Announcement Regarding the Early Detection of Risk Committee
Our Company's Board of Directors has decided to appoint Mr. Hüseyin Arslan as a replacement for Mr. Tahsin Yazar, who has resigned from the Early Detection of Risk Committee membership.
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations
investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr
Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 18 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2023 20:35:42 UTC.