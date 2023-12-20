UNITED STATES
For the month of December, 2023
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
Istanbul, Turkey
Enclosure: A press release dated December 20, 2023, announcing the decision of Turkcell Finansman A.Ş. to participate in a structure for the issuance of asset-backed securities.
Istanbul, December 20, 2023
Announcement Regarding the Decision for the Issuance of Asset-backed Securities
Our Company's Board of Directors resolved that our wholly owned subsidiary, Turkcell Finansman A.Ş., will participate as the originating entity in a structure led by Asset Finance Fund established by Turkey Securitization Company, for the issuance of Asset-Backed Securities ('ABS') up to 1,000,000,000 TL. The respective issuance is subject to approval of Capital Markets Board.
|TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
Date: December 20, 2023
/s/ Beren Erdem Hamaratgil
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
|Date: December 20, 2023
|/s/ Kamil Kalyon
Name: Kamil Kalyon
Title: Chief Financial Officer
