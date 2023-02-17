Advanced search
    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-02-15
35.30 TRY   -3.92%
03:56pTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.2.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Share Buy-back Transactions
03:36pTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Transfer of Ultia - Form 6-K
11:16aTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 17.2.2023 | Announcement Regarding the Transfer of Ultia
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Transfer of Ultia - Form 6-K

02/17/2023
Announcement Regarding the Transfer of Ultia

It has been resolved to transfer all kinds of intellectual property rights, including but not limited to, all software, domain names, brands and patents of Ultia Platform ("Ultia"), which is held by Turkcell Teknoloji Araştırma ve Geliştirme A.Ş., a 100% subsidiary of our Company, to Ultia Teknoloji Yazılım ve Uygulama Geliştirme Ticaret A.Ş., a technology-oriented company established by Re-Pie Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş. Turkcell New Technologies Venture Capital Investment Fund, which was established to invest in ventures that can create synergies with our Group's strategic focus areas, as a result of the valuation to be made by a valuation company licensed by the Capital Markets Board, at a value not less than the value to be determined in the valuation report. With this transfer, it is aimed for Ultia to become an effective player in the market by being supported through a more focused structure, and to provide strategic and financial benefits to our Company and create long-term value with the synergy to be created. Developments regarding this subject will be announced to the public fully and in a timely manner.

* Ultia: It is an application development platform that offers ready modules to digitalize business processes of companies such as HR, CRM, etc., or an infrastructure that can be used for design.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 20:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 53 359 M 2 827 M 2 827 M
Net income 2022 7 109 M 377 M 377 M
Net Debt 2022 22 028 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 4,09%
Capitalization 73 789 M 3 909 M 3 909 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 16 649
Free-Float 54,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 33,80 TRY
Average target price 44,80 TRY
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Murat Erkan Chief Executive Officer
Osman Yilmaz Chief Financial Officer
Bülent Aksu Chairman
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Information & Communication Technologies
Afif Demirkiran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.-6.81%4 088
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.49%167 323
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.59%157 176
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.10%108 907
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.38%99 486
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED30.62%71 598