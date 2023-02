Announcement Regarding the Establishment of a Cyber Security Company

Our Company's Board of Directors has taken the decision to establish a company in order to develop cyber security products and services for our Company and its subsidiaries and third parties both in Türkiye and abroad, by our Company or its subsidiaries.

