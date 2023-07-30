Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Facilitated Merger of Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. with Turkcell / CMB Approval - Form 6-K
Yesterday at 08:17 pm
Share
Announcement Regarding the Facilitated Merger of Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. with Turkcell / CMB Approval
The application made to the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") on April 26, 2023 for the "Merger via Facilitated Procedure" with our wholly owned subsidiary Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. ("Beltel") was approved* with the decision published in the bulletin dated July 27, 2023 and numbered 2023/42.
*The announcement text and merger agreement are available in Turkish on our website.
Board Decision Date
: 30.03.2023
Merger Model
: Merger Through Acquisition
Date Of Financial Statements Base To Merger
: 31.12.2022
Currency Unit
: TRY
Acquired Company
Trading On The Stock Exchange/Not Trading On The Stock Exchange
Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş.
Not Trading On The Stock Exchange
Share Group Info
Paid In Capital
Amount Of Capital To Be Increased Due To The Acquisition (TRY)
Capital To Be Decreased (TRY)
Target Capital
New Shares To Be Given Due To Merger
Group A, Not Trading,
TRETCEL00012
330,000,000
330,000,000
Group B, TCELL, TRATCELL91M1
1,870,000,000
1,870,000,000
Paid In Capital
Amount Of Capital To Be Increased Due To The Acquisition
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2023 00:16:21 UTC.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company's segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S. and Turkcell Gayrimenkul Hizmetleri A.S; Turkcell International, which includes the operations of Kibris Mobile Telekomunikasyon Limited Sirketi, Eastasian Consortium BV, lifecell LLC, UkrTower LLC, LLC Global Bilgi, Turkcell Europe GmbH, Lifetech LLC, Beltower LLC and Fintur Holdings BV, and Other, which comprises the information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and non-group call center operations of Turkcell Global Bilgi and Turkcell Finansman AS.