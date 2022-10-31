Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Opening of Togg Gemlik Facility - Form 6-K

Announcement Regarding the Opening of Togg Gemlik Facility

Türkiye'nin Otomobili Girişim Grubu Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi ("Togg"), where Turkcell holds 23% stake, has become ready for mass production with the official opening of Gemlik Facility on October 29th. Commercial sales are planned to start in March 2023. Togg is the future's technology company that designs electric vehicles, builds a mobility ecosystem around these vehicles, and aims to create a sustainable future by making people's lives easier through this ecosystem. The company, which will have a production capacity of 175 thousand units per year and will employ 4 thousand 300 people when these production units are reached, aims to produce a total of 1 million vehicles from 5 different models by 2030.

