Announcement Regarding the Change in Management (Finance)

Osman Yılmaz, who has been serving as the Executive Vice President of Finance of our Company, has decided to resign from his position, effective as of February 28, 2023.

Murat Erkan, CEO of Turkcell, said: "In addition to his groundbreaking achievements and leadership role in finance, Osman Yılmaz has made invaluable contributions to the transformation of both our country and Turkcell in the field of financial technologies with the vision he set out in our TechFin companies. I thank Mr. Yılmaz for his valuable contributions to our Company, and wish him every success in his future career."

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888