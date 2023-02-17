Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Announcement Regarding the Transfer of Ultia - Form 6-K

Announcement Regarding the Transfer of Ultia

It has been resolved to transfer all kinds of intellectual property rights, including but not limited to, all software, domain names, brands and patents of Ultia Platform ("Ultia"), which is held by Turkcell Teknoloji Araştırma ve Geliştirme A.Ş., a 100% subsidiary of our Company, to Ultia Teknoloji Yazılım ve Uygulama Geliştirme Ticaret A.Ş., a technology-oriented company established by Re-Pie Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş. Turkcell New Technologies Venture Capital Investment Fund, which was established to invest in ventures that can create synergies with our Group's strategic focus areas, as a result of the valuation to be made by a valuation company licensed by the Capital Markets Board, at a value not less than the value to be determined in the valuation report. With this transfer, it is aimed for Ultia to become an effective player in the market by being supported through a more focused structure, and to provide strategic and financial benefits to our Company and create long-term value with the synergy to be created. Developments regarding this subject will be announced to the public fully and in a timely manner.

* Ultia: It is an application development platform that offers ready modules to digitalize business processes of companies such as HR, CRM, etc., or an infrastructure that can be used for design.

