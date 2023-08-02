Announcement Regarding the Board of Directors' Resolution and Call for Annual General Assembly
Our Company's Board of Directors has decided to call the Annual General Assembly Meeting of our Company pertaining to the year of 2022 to convene on September 13, 2023 at 10:30 at the address of "Aydınevler Mahallesi, İnönü Caddesi, No:20/36, C Blok, Conference Hall, Küçükyalı Ofispark, 34854, Maltepe/İstanbul" and to discuss the attached agenda.
THE CALL
TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
THE CONVENTION OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2022 ON 13.09.2023
Istanbul Trade Registry Office- Trade Register Number: 304844-0
The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting for the Fiscal Year of 2022 of our Company shall be held on 13 September 2023, Wednesday at 10:30 at Company Headquarters located Aydınevler Mahallesi, İnönü Caddesi, No:20/36, C Blok, Konferans Salonu, Küçükyalı Ofispark, 34854, Maltepe/İstanbul in order to discuss and resolve the issues written on the agenda below.
The shareholders of our Company shall be entitled to attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting with their physical presence or in electronic environment in person or by proxy. Attending the meeting in electronic environment is possible through the secure e-signature of the shareholders or their representatives. Thus, it is necessary that the shareholders or their representatives, who will make actions on electronic general assembly system ("EGKS"), shall have secure e-signature and register in Central Securities Depository of the Turkish capital markets ("MKK") "e-Investor: Investor Information Centre".
Besides the shareholder or their proxies, who would like to attend the meeting in electronic environment, must fulfil the obligations in accordance with the provisions of the "Regulation on General Assembly Meetings of Joint Stock Companies to be held by Electronic Means" published on the Official Gazette numbered 28395 dated 28 August 2021 and "the Communiqué on Electronic General Meeting System Applicable at General Assemblies of Joint Stock Companies" published on Official Gazette numbered 28396 on 29 August 2012.
The shareholders who cannot attend the meeting in person in physical or electronic environment must issue the power of attorney either by notarizing the signature on it or by attaching the signature declaration issued before notary public to the signed power of attorney form in conformity with the sample below by fulfilling the obligations stated in "The Communique on Voting By Proxy and Proxy Solicitation" of Capital Markets Board numbered II-30.1. The power of attorney sample is available in Company Headquarter and Company's website www.turkcell.com.tr. The shareholders, who would like to attend the General Assembly in person in physical environment, shall exercise their rights relating to their shares registered in the "The Shareholders List" on MKK by submitting the identity card. The power of attorneys which are not in conformity with attached power of attorney sample and obliged by the aforementioned Communique, shall not be accepted.
The shareholders, who will attend the general assembly in electronic environment over Electronic General Assembly System, can receive information on the website of MKK https://www.mkk.com.tr about the rules and principles for the attendance, appointment of the representative, proposing, expressing view and voting.
Our Company's Consolidated Financial Statements regarding the fiscal year 2022, Integrated Activity Report of the Board of Directors, Independent Auditor's Report and Dividend Distribution Proposal of the Board of Directors, Articles of Association Amendment Text and General Assembly Information Document shall be ready for our shareholders' review, at least three weeks before the date of the General Assembly Meeting at Company's Headquarter and website www.turkcell.com.tr and on the Electronic General Assembly System of MKK.
In accordance with the Capital Markets Law, any notice shall not be sent by registered mail to the Shareholders for the registered and publicly registered shares.
Respectfully submitted to the attention of the Shareholders.
TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
Presidency of the Board of Directors
|TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş.
|AGENDA OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2022
|1.
|Opening and constitution of the Presiding Committee;
|2.
|Reading and discussion of the activity report of the Board of Directors relating to the activity year 2022;
|3.
|Reading the summary of the Independent Audit report relating to the activity year 2022;
|4.
|Reading, discussion and approval of the consolidated financial statements relating to activity year 2022;
|5.
|Discussion of and decision on the release of the Board Members individually from the activities and operations of the Company pertaining to the fiscal year 2022;
|6.
|Discussion and resolution of the amendment of the articles 3, 4 and 25 of the Company's Articles of Association, which was approved by T.R. Ministry of Trade and Capital Markets Board, pursuant to the amendment text attached to the agenda;
|7.
|a.
|Informing the shareholders about the donations and grants made in activity year 2022,
|b.
