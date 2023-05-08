Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Financial Bond Issuance - Form 6-K

Announcement Regarding the Financial Bond Issuance
Within the scope of the issue limit of TRY8,000,000,000 approved by the Capital Markets Board; the book building of the financial bond issuance of our Company with a maturity date of 09.08.2023, an annual simple interest of 34.00%, and a nominal amount of TRY330,320,000 to qualified investors within Turkey without public placement was completed, and the security will be transferred to the investor accounts on 08.05.2023 (today). The issuance was advised by Ziraat Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş..
|
Board Decision Date
|
: 13.04.2023
|
|
|
Related Issue Limit Info
|
|
|
|
Currency Unit
|
: TRY
|
Limit
|
: 8,000,000,000
|
Issue Limit Security Type
|
: Debt Securities
|
Sale Type
|
: Private Placement-Sale to Qualified Investor
|
Domestic / Overseas
|
: Domestic
|
Capital Markets Board Approval Date
|
: 27.04.2023
|
|
|
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
|
|
|
|
Intended Nominal Amount
|
: 250,000,000
|
Intended Maximum Nominal Amount
|
: 250,000,000
|
Central Securities Depository
|
: Central Securities Depository of Türkiye
|
The country where the issue takes place
|
: Türkiye
|
Type
|
: Financial Bond
|
Maturity Date
|
: 09.08.2023
|
Maturity (Day)
|
: 93
|
Interest Rate Type
|
: Fixed Rate
|
Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%)
|
: 34.0000
|
Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%)
|
: 38.5515
|
Sale Type
|
: Sale to Qualified Investor
|
ISIN Code
|
: TRFTCEL82314
|
Title of Intermediary Brokerage House
|
: Ziraat Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.
|
Payment Type
|
: TL Payment
|
Starting Date of Sale
|
: 05.05.2023
|
Ending Date of Sale
|
: 05.05.2023
|
Traded in the Stock Exchange
|
: Yes
|
Maturity Starting Date
|
: 08.05.2023
|
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold
|
: 330,320,000
|
Issue Price
|
: 1
|
Coupon Number
|
: 1
|
Currency Unit
|
: TRY
|
Coupon Payment Frequency
|
: Single Coupon
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 14:13:04 UTC.