Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G/5G Frequency Tender Process - Form 6-K

Announcement Regarding the TRNC 4G/5G Frequency Tender Process

As per our announcement dated October 6, 2022, the review of the Competition Board has been completed regarding the 4G/5G frequency tender to be held in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus ("TRNC"). The new date of the tender has been determined by the Central Tender Commission as November 2, 2022.

