UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THESECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of August, 2023

Commission File Number: 001-15092

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Aydınevler Mahallesi İnönü Caddesi No:20

Küçükyalı Ofispark

34854 Maltepe

Istanbul, Turkey

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

Enclosure: A press release dated August 17, 2023 announcing Turkcell's Second Quarter 2022 results and H1 2022 TFRS Report.

Contents

HIGHLIGHTS QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS 4 COMMENTS BY CEO, MURAT ERKAN 5 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL REVIEW FINANCIAL REVIEW OF TURKCELL GROUP 7 OPERATIONAL REVIEW OF TURKCELL TURKEY 10 TURKCELL INTERNATIONAL lifecell 11 BeST 12 Kuzey Kıbrıs Turkcell 12 TECHFIN Paycell 13 Financell 13 TURKCELL GROUP SUBSCRIBERS 14 OVERVIEW OF THE MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT 14 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS 15 Appendix A - Tables 17

· Please note that all financial data is consolidated and comprises that of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (the "Company", or "Turkcell") and its subsidiaries and associates (together referred to as the "Group"), unless otherwise stated.

· We have four reporting segments:

o "Turkcell Turkey" which comprises our telecom, digital services and digital business services related businesses in Turkey (as used in our previous releases in periods prior to Q115, this term covered only the mobile businesses). All non-financial data presented in this press release is unconsolidated and comprises Turkcell Turkey only figures, unless otherwise stated. The terms "we", "us", and "our" in this press release refer only to Turkcell Turkey, except in discussions of financial data, where such terms refer to the Group, and except where context otherwise requires.

o "Turkcell International" which comprises all of our telecom and digital services related businesses outside of Turkey.

o "Techfin" which comprises all of our financial services businesses.

o "Other" which mainly comprises our non-group call center and energy businesses, retail channel operations, smart devices management and consumer electronics sales through digital channels and intersegment eliminations.

· In this press release, a year-on-year comparison of our key indicators is provided and figures in parentheses following the operational and financial results for June 30, 2023 refer to the same item as at June 30, 2022. For further details, please refer to our consolidated financial statements and notes as at and for June 30, 2023, which can be accessed via our website in the investor relations section ( www.turkcell.com.tr ).

· Selected financial information presented in this press release for the second quarter and half year of 2022 and 2023 is based on Turkish Accounting Standards (TAS) / Turkish Financial Reporting Standards (TFRS) figures in TRY terms unless otherwise stated.

· In the tables used in this press release totals may not foot due to rounding differences. The same applies to the calculations in the text.

· Year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter percentage comparisons appearing in this press release reflect mathematical calculation.

2

NOTICE

We are publishing financial statements as of June 30, 2023 prepared in accordance with Turkish Accounting Standards/Turkish Financial Reporting Standards ("TAS"/"TFRS") only. These standards are issued by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority ("POA") and are in full compliance with IAS/IFRS Standards. In an announcement published by the POA on January 20, 2022, it is stated that TAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" does not apply to TFRS financial statements as of December 31, 2021. Since then and as of the preparation date of our latest consolidated financial statements, no new statement has been made by the POA about TAS 29 application. Consequently, no TAS 29 adjustment was made to our consolidated financial statements.

Financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS should apply IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies" as of June 30, 2023. In this context, financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and TFRS would have significant differences and would not be comparable as of June 30, 2023. We intend to publish IFRS financial statements, compliant with IAS 29 to the extent that it remains applicable, with our Annual Report on Form 20-F that will be filed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although we have not prepared a detailed comparison of differences between IFRS (unadjusted according to IAS 29) and TFRS, we have noted in our past financial statements that the most significant differences have appeared in the lines Other Operating Income/Expense, Finance Income/Expense, and Investment Activity Income/Expense. In the past, revenue, net income and EBITDA have generally not differed. While no assurance can be given that this will be the case for Q2 2023, we are not at present aware of changes that would cause other significant differences, other than those resulting from the application of IAS 29.

3

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

TRY million Q222 Q223 y/y% H122 H123 y/y% Revenue 12,477 21,651 73.5% 23,172 38,927 68.0% EBITDA1 5,030 9,523 89.3% 9,332 16,282 74.5% EBITDA Margin (%) 40.3% 44.0% 3.7pp 40.3% 41.8% 1.5pp EBIT2 2,550 6,535 156.3% 4,767 10,608 122.5% EBIT Margin (%) 20.4% 30.2% 9.8pp 20.6% 27.3% 6.7pp Net Income 1,858 3,161 70.1% 2,661 5,978 124.7%

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

· Strong financial performance maintained:

o Group revenues up 73.5%, primarily due to accelerated ARPU and positive contributions of digital business services and techfin business

o EBITDA up 89.3% year-on-year leading to an EBITDA margin of 44.0%; EBIT up 156.3% year-on-year driving an EBIT margin of 30.2%

o Net income up 70.1% year-on-year

o Free cash flow3 generation of TRY1.3 billion; net leverage4 level at 1.0; long FX position of US$84 million

· Solid operational momentum:

o Turkcell Turkey subscriber base5 up by 234 thousand quarterly net additions

o 404 thousand quarterly mobile postpaid net additions; postpaid subscribers share at 70%

o 33 thousand quarterly fixed subscriber net additions; 40 thousand quarterly fiber net additions

o 165 thousand new fiber homepasses in Q223; 300 thousand year-end target exceeded in the first half of the year

o Robust mobile ARPU6 growth of 84.5%; fixed residential fiber ARPU growth of 48.6%

o Data usage of 4.5G users at 17.6 GB in Q223; smartphone penetration at 89%

· We upgraded our guidance7 for 2023. Accordingly, we now target revenue growth of around 71% and EBITDA of ~TRY37.0 billion. We maintain our operational capex over sales ratio8 guidance at ~22%

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See page 15 for the explanation of how we calculate Adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to net income.

