Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Renewal of Directors & Officers Liability Insurance - Form 6-K

Announcement Regarding the Renewal of Directors & Officers Liability Insurance

Pursuant to Article 4.2.8 of the annex of the Capital Markets Board's Corporate Governance Communiqué; the existing "Directors & Officers Liability Insurance" for the members of our Company's Board of Directors, senior executives and senior executives of group companies has been renewed to be valid until October 1, 2023, and the total liability limit of the insurance has been updated to exceed 25% of the Company's capital.

