UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of July 2024
Commission File Number: 001-15092
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
Aydınevler Mahallesi İnönü Caddesi No:20
Küçükyalı Ofispark
34854 Maltepe
Istanbul, Türkiye
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:
x Form 20-F ¨Form 40-F
Enclosure: A press release dated July 12, 2024, regarding the registrant's financing bond issuance.
Istanbul, July 12, 2024
Announcement Regarding the Financing Bond Issuance
Within the scope of the issue limit of TRY 8,000,000,000 approved by the Capital Markets Board; the book building of the financing bond issuance of our Company with a maturity date of 10.10.2024, an annual simple interest of 51.50%, and a nominal amount of TRY 2,200,000,000 to qualified investors within Turkey, without public placement was completed, and the securities will be transferred to the investor accounts on 12.07.2024 (today).
|Board Decision Date
|: 27.05.2024
|Related Issue Limit Info
|Currency Unit
|: TRY
|Limit
|: 8,000,000,000
|Issue Limit Security Type
|: Debt Securities
|Sale Type
|: Private Placement-Sale to Qualified Investor
|Domestic / Overseas
|: Domestic
|Capital Markets Board Approval Date
|: 28.06.2024
|Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
|Type
|: Financing Bond
|Maturity Date
|: 10.10.2024
|Maturity (Day)
|: 90
|Sale Type
|: Sale to Qualified Investor
|Intended Nominal Amount
|: 500,000,000
|Intended Maximum Nominal Amount
|: 2,200,000,000
|The country where the issue takes place
|: Türkiye
|Central Securities Depository
|: Central Securities Depository of Türkiye
|Starting Date of Sale
|: 11.07.2024
|Ending Date of Sale
|: 11.07.2024
|Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold
|: 2,200,000,000
|Maturity Starting Date
|: 12.07.2024
|Issue Price
|: 1
|Interest Rate Type
|: Fixed Rate
|Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%)
|: 51.50000
|Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%)
|: 62.38986
|Traded in the Stock Exchange
|: Yes
|Payment Type
|: TRY Payment
|ISIN Code
|: TRFTCELE2415
|Coupon Number
|: 1
|Currency Unit
|: TRY
|Coupon Payment Frequency
|: Single Coupon
Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold
|Coupon Number
|Payment Date
|Record Date*
|Payment Date
|Interest Rate - Periodic (%)
|Payment Amount
|Exchange Rate
|Was the Payment Made?
|1
|10.10.2024
|09.10.2024
|10.10.2024
|12.69863
|Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount
|10.10.2024
|09.10.2024
|10.10.2024
*The date on which the right-holders are determined.
Issuer Rating Note
|Rating Company
|Rating Note
|Rating Date
|Is it Investment Grade?
JCR AVRASYA
DERECELENDİRME A.Ş.
|Long Term National Rating AAA (tr)
|29.05.2024
|Yes
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations
investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr
Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
Disclaimer
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to or for the benefit of, US persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
|Date: July 12, 2024
|By:
|/s/ Özlem Yardım
|Name:
|Özlem Yardım
|Title:
|Investor Relations Corporate Finance Director
|TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
|Date: July 12, 2024
|By:
|/s/ Kamil Kalyon
|Name:
|Kamil Kalyon
|Title:
|Chief Financial Officer
