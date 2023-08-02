THE CALL TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ ANONİM ŞİRKETİ THE CONVENTION OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2022 ON 13.09.2023 Istanbul Trade Registry Office- Trade Register Number: 304844-0 The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting for the Fiscal Year of 2022 of our Company shall be held on 13 September 2023, Wednesday at 10:30 at Company Headquarters located Aydınevler Mahallesi, İnönü Caddesi, No:20/36, C Blok, Konferans Salonu, Küçükyalı Ofispark, 34854, Maltepe/İstanbul in order to discuss and resolve the issues written on the agenda below. The shareholders of our Company shall be entitled to attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting with their physical presence or in electronic environment in person or by proxy. Attending the meeting in electronic environment is possible through the secure e-signature of the shareholders or their representatives. Thus, it is necessary that the shareholders or their representatives, who will make actions on electronic general assembly system ("EGKS"), shall have secure e-signature and register in Central Securities Depository of the Turkish capital markets ("MKK") "e-Investor: Investor Information Centre". Besides the shareholder or their proxies, who would like to attend the meeting in electronic environment, must fulfil the obligations in accordance with the provisions of the "Regulation on General Assembly Meetings of Joint Stock Companies to be held by Electronic Means" published on the Official Gazette numbered 28395 dated 28 August 2021 and "the Communiqué on Electronic General Meeting System Applicable at General Assemblies of Joint Stock Companies" published on Official Gazette numbered 28396 on 29 August 2012. The shareholders who cannot attend the meeting in person in physical or electronic environment must issue the power of attorney either by notarizing the signature on it or by attaching the signature declaration issued before notary public to the signed power of attorney form in conformity with the sample below by fulfilling the obligations stated in "The Communique on Voting By Proxy and Proxy Solicitation" of Capital Markets Board numbered II-30.1. The power of attorney sample is available in Company Headquarter and Company's website www.turkcell.com.tr. The shareholders, who would like to attend the General Assembly in person in physical environment, shall exercise their rights relating to their shares registered in the "The Shareholders List" on MKK by submitting the identity card. The power of attorneys which are not in conformity with attached power of attorney sample and obliged by the aforementioned Communique, shall not be accepted. The shareholders, who will attend the general assembly in electronic environment over Electronic General Assembly System, can receive information on the website of MKK https://www.mkk.com.tr about the rules and principles for the attendance, appointment of the representative, proposing, expressing view and voting. Our Company's Consolidated Financial Statements regarding the fiscal year 2022, Integrated Activity Report of the Board of Directors, Independent Auditor's Report and Dividend Distribution Proposal of the Board of Directors, Articles of Association Amendment Text and General Assembly Information Document shall be ready for our shareholders' review, at least three weeks before the date of the General Assembly Meeting at Company's Headquarter and website www.turkcell.com.tr and on the Electronic General Assembly System of MKK. In accordance with the Capital Markets Law, any notice shall not be sent by registered mail to the Shareholders for the registered and publicly registered shares. Respectfully submitted to the attention of the Shareholders. TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ ANONİM ŞİRKETİ Presidency of the Board of Directors