Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Lifecell Ventures
The capital of our Company's subsidiary Lifecell Ventures Coöperatief U.A. ("Lifecell Ventures") is increased by EUR 7,482,719 to EUR 1,776,862,273 from EUR 1,769,379,554. The entire capital commitment has been paid by our Company's subsidiary Turktell Bilişim Servisleri A.Ş..
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations
investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr
Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
