Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G/5G Frequency Tender Process - Form 6-K

Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G/5G Frequency Tender Process
As per our announcement dated October 6, 2022, the review of the Competition Board has been completed regarding the 4G/5G frequency tender to be held in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus ("TRNC"). The new date of the tender has been determined by the Central Tender Commission as November 2, 2022.
For more information:
Turkcell Investor Relations
investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr
Tel: + 90 212 313 1888
Disclaimer
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 19:01:02 UTC.