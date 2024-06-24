UNITED STATES

For the month of June 2024

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

Aydınevler Mahallesi İnönü Caddesi No:20

Küçükyalı Ofispark

34854 Maltepe

Istanbul, Türkiye

Enclosure: A press release dated June 24, 2024, announcing a capital increase of Turktell Bilişim Servisleri A.Ş. , a wholly-owned subsidiary of the registrant.

Istanbul, June 24, 2024

Announcement Regarding the Capital Increase in Turktell

The capital of our Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Turktell Bilişim Servisleri A.Ş. ("Turktell"), has been increased by TRY 10,000,000,000 to TRY 17,974,076,134. In this context, our Company has participated in the capital increase by fully exercising our pre-emptive rights, in accordance with the provisions of the company's articles of association. One-fourth of the capital was paid in advance before the registration, and the remaining amount will be paid within 24 months.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

