Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Extension of the GSM (2G) License Agreement - Form 6-K

Announcement Regarding the Extension of the GSM (2G) License Agreement

Upon our Company's application to the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA) within the legal period for the extension of the term of the GSM (2G) License Agreement which we have signed with ICTA and is valid until April 27, 2023, the ICTA has informed our Company in writing that a decision has been made to extend of the term of the GSM License Agreement and the usage rights of frequencies allocated to Turkcell in the 900 MHz band until April 30, 2029 in accordance with the "Procedures and Principles for Determining the Term Extension Conditions of the GSM License Agreements and GSM 1800 License Agreement". In accordance with the relevant procedures and principles, the extension fee has been determined as EUR 120 million (+ EUR 21.6 million VAT). The initial payment which includes the down payment for the extension fee and total amount of value-added tax, amounting to EUR 81.6 million, equivalent of which is TRY 1.7 billion, has been paid today in TRY. The remaining amount will be paid in two equal installments amounting to EUR 31.1 million within two years (on April 30, 2024, and April 30, 2025, respectively). Following the payment, it is predicted that the legal approval processes will be completed and amendment contracts for the extension of the GSM License Agreement will be signed. Further developments regarding this matter will be disclosed to the public in the upcoming period.

