or will be established by the Company or to those

which are or will be established by the Company

already established by others, set aside part of the

or to those already established by others, set aside

profit for or pay dividends and make all kind of

part of the profit for or pay dividends and make all

donations and aids to such kind of real or legal

kind of donations and aids to such kind of real or

persons on the condition of not violating its purpose

legal persons on the condition of not violating its

and scope of business. Transactions within the

purpose and scope of business. Transactions

scope of this provision shall not be performed

within the scope of this provision shall not be

contrary to the transfer pricing regulations under

performed contrary to the transfer pricing

the capital markets legislation and to other related

regulations under the capital markets legislation

legislation, the upper limit of the donation shall be

and to other related legislation, the upper limit of

determined by the general assembly, necessary

the donation shall be determined by the general

public disclosures shall be made and, if required by

assembly, necessary public disclosures shall be

the applicable legislation, donations madewithin a

made and, if required by the applicable legislation,

2

year shall be submitted to the shareholder's information at the general assembly;

  1. issue, acquire, sell, dispose of, create security over or to perform any other legal actions on all kind of securities, commercial papers, profit sharing instruments, bonds and convertible bonds via board resolutions when authorised by the relevant legislation and provided that such actions are not qualified as investment services and activities;
  2. enter into license, concession, trademark, know- how, technical information and assistance and any other intellectual property right agreements and acquire, lease and register these rights;
  3. as necessitated by the purpose and scope of business of the Company; acquire, lease, rent and sell of all types of movable and immovable property; construct plants and any kind of buildings; enter into financial leasing agreements; acquire, register and annotate in titled deeds and relevant registries any personal or in-rem rights regarding movable and immovable property, including but not limited to, promise to sell, pledge, mortgage, commercial enterprise pledge and chattel mortgage; accept mortgage from third parties; release pledges and mortgages established in favour of the Company; create security over movable and immovable properties owned by the Company, in whatsoever name or form, including mortgage, pledge, commercial enterprises pledge and chattel mortgage, in its own name or in favour of the companies which are included within the fully consolidated companies in preparation of its financial statements or in favour of the third parties on the condition of being within the purpose of conducting the ordinary business operations of the Company; provided that the principles regulated in accordance with the capital markets legislation shall be complied with regarding the Company's transactions of providing guarantees, sureties, security interests or pledges including mortgages, in its own name or in favour of third parties and disclosures required under the capital markets legislation shall be made in order to inform investors in case special circumstances arise in transactions to be performed in favour of third

donations madewithin a year shall be submitted to the shareholder's information at the general assembly;

  1. issue, acquire, sell, dispose of, create security over or to perform any other legal actions on all kind of securities, commercial papers, profit sharing instruments, bonds, bills and convertible bonds provided that such actions are not qualified as investment services and activities. The authority for issuing all kinds of debt instrument and capital market instrument in the nature of debt instrument is granted to Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of Capital Markets Law;
  2. enter into license, concession, trademark, know- how, technical information and assistance and any other intellectual property right agreements and acquire, lease and register these rights;
  3. as necessitated by the purpose and scope of business of the Company; acquire, lease, rent and sell of all types of movable and immovable property; construct plants and any kind of buildings; enter into financial leasing agreements; acquire, register and annotate in titled deeds and relevant registries any personal or in-rem rights regarding movable and immovable property, including but not limited to, promise to sell, pledge, mortgage, commercial enterprise pledge and chattel mortgage; accept mortgage from third parties; release pledges and mortgages established in favour of the Company; create security over movable and immovable properties owned by the Company, in whatsoever name or form, including mortgage, pledge, commercial enterprises pledge and chattel mortgage, in its own name or in favour of the companies which are included within the fully consolidated companies in preparation of its financial statements or in favour of the third parties on the condition of being within the purpose of conducting the ordinary business operations of the Company; provided that the principles regulated in accordance with the capital markets legislation shall be complied with regarding the Company's transactions of providing guarantees, sureties, security interests or pledges including mortgages, in its own name or in favour of third parties and disclosures required under the capital markets legislation shall be made in order to inform investors in case special circumstances arise in transactions to be

3

parties;

performed in favour of third parties;

6) undertake other enterprises and enter into necessary

6) undertake other enterprises and enter into

business, transactions and agreements as

necessary business, transactions and agreements

necessitated by the purpose and scope of business

as necessitated by the purpose and scope of

of the Company;

business of the Company;

7) register SIM card trademarks and symbols; sell,

7) register SIM card trademarks and symbols; sell,

lease, re-purchase,re-sell the same through other

lease, re-purchase,re-sell the same through other

vendors; agree with dealers abroad or in the country

vendors; agree with dealers abroad or in the

for the sale of such cards; export the same; import

country for the sale of such cards; export the same;

other SIM cards and perform all related

import other SIM cards and perform all related

dispositions.

dispositions.

