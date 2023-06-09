Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Amendment of Articles of Association - Form 6-K

The Company is incorporated to primarily provide the services within the context of concession agreements signed with the Information Technologies and Communication Authority with regard to "Granting License of Establishing and Operating GSM Pan Europe Mobile Telephone System", "Establishing, Operating and Providing IMT-2000/UMTS Infrastructures and Services" and "Authorisation Certificate for Limited Usage Rights with regard to IMT Services" and other services under the relevant legislation and administrative acts. In order to achieve the above-mentioned purpose, the Company may: 1)enter into service, proxy, agency, commission agreements, undertakings and any other agreements necessitated by the purpose and scope of business of the Company and obtain short, middle and long term credits and loans or issue, accept and endorse any bonds, extend credits to the companies in Turkey and abroad, in which it has direct or indirect shareholding interest, to its parent company and group companies, in Turkish Lira or other foreign currencies, on the condition that such extensions do not contradict with laws and regulations; 2)cooperate, establish new partnerships or companies or undertake enterprises with existing or future local or foreign individuals or legal entities; completely or partially take over local or foreign companies or enterprises, participate in share capitals of such companies or enterprises, establish representative offices in Turkey and abroad, participate in foundations constituted for various purposes, allocate assets to foundations which are or will be established by the Company or to those already established by others, set aside part of the profit for or pay dividends and make all kind of donations and aids to such kind of real or legal persons on the condition of not violating its purpose and scope of business. Transactions within the scope of this provision shall not be performed contrary to the transfer pricing regulations under the capital markets legislation and to other related legislation, the upper limit of the donation shall be determined by the general assembly, necessary public disclosures shall be made and, if required by the applicable legislation, donations made within a year shall be submitted to the shareholder's information at the general assembly;

