Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Financial Bond Issuance - Form 6-K

Announcement Regarding the Financial Bond Issuance

Within the scope of the issue limit of TRY8,000,000,000 approved by the Capital Markets Board; the book building of the financial bond issuance of our Company with a maturity date of 09.08.2023, an annual simple interest of 34.00%, and a nominal amount of TRY330,320,000 to qualified investors within Turkey without public placement was completed, and the security will be transferred to the investor accounts on 08.05.2023 (today). The issuance was advised by Ziraat Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş..