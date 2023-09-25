Announcement Regarding the Change in Management (CEO)

The duty of Bülent Aksu, who served as the Chief Executive Officer of Turkcell, has ended as of September 25, 2023.

We wish Bülent Aksu, who has undertaken high-level roles within the Turkcell Group, success in his future professional and personal life.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888