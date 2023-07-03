Announcement Regarding the Completion of Ultia Platform's Sale
Regarding our announcement dated February 17, 2023; the sale of all kinds of intellectual property rights of Ultia Platform, which is held by Turkcell Teknoloji Araştırma ve Geliştirme A.Ş., a 100% subsidiary of our Company, to Ultia Teknoloji Yazılım ve Uygulama Geliştirme Ticaret A.Ş., a company established by Re-Pie Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş. Turkcell New Technologies Venture Capital Investment Fund, for a value of TRY40.3 million + VAT, which is not less than the value determined by a valuation company licensed by the Capital Markets Board, is realized as of June 30, 2023.
* Ultia Platform: It is an application development platform that offers ready modules to digitalize business processes of companies such as HR, CRM, etc., or an infrastructure that can be used for design.
