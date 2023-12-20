UNITED STATES

Enclosure: A press release dated December 20, 2023, announcing the decision of Turkcell Finansman A.Ş. to participate in a structure for the issuance of asset-backed securities.

Istanbul, December 20, 2023

Announcement Regarding the Decision for the Issuance of Asset-backed Securities

Our Company's Board of Directors resolved that our wholly owned subsidiary, Turkcell Finansman A.Ş., will participate as the originating entity in a structure led by Asset Finance Fund established by Turkey Securitization Company, for the issuance of Asset-Backed Securities ('ABS') up to 1,000,000,000 TL. The respective issuance is subject to approval of Capital Markets Board.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

