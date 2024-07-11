UNITED STATES

Enclosure: A press release dated July 11, 2024, announcing the incorporation of TDC Veri Hizmetleri A.Ş.

Istanbul, July 11, 2024

Announcement Regarding the Incorporation of TDC Veri Hizmetleri A.Ş.

As per our announcement dated January 29, 2024, TDC Veri Hizmetleri A.Ş., in which our Company's subsidiary Turktell Bilişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. has a 100% shareholding and whose capital is TRY 250,000, has been incorporated. The registration of the company was announced on July 11, 2024.

Board Decision Date for Acquisition : 29.01.2024 Were Majority of Independent Board Members' Approved the Board Decision for Acquisition : - Title of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired : TDC Veri Hizmetleri A.Ş. Field of Activity of Non-current Financial Asset whose Shares were being Acquired : Operating in the fields of data processing, data analysis, data storage, server hosting, server leasing, and computer programming with cloud solutions. Capital of Noncurrent Financial Asset : TRY 250,000 Acquirement Way : Establishment of a new Company (Establishment) Date on which the Transaction was/will be Completed : The establishment of the Company is completed with the registration and announcement. Acquisition Conditions : Cash Detailed Conditions if it is a Timed Payment : - Nominal Value of Shares Acquired : 250,000 Purchase Price Per Share : TRY 1 Total Purchasing Value : 250,000 Ratio of New Shares Acquired to Capital of Non-current Financial Asset (%) : 100% Total Ratio of Shares Owned in Capital of Non-current Financial Asset After Transaction (%) : 100% Total Voting Right Ratio Owned in Non-current Financial Asset After Transaction (%) : 100%

Ratio of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired to Total Assets in Latest Disclosed Financial Statements of Company (%) : - Ratio of Transaction Value to Sales in the Latest Annual Financial Statements of the Company (%) : - Effects on Company Operations : - Did Takeover Bid Obligation Arised? : No Will Exemption Application be Made, if Takeover Bid Obligation Arised? : No Title/ Name-Surname of Counter Party : - Is Counter Party a Related Party According to CMB Regulations? : No Relation with Counter Party if any : - Agreement Signing Date if Exists? : - Value Determination Method of Non-current Financial Asset : - Did Valuation Report be Prepared? : Not prepared Reason for not Preparing Valuation Report if it was not Prepared : Not required by the legislation Date and Number of Valuation Report : - Title of Valuation Company Prepared Report : - Value Determined in Valuation Report if Exists : - Reasons if Transaction wasn't/will not be performed in Accordance with Valuation Report : -

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

