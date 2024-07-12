UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of July 2024

Commission File Number: 001-15092

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Aydınevler Mahallesi İnönü Caddesi No:20

Küçükyalı Ofispark

34854 Maltepe

Istanbul, Türkiye

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

x Form 20-F ¨Form 40-F

Enclosure: A press release dated July 12, 2024, regarding the registrant's financing bond issuance.

Istanbul, July 12, 2024

Announcement Regarding the Financing Bond Issuance

Within the scope of the issue limit of TRY 8,000,000,000 approved by the Capital Markets Board; the book building of the financing bond issuance of our Company with a maturity date of 10.10.2024, an annual simple interest of 51.50%, and a nominal amount of TRY 2,200,000,000 to qualified investors within Turkey, without public placement was completed, and the securities will be transferred to the investor accounts on 12.07.2024 (today).

Board Decision Date : 27.05.2024 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit : TRY Limit : 8,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type : Debt Securities Sale Type : Private Placement-Sale to Qualified Investor Domestic / Overseas : Domestic Capital Markets Board Approval Date : 28.06.2024 Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type : Financing Bond Maturity Date : 10.10.2024 Maturity (Day) : 90 Sale Type : Sale to Qualified Investor Intended Nominal Amount : 500,000,000 Intended Maximum Nominal Amount : 2,200,000,000 The country where the issue takes place : Türkiye Central Securities Depository : Central Securities Depository of Türkiye Starting Date of Sale : 11.07.2024 Ending Date of Sale : 11.07.2024 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold : 2,200,000,000 Maturity Starting Date : 12.07.2024 Issue Price : 1 Interest Rate Type : Fixed Rate Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%) : 51.50000 Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%) : 62.38986 Traded in the Stock Exchange : Yes Payment Type : TRY Payment ISIN Code : TRFTCELE2415 Coupon Number : 1 Currency Unit : TRY Coupon Payment Frequency : Single Coupon

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold

Coupon Number Payment Date Record Date* Payment Date Interest Rate - Periodic (%) Payment Amount Exchange Rate Was the Payment Made? 1 10.10.2024 09.10.2024 10.10.2024 12.69863 Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount 10.10.2024 09.10.2024 10.10.2024

*The date on which the right-holders are determined.

Issuer Rating Note

Rating Company Rating Note Rating Date Is it Investment Grade? JCR AVRASYA DERECELENDİRME A.Ş. Long Term National Rating AAA (tr) 29.05.2024 Yes

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to or for the benefit of, US persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. Date: July 12, 2024 By: /s/ Özlem Yardım Name: Özlem Yardım Title: Investor Relations Corporate Finance Director