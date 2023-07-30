Announcement Regarding the Facilitated Merger of Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. with Turkcell / CMB Approval

The application made to the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") on April 26, 2023 for the "Merger via Facilitated Procedure" with our wholly owned subsidiary Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. ("Beltel") was approved* with the decision published in the bulletin dated July 27, 2023 and numbered 2023/42.

*The announcement text and merger agreement are available in Turkish on our website.

Board Decision Date : 30.03.2023 Merger Model : Merger Through Acquisition Date Of Financial Statements Base To Merger : 31.12.2022 Currency Unit : TRY

Acquired Company Trading On The Stock Exchange/Not Trading On The Stock Exchange Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. Not Trading On The Stock Exchange

Share Group Info Paid In Capital Amount Of Capital To Be Increased Due To The Acquisition (TRY) Capital To Be Decreased (TRY) Target Capital New Shares To Be Given Due To Merger Group A, Not Trading, TRETCEL00012 330,000,000 330,000,000 Group B, TCELL, TRATCELL91M1 1,870,000,000 1,870,000,000

Paid In Capital Amount Of Capital To Be Increased Due To The Acquisition Capital To Be Decreased Target Capital TOTAL TRY 2,200,000,000 TRY 0 TRY 0 TRY 2,200,000,000

CMB Application Date Regarding the Merger 26.04.2023 CMB Application Result Regarding the Merger Approval CMB Approval Date Regarding the Merger 27.07.2023

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888