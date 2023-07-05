3) issue, acquire, sell, dispose of, create security over or to perform any other legal actions on all kind of securities, commercial papers, profit sharing instruments, bonds and convertible bonds via board resolutions when authorised by the relevant legislation and provided that such actions are not qualified as investment services and activities; 4) enter into license, concession, trademark, know-how, technical information and assistance and any other intellectual property right agreements and acquire, lease and register these rights; 5) as necessitated by the purpose and scope of business of the Company; acquire, lease, rent and sell of all types of movable and immovable property; construct plants and any kind of buildings; enter into financial leasing agreements; acquire, register and annotate in titled deeds and relevant registries any personal or in-rem rights regarding movable and immovable property, including but not limited to, promise to sell, pledge, mortgage, commercial enterprise pledge and chattel mortgage; accept mortgage from third parties; release pledges and mortgages established in favour of the Company; create security over movable and immovable properties owned by the Company, in whatsoever name or form, including mortgage, pledge, commercial enterprises pledge and chattel mortgage, in its own name or in favour of the companies which are included within the fully consolidated companies in preparation of its financial statements or in favour of the third parties on the condition of being within the purpose of conducting the ordinary business operations of the Company; provided that the principles regulated in accordance with the capital markets legislation shall be complied with regarding the Company's transactions of providing guarantees, sureties, security interests or pledges including mortgages, in its own name or in favour of third parties and disclosures required under the capital markets legislation shall be made in order to inform investors in case special circumstances arise in transactions to be performed in favour of third parties;

3) issue, acquire, sell, dispose of, create security over or to perform any other legal actions on all kind of securities, commercial papers, profit sharing instruments, bonds, bills and convertible bonds provided that such actions are not qualified as investment services and activities. The authority for issuing all kinds of debt instrument and capital market instrument in the nature of debt instrument is granted to Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of Capital Markets Law; 4) enter into license, concession, trademark, know-how, technical information and assistance and any other intellectual property right agreements and acquire, lease and register these rights; 5) as necessitated by the purpose and scope of business of the Company; acquire, lease, rent and sell of all types of movable and immovable property; construct plants and any kind of buildings; enter into financial leasing agreements; acquire, register and annotate in titled deeds and relevant registries any personal or in-rem rights regarding movable and immovable property, including but not limited to, promise to sell, pledge, mortgage, commercial enterprise pledge and chattel mortgage; accept mortgage from third parties; release pledges and mortgages established in favour of the Company; create security over movable and immovable properties owned by the Company, in whatsoever name or form, including mortgage, pledge, commercial enterprises pledge and chattel mortgage, in its own name or in favour of the companies which are included within the fully consolidated companies in preparation of its financial statements or in favour of the third parties on the condition of being within the purpose of conducting the ordinary business operations of the Company; provided that the principles regulated in accordance with the capital markets legislation shall be complied with regarding the Company's transactions of providing guarantees, sureties, security interests or pledges including mortgages, in its own name or in favour of third parties and disclosures required under the capital markets legislation shall be made in order to inform investors in case special circumstances arise in transactions to be performed in favour of third parties;