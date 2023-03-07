Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Renewal of Directors & Officers Liability Insurance - Form 6-K

Announcement Regarding the Renewal of Directors & Officers Liability Insurance
Pursuant to Article 4.2.8 of the annex of the Capital Markets Board's Corporate Governance Communiqué; the existing "Directors & Officers Liability Insurance" for the members of our Company's Board of Directors, senior executives and senior executives of group companies has been renewed to be valid until October 1, 2023, and the total liability limit of the insurance has been updated to exceed 25% of the Company's capital.
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations
investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr
Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
Disclaimer
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 19:04:02 UTC.