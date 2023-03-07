Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-03-05
32.60 TRY   +3.95%
02:05pTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Renewal of Directors & Officers Liability Insurance - Form 6-K
PU
12:55pTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 7.3.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Directors & Officers Liability Insurance
PU
02/21Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Appoints Kamil Kalyon as Acting Executive Vice President of Finance, Effective as of March 1, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Renewal of Directors & Officers Liability Insurance - Form 6-K

03/07/2023 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Regarding the Renewal of Directors & Officers Liability Insurance

Pursuant to Article 4.2.8 of the annex of the Capital Markets Board's Corporate Governance Communiqué; the existing "Directors & Officers Liability Insurance" for the members of our Company's Board of Directors, senior executives and senior executives of group companies has been renewed to be valid until October 1, 2023, and the total liability limit of the insurance has been updated to exceed 25% of the Company's capital.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

Attachments

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 19:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
02:05pTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Renewal of Directors & Officers ..
PU
12:55pTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 7.3.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Directors & Officers ..
PU
02/21Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Appoints Kamil Kalyon as Acting Executive Vice Presid..
CI
02/21Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 21.2.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Change in Management..
PU
02/17Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions - Fo..
PU
02/17Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.2.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Trans..
PU
02/17Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Transfer of Ultia - Form 6-K
PU
02/17Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.2.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Transfer of Ultia
PU
02/17Announcement Regarding the Board of Directors Resolution on Buy-Back of Securities
AQ
02/17Announcement Regarding the Donation for the Earthquake Relief
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 53 359 M 2 820 M 2 820 M
Net income 2022 7 109 M 376 M 376 M
Net Debt 2022 22 028 M 1 164 M 1 164 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 71 137 M 3 760 M 3 760 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 16 649
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 32,60 TRY
Average target price 44,80 TRY
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Osman Yilmaz Chief Financial Officer
Bülent Aksu Chairman
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Information & Communication Technologies
Afif Demirkiran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.-13.94%3 763
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED23.67%174 181
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.89%160 226
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.14%113 974
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.77%100 060
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED40.07%79 524