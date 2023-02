Announcement Regarding the Donation for the Earthquake Relief

In accordance with the option provided by the Capital Markets Board's decision dated February 9, 2023, due to the earthquake disaster on February 6, 2023, epicenter of which was Kahramanmaraş, that caused a devastation and loss of lives, Board of Directors of Turkcell has resolved to make in-kind and/or cash donation and provide all the appropriate benefits and aid up to TRY3,500,000,000 to the earthquake victims directly and/or through the Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency ("AFAD"), the Turkish Red Crescent ("Kızılay") and/or other institutions and organizations announced by mentioned agencies.

The donation and contributions will be presented to shareholders for approval at the first General Assembly meeting to be held where shareholders will be comprehensively informed about the details.

We sincerely share the pain of our country and express our deepest condolences to the individuals who lost their lives in the earthquakes and we wish a quick recovery to those who were affected and injured by the earthquake.