|Discussing and resolving on the proposal of the Board of Directors to determine the limit of donations to be made by our Company within the period starting on January 1, 2023 and ending on the date of the general assembly meeting of the Company for the 2023 accounting period, so as not to exceed 1% of Turkcell Turkey segment revenue in 2022,
|c.
|In addition to the total donation amount stated in subclause b, in line with the opportunity granted by the decision of the Capital Markets Board dated February 9, 2023, discussing and resolving submission of the Board of Directors' resolution dated February 16, 2023 and numbered 1920, which was taken due to the consecutive earthquake disaster centered in Kahramanmaraş, which occurred on February 6, 2023 and caused a great destruction and loss of lives of more than 50,000 people, to the approval of the General Assembly and to make the payments in this regard as two instalments in September 2023 and in January 2024;
|8.
|In case any vacancy occurs in Board of Directors due to any reason, submission to the approval of General Assembly the Member and / or Members of the Board of Directors elected by the Board of Directors in accordance with the article 363 of Turkish Commercial Code ; discussing and resolving on the election of the members of the Board of Directors whose position becomes vacant due to resignation or other reasons pursuant to the provisions of the relevant legislation and determining their terms of office;
|9.
|Discussion of and decision on the remuneration of the Board Members;
|10.
|Discussing and resolving on the Board of Directors' proposal for the election of an independent audit firm to audit the accounts and transactions for the year 2023 in accordance with the Turkish Commercial Code and capital markets legislation;
|11.
|Discussing and resolving on the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding the distribution of TL 2.260.000.000 (two billion two hundred and sixty million Turkish Liras) from the net profit of the fiscal year 2022 pertaining to activity year 2022;
|12.
|Informing the shareholders about share buyback made pursuant to II-22.1 numbered Communiqué On Buy-Backed Shares of Capital Markets Board and its announcement dated 14 February 2023;
|13.
|Informing the shareholder about the transactions included into the scope of 1.3.6 numbered Corporate Governance Principles given in II-17.1. numbered Communiqué on Corporate Governance;
|14.
|Discussing and resolving on granting permission to the members of the Board of Directors to carry out businesses that fall within or outside the scope of the Company's business, personally or on behalf of others, to become partners in companies operating in such businesses and to carry out other transactions in accordance with Articles 395 and 396 of the Turkish Commercial Code;
|15.
|Pursuant to the capital markets legislation, informing the shareholders about the guarantees, pledges and mortgages given by the Company in favor of third parties in the activity year 2022 or the derived income thereof;
|16.
|Closing
|POWER OF ATTORNEY
|TO THE CHAIRMANSHIP OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş.,
|I hereby appoint _____________________________________, who is presented below in details, as my proxy; to represent me, to vote, to make proposals and to sign the necessary documents on behalf of me in the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri Anonim Şirketi for the Fiscal Year of 2022 to be held on 13 September 2023, Wednesday, at 10:30, at Company Headquarters located at the address of Aydınevler Mahallesi, İnönü Caddesi, No:20/36, C Blok, Konferans Salonu, Küçükyalı Ofispark, 34854, Maltepe/İstanbul, in line with my below instructions.
|Proxy(*);
|Name Surname/Commercial Title:
|TC Identity No/Tax ID No, Trade Registry Office and Registry Number and Central Registration (MERSİS) Number:
|(*) For foreign proxies equivalent information must be submitted.
|A)
|SCOPE OF POWER OF ATTORNEY
|The scope of power of attorney shall be determined by choosing either (a), (b) or (c) for sections 1 and 2 below.
|1.
|In relation with the Issues under the General Assembly Agenda;
|a)
|The proxy shall be authorized to vote in line with his/her opinion.
|b)
|The proxy shall be authorized to vote in line with the proposals of the company management.
|c)
|The proxy shall be authorized to vote in line with the instructions indicated in the below table.
|Instructions:
|If option (c) is chosen by the shareholder, instructions shall be submitted specifically to agenda items by checking one of the options (acceptance or refusal) provided next to the relevant agenda item of general assembly, and if refusal option is chosen, by indicating the opposition note, if any, which is required to be written in the general assembly minutes.
|Agenda Items
(*)
|Acceptance
|Refusal
|Opposition Notice
|1.
|2.
|3.
|4.
|5.
|6.
|7.
|8.
|9.
|10.
|11.
|12.
|13.
|14.
|15.
|16.
|(*)The issues under the general assembly agenda shall be listed one by one. If minority has a separate resolution draft, it shall be specifically stated to enable voting by proxy.
