Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 9.6.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Amendment of Articles of Association
06/09/2023 | 01:34pm EDT
Istanbul, June 9, 2023
Announcement Regarding the Amendment of Articles of Association
Our Company's Board of Directors has decided that necessary actions will be taken to obtain the approval of the Capital Markets Board and the Ministry of Trade, for amendment of the Articles of Association as attached, in accordance with the principles of Capital Markets Law, the Turkish Commercial Code, and related legislation. Amendment of Articles of Association is subject to approval of the General Assembly.
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations
investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr
Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
1
CURRENT VERSION
AMENDED VERSION
ARTICLE 3: PURPOSE AND SCOPE
ARTICLE 3: PURPOSE AND SCOPE
The Company is incorporated to primarily provide the
The Company is incorporated to primarily provide
services within the context of concession agreements
the services within the context of concession
signed with
the
Information
Technologies and
agreements
signed
with
the
Information
Communication Authority with regard to "Granting
Technologies and Communication Authority with
License of Establishing and Operating GSM Pan
regard to "Granting License of Establishing and
Europe Mobile Telephone System", "Establishing,
Operating GSM Pan Europe Mobile Telephone
Operating
and
Providing
IMT-2000/UMTS
System", "Establishing, Operating and Providing
Infrastructures and Services" and "Authorisation
IMT-2000/UMTS Infrastructures and Services" and
Certificate for Limited Usage Rights with regard to
"Authorisation Certificate for Limited Usage Rights
IMT Services" and other services under the relevant
with regard
to IMT Services" and other services
legislation and administrative acts.
under the relevant legislation and administrative acts.
In order to achieve the above-mentioned purpose, the
In order to achieve the above-mentioned purpose, the
Company may:
Company may:
1) enter into service, proxy, agency, commission
1) enter into service, proxy, agency, commission
agreements, undertakings and any other agreements
agreements, undertakings and any other
necessitated by the purpose and scope of business
agreements necessitated by the purpose and scope
of the Company and obtain short, middle and long
of business of the Company and obtain short,
term credits and loans or issue, accept and endorse
middle and long term credits and loans or issue,
any bonds, extend credits to the companies in
accept and endorse any bonds, extend credits to
Turkey and abroad, in which it has direct or indirect
the companies in Turkey and abroad, in which it
shareholding interest, to its parent company and
has direct or indirect shareholding interest, to its
group companies, in Turkish Lira or other foreign
parent company and group companies, in Turkish
currencies, on the condition that such extensions do
Lira or other foreign currencies, on the condition
not contradict with laws and regulations;
that such extensions do not contradict with laws
and regulations;
2) cooperate, establish new partnerships or companies
2) cooperate,
establish
new
partnerships or
or undertake enterprises with existing or future
companies or undertake enterprises with existing
local or foreign individuals or legal entities;
or future local or foreign individuals or legal
completely or partially take over local or foreign
entities; completely or partially take over local or
companies or enterprises, participate in share
foreign companies or enterprises, participate in
capitals of such companies or enterprises, establish
share capitals of such companies or enterprises,
representative offices in Turkey and abroad,
establish representative offices in Turkey and
participate in foundations constituted for various
abroad, participate in foundations constituted for
purposes, allocate assets to foundations which are
various purposes, allocate assets to foundations
or will be established by the Company or to those
which are or will be established by the Company
already established by others, set aside part of the
or to those already established by others, set aside
profit for or pay dividends and make all kind of
part of the profit for or pay dividends and make all
donations and aids to such kind of real or legal
kind of donations and aids to such kind of real or
persons on the condition of not violating its purpose
legal persons on the condition of not violating its
and scope of business. Transactions within the
purpose and scope of business. Transactions
scope of this provision shall not be performed
within the scope of this provision shall not be
contrary to the transfer pricing regulations under
performed contrary to the transfer pricing
the capital markets legislation and to other related
regulations under the capital markets legislation
legislation, the upper limit of the donation shall be
and to other related legislation, the upper limit of
determined by the general assembly, necessary
the donation shall be determined by the general
public disclosures shall be made and, if required by
assembly, necessary public disclosures shall be
the applicable legislation, donations madewithin a
made and, if required by the applicable legislation,
2
year shall be submitted to the shareholder's information at the general assembly;
issue, acquire, sell, dispose of, create security over or to perform any other legal actions on all kind of securities, commercial papers, profit sharing instruments, bonds and convertible bonds via board resolutions when authorised by the relevant legislation and provided that such actions are not qualified as investment services and activities;
enter into license, concession, trademark, know- how, technical information and assistance and any other intellectual property right agreements and acquire, lease and register these rights;
as necessitated by the purpose and scope of business of the Company; acquire, lease, rent and sell of all types of movable and immovable property; construct plants and any kind of buildings; enter into financial leasing agreements; acquire, register and annotate in titled deeds and relevant registries any personal or in-rem rights regarding movable and immovable property, including but not limited to, promise to sell, pledge, mortgage, commercial enterprise pledge and chattel mortgage; accept mortgage from third parties; release pledges and mortgages established in favour of the Company; create security over movable and immovable properties owned by the Company, in whatsoever name or form, including mortgage, pledge, commercial enterprises pledge and chattel mortgage, in its own name or in favour of the companies which are included within the fully consolidated companies in preparation of its financial statements or in favour of the third parties on the condition of being within the purpose of conducting the ordinary business operations of the Company; provided that the principles regulated in accordance with the capital markets legislation shall be complied with regarding the Company's transactions of providing guarantees, sureties, security interests or pledges including mortgages, in its own name or in favour of third parties and disclosures required under the capital markets legislation shall be made in order to inform investors in case special circumstances arise in transactions to be performed in favour of third
