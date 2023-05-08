Advanced search
    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-05-04
31.40 TRY   -2.61%
10:14aTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Financial Bond Issuance - Form 6-K
PU
04:01aTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 8.5.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Financial Bond Issuance
PU
05/01Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the CMB Approval on Debt Instrument Issuance - Form 6-K
PU
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Financial Bond Issuance - Form 6-K

05/08/2023 | 10:14am EDT
Announcement Regarding the Financial Bond Issuance

Within the scope of the issue limit of TRY8,000,000,000 approved by the Capital Markets Board; the book building of the financial bond issuance of our Company with a maturity date of 09.08.2023, an annual simple interest of 34.00%, and a nominal amount of TRY330,320,000 to qualified investors within Turkey without public placement was completed, and the security will be transferred to the investor accounts on 08.05.2023 (today). The issuance was advised by Ziraat Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş..

Board Decision Date : 13.04.2023
Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit : TRY
Limit : 8,000,000,000
Issue Limit Security Type : Debt Securities
Sale Type : Private Placement-Sale to Qualified Investor
Domestic / Overseas : Domestic
Capital Markets Board Approval Date : 27.04.2023
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Intended Nominal Amount : 250,000,000
Intended Maximum Nominal Amount : 250,000,000
Central Securities Depository : Central Securities Depository of Türkiye
The country where the issue takes place : Türkiye
Type : Financial Bond
Maturity Date : 09.08.2023
Maturity (Day) : 93
Interest Rate Type : Fixed Rate
Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%) : 34.0000
Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%) : 38.5515
Sale Type : Sale to Qualified Investor
ISIN Code : TRFTCEL82314
Title of Intermediary Brokerage House : Ziraat Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.
Payment Type : TL Payment
Starting Date of Sale : 05.05.2023
Ending Date of Sale : 05.05.2023
Traded in the Stock Exchange : Yes
Maturity Starting Date : 08.05.2023
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold : 330,320,000
Issue Price : 1
Coupon Number : 1
Currency Unit : TRY
Coupon Payment Frequency : Single Coupon

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 14:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 82 631 M 4 237 M 4 237 M
Net income 2023 13 311 M 683 M 683 M
Net Debt 2023 34 913 M 1 790 M 1 790 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,94x
Yield 2023 9,12%
Capitalization 68 518 M 3 514 M 3 514 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 16 649
Free-Float 54,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 31,40 TRY
Average target price 49,07 TRY
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Osman Yilmaz Chief Financial Officer
Bülent Aksu Chairman
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Information & Communication Technologies
Afif Demirkiran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.-17.11%3 514
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED32.27%186 402
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.98%159 037
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.87%117 304
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.24%105 785
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED42.67%81 998
