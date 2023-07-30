Announcement Regarding the Facilitated Merger of Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. with Turkcell / CMB Approval

The application made to the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") on April 26, 2023 for the "Merger via Facilitated Procedure" with our wholly owned subsidiary Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. ("Beltel") was approved* with the decision published in the bulletin dated July 27, 2023 and numbered 2023/42.

*The announcement text and merger agreement are available in Turkish on our website.

Board Decision Date : 30.03.2023
Merger Model : Merger Through Acquisition
Date Of Financial Statements Base To Merger : 31.12.2022
Currency Unit : TRY
Acquired Company Trading On The Stock Exchange/Not Trading On The Stock Exchange
Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. Not Trading On The Stock Exchange
Share Group InfoPaid In CapitalAmount Of Capital To Be Increased Due To The Acquisition (TRY)Capital To Be Decreased (TRY)Target CapitalNew Shares To Be Given Due To Merger

Group A, Not Trading,

TRETCEL00012

330,000,000 330,000,000
Group B, TCELL, TRATCELL91M1 1,870,000,000 1,870,000,000
Paid In CapitalAmount Of Capital To Be Increased Due To The AcquisitionCapital To Be DecreasedTarget Capital
TOTAL TRY 2,200,000,000 TRY 0 TRY 0 TRY 2,200,000,000
CMB Application Date Regarding the Merger 26.04.2023
CMB Application Result Regarding the Merger Approval
CMB Approval Date Regarding the Merger 27.07.2023

