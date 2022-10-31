Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-10-27
24.24 TRY   -3.27%
03:02pTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G/5G Frequency Tender Process - Form 6-K
PU
01:22pTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 31.10.2022 | Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G/5G Frequency Tender Process
PU
09:22aTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Opening of Togg Gemlik Facility - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G/5G Frequency Tender Process - Form 6-K

10/31/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G/5G Frequency Tender Process

As per our announcement dated October 6, 2022, the review of the Competition Board has been completed regarding the 4G/5G frequency tender to be held in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus ("TRNC"). The new date of the tender has been determined by the Central Tender Commission as November 2, 2022.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 19:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
03:02pTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G/5G Frequency Tender Proc..
PU
01:22pTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 31.10.2022 | Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G/5G Frequenc..
PU
09:22aTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Opening of Togg Gemlik Facility ..
PU
08:13aTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 31.10.2022 | Announcement Regarding the Opening of Togg Gem..
PU
10/18Turkcell's Digital Payment Platform Expands in Europe
MT
10/18Paycell Begins Its European Journey
BU
10/18Paycell, Turkcell's Digital Payment and Financial Services Platform, Opened Its Office ..
CI
10/11Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding 3rd Quarter 2022 Financial Results C..
PU
10/10Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 10.10.2022 | Announcement Regarding 3rd Quarter 2022 Financ..
PU
10/06Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G/5G Frequency Tender Proc..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 50 368 M 2 707 M 2 707 M
Net income 2022 5 194 M 279 M 279 M
Net Debt 2022 22 435 M 1 206 M 1 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 5,36%
Capitalization 55 975 M 3 008 M 3 008 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 16 649
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,24 TRY
Average target price 24,92 TRY
Spread / Average Target 2,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Osman Yilmaz Chief Financial Officer
Bülent Aksu Chairman
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Information & Communication Technologies
Afif Demirkiran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.31.31%2 844
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-27.50%158 207
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED2.88%131 042
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION29.78%95 565
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.40%95 415
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-19.87%60 134