(2) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure and is equal to EBITDA minus depreciation and amortization expenses.

(3) Free cash flow calculation includes EBITDA and the following items as per Turkish Financial Reporting Standartds (TFRS) cash flow statement; acquisition

of property, plant and equipment, acquisition of intangible assets, change in operating assets/liabilities, payment of lease liabilities and income tax paid.

(4) Starting from Q421, we have revised the definition of our net debt calculation to include "financial assets" reported under current and non-current assets. Required reserves held in CBRT balances are also considered in net debt calculation. We believe that these assets are highly liquid and can be easily converted to cash without significant change in value.

(5) Including mobile, fixed broadband, IPTV and wholesale (MVNO&FVNO) subscribers

(6) Excluding M2M

(7) 2023 guidance figures are based on TFRS, and do not include the effects of a likely adoption of inflationary accounting in accordance with IAS 29.

(8) Excluding license fee

For further details, please refer to our consolidated financial statements and notes as at June 30, 2023 via our website in the investor relations section ( www.turkcell.com.tr ).

4

COMMENTS BY CEO, MURAT ERKAN

We are pleased to report another set of outstanding results despite a challenging quarter occupied by a hefty schedule. The domestic agenda during the second quarter was predominantly focused on elections, however, we observed a dynamic period as the major uncertainties faded through the end of the quarter and as we gradually entered into the summer months. For this quarter, in addition to the base effect of accelerated inflation in the same period of last year, inflation decelerated with the contribution of a tighter monetary policy and economic measures. These factors together gave rise to a positive outlook for the economy overall. The revival of economic activity in the second quarter of the year positively impacted our operations, which were further enhanced by increased mobility during the summer months. The steady actions which we had taken since the end of 2021 within the scope of our inflationary pricing policy, has made a significant contribution to preserving and strengthening our company's financial performance. In April, considering prevailing market conditions and ongoing inflation, although it was decelerating, we continued our price adjustments that had been temporarily paused in the first quarter due to the earthquakes. In addition to a substantial rise in the minimum wage as of June, July's inflation print signaled that despite the recent deceleration trend, another phase of accelerated inflation was upon us. Yet we continued to implement price adjustments in August remaining committed to our pricing strategy.

Our performance in the quarter improved due to the expansion of our subscriber base, the cumulative impact of sequential price increases, our focus on upsell to higher packages for our customers, and the contribution of our digital services and techfin business. Group revenues grew by 73.5% year-on-year to TRY 21.7 billion. EBITDA1 increased by 89.3% to TRY 9.5 billion, yielding an EBITDA margin of 44.0%, driven by solid topline performance and energy price discounts. In addition to the strong operational performance, and despite currency volatility in the second quarter, our dynamic and prudent risk management contributed to a 70.1% year-on-year rise in net income to TRY 3.2 billion.

Strong results with sequential price adjustments

In the second quarter of the year we continued to focus on postpaid subscribers, gaining 165 thousand net mobile subscribers, of which 404 thousand were postpaid. During this period, overall price levels continued to rise as our price adjustments were followed by other operators. Yet the competitive effects of promotional sales being limited to short periods in response to aggressive attacks from the competition were also observed. Accordingly, following a subdued first quarter due to the earthquake, the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) market volume has increased to some extent. On the other hand, alternative data services particularly for tourists, and rising price levels suppressed tourists' new line acquisitions, especially on the price-sensitive prepaid side. Mobile ARPU2 rose 84.5% thanks to the accelerating impact of price adjustments, the expansion of the postpaid subscriber base to 70% and our ability to successfully upsell our customers to higher tariffs.

In the fixed broadband segment where we meet our customers' demand for uninterrupted and fast connectivity; our contract-free packages also continued to attract attention in addition to our high-speed internet offerings of 100 Mbps and above. We followed the incumbent operator's price increases in July and made price adjustments for our fixed customers in August. The more than half of our fiber subscribers have opted for the 12-month contracts or contract-free tariffs as of the end of this quarter, thanks to our strategic focus on those offerings, where we can reflect price adjustments to our subscribers in a timelier manner during the inflationary period. We reached a fixed broadband customer base of 3.0 million with a net addition of 40 thousand fiber subscribers. In addition to price adjustments, thanks to our focus on higher speed packages, especially among new subscribers, Residential Fiber ARPU gave a robust performance marking a year-on-year rise of 48.6%. This strong performance also exceeded the average inflation rate for the second quarter of the year. Lastly, by making 165 thousand new homepasses, in the first half of the year alone we exceeded our target of 300 thousand by the end of 2023.

5

We are enhancing the value that we provide to our customers through digital services and achieving strong results

In addition to our strong financial and operational growth, we are sustaining the success of our strategic focus areas. The stand-alone revenues of our digital services, including prominent brands such as BiP, TV+, lifebox, fizy, İşte