donations madewithin a year shall be submitted to the shareholder's information at the general assembly;
issue, acquire, sell, dispose of, create security over or to perform any other legal actions on all kind of securities, commercial papers, profit sharing instruments, bonds, bills and convertible bonds provided that such actions are not qualified as investment services and activities. The authority for issuing all kinds of debt instrument and capital market instrument in the nature of debt instrument is granted to Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of Capital Markets Law;
enter into license, concession, trademark, know- how, technical information and assistance and any other intellectual property right agreements and acquire, lease and register these rights;
as necessitated by the purpose and scope of business of the Company; acquire, lease, rent and sell of all types of movable and immovable property; construct plants and any kind of buildings; enter into financial leasing agreements; acquire, register and annotate in titled deeds and relevant registries any personal or in-rem rights regarding movable and immovable property, including but not limited to, promise to sell, pledge, mortgage, commercial enterprise pledge and chattel mortgage; accept mortgage from third parties; release pledges and mortgages established in favour of the Company; create security over movable and immovable properties owned by the Company, in whatsoever name or form, including mortgage, pledge, commercial enterprises pledge and chattel mortgage, in its own name or in favour of the companies which are included within the fully consolidated companies in preparation of its financial statements or in favour of the third parties on the condition of being within the purpose of conducting the ordinary business operations of the Company; provided that the principles regulated in accordance with the capital markets legislation shall be complied with regarding the Company's transactions of providing guarantees, sureties, security interests or pledges including mortgages, in its own name or in favour of third parties and disclosures required under the capital markets legislation shall be made in order to inform investors in case special circumstances arise in transactions to be
3
parties;
performed in favour of third parties;
6) undertake other enterprises and enter into necessary
6) undertake other enterprises and enter into
business, transactions and agreements as
necessary business, transactions and agreements
necessitated by the purpose and scope of business
as necessitated by the purpose and scope of
of the Company;
business of the Company;
7) register SIM card trademarks and symbols; sell,
7) register SIM card trademarks and symbols; sell,
lease, re-purchase,re-sell the same through other
lease, re-purchase,re-sell the same through other
vendors; agree with dealers abroad or in the country
vendors; agree with dealers abroad or in the
for the sale of such cards; export the same; import
country for the sale of such cards; export the same;
other SIM cards and perform all related
import other SIM cards and perform all related
dispositions.
dispositions.
The Company, via the General Assembly's decision,
The Company, via the General Assembly's decision,
may perform activities other than those listed herein, by
may perform activities other than those listed herein,
fulfilling requirements envisaged under the legislation
by fulfilling requirements envisaged under the
and on the condition of not contradicting with the
legislation and on the condition of not contradicting
relevant legislation, which are related to or deemed
with the relevant legislation, which are related to or
beneficial for its scope of business.
deemed beneficial for its scope of business.
ARTICLE 4 - HEADQUARTER AND
ARTICLE 4 - HEADQUARTER AND
BRANCHES
BRANCHES
The Company shall be headquartered in Istanbul, at the
The Company shall be headquartered in Istanbul, at
address of Turkcell Plaza, Meşrutiyet Caddesi, No:153,
the address ofAydınevler Mahallesi, İnönü
Tepebaşı, Beyoğlu/İstanbul.
Caddesi, No:20, Küçükyalı Ofispark, 34854,
Maltepe/İstanbul.
The new address, whenever changed, shall be
registered with the Trade Registry and published in the
The new address, whenever changed, shall be
Trade Registry Gazette and notified to the Capital
registered with the Trade Registry and published in
Market Board and the Ministry of Industry and
the Trade Registry Gazette and notified to the Capital
Commerce.
Market Board and the Ministry of Trade.
Any notification sent to the address registered and
Any notification sent to the address registered and
published shall be deemed as received by the
published shall be deemed as received by the
Company. If the Company changes its address and does
Company. If the Company changes its address and
not register the new one in due time, the situation will
does not register the new one in due time, the situation
be deemed as one of the termination causes of the
will be deemed as one of the termination causes of the
Company.
Company.
The Company may open branches and representative
The Company may open branches and representative
offices in or outside Turkey provided that the Ministry
offices in or outside Turkey provided that the
of Industry and Commerce, Foreign Investment
Ministry of Trade, Foreign Investment Directorate
Directorate and the Capital Market Board are informed
and the Capital Market Board are informed thereof.
thereof.
4
ARTICLE 25 - BONDS AND OTHER
ARTICLE 25 - BONDS AND OTHER
SECURITIES
SECURITIES
The Company is entitled to issue bonds and other capital
The Company may issue all kinds of debt
markets instruments in accordance with the provisions
instrument and other debt instruments in the
of Turkish Commercial Code and the capital markets
nature of capital market instrument that it is
legislation.
possible to delegate authority to the Board of
Directors to be sold to real or legal entities at home
and abroad by the Board of Directors resolution
and in accordance with Turkish Commercial Code,
Capital Markets Law and the provisions of the
other relevant regulations.
Besides, the Company may issue bond that is
possible to convert with the stock certificate by the
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 17:33:27 UTC.