The Company, via the General Assembly's decision,

The Company, via the General Assembly's decision,

may perform activities other than those listed herein, by

may perform activities other than those listed herein,

fulfilling requirements envisaged under the legislation

by fulfilling requirements envisaged under the

and on the condition of not contradicting with the

legislation and on the condition of not contradicting

relevant legislation, which are related to or deemed

with the relevant legislation, which are related to or

beneficial for its scope of business.

deemed beneficial for its scope of business.

ARTICLE 4 - HEADQUARTER AND

ARTICLE 4 - HEADQUARTER AND

BRANCHES

BRANCHES

The Company shall be headquartered in Istanbul, at the

The Company shall be headquartered in Istanbul, at

address of Turkcell Plaza, Meşrutiyet Caddesi, No:153,

the address of Aydınevler Mahallesi, İnönü

Tepebaşı, Beyoğlu/İstanbul.

Caddesi, No:20, Küçükyalı Ofispark, 34854,

Maltepe/İstanbul.

The new address, whenever changed, shall be

registered with the Trade Registry and published in the

The new address, whenever changed, shall be

Trade Registry Gazette and notified to the Capital

registered with the Trade Registry and published in

Market Board and the Ministry of Industry and

the Trade Registry Gazette and notified to the Capital

Commerce.

Market Board and the Ministry of Trade.

Any notification sent to the address registered and

Any notification sent to the address registered and

published shall be deemed as received by the

published shall be deemed as received by the

Company. If the Company changes its address and does

Company. If the Company changes its address and

not register the new one in due time, the situation will

does not register the new one in due time, the situation

be deemed as one of the termination causes of the

will be deemed as one of the termination causes of the

Company.

Company.

The Company may open branches and representative

The Company may open branches and representative

offices in or outside Turkey provided that the Ministry

offices in or outside Turkey provided that the

of Industry and Commerce, Foreign Investment

Ministry of Trade, Foreign Investment Directorate

Directorate and the Capital Market Board are informed

and the Capital Market Board are informed thereof.

thereof.

4

ARTICLE 25 - BONDS AND OTHER

ARTICLE 25 - BONDS AND OTHER

SECURITIES

SECURITIES

The Company is entitled to issue bonds and other capital

The Company may issue all kinds of debt

markets instruments in accordance with the provisions

instrument and other debt instruments in the

of Turkish Commercial Code and the capital markets

nature of capital market instrument that it is

legislation.

possible to delegate authority to the Board of

Directors to be sold to real or legal entities at home

and abroad by the Board of Directors resolution

and in accordance with Turkish Commercial Code,

Capital Markets Law and the provisions of the

other relevant regulations.

Besides, the Company may issue bond that is

possible to convert with the stock certificate by the

Board of Directors resolution pursuant to the

regulations of Capital Markets Board.

5

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 17:33:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
01:34pTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 9.6.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Amendment of Articles..
PU
05/31Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 31.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding Disclosure to the SEC pe..
PU
05/17Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in BeST - Form ..
PU
05/17Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Redemption of the Bo..
PU
05/17Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in ..
PU
05/10First Quarter 2023 - Consolidated Financial Statements
AQ
05/09Transcript : Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09..
CI
05/09Earnings Flash (TKC) TURKCELL Reports Q1 Revenue TRY17.3B
MT
05/09Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri :  First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
05/09Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 82 884 M 3 546 M 3 546 M
Net income 2023 11 783 M 504 M 504 M
Net Debt 2023 34 913 M 1 494 M 1 494 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,06x
Yield 2023 4,86%
Capitalization 78 556 M 3 349 M 3 361 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 16 649
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 36,00 TRY
Average target price 50,17 TRY
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Kamil Kalyon Executive Vice PresidentFinance
Bülent Aksu Chairman
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Information & Communication Technologies
Afif Demirkiran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.-4.96%3 361
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED22.71%178 182
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.51%148 947
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.18%101 040
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.87%99 536
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.34%74 335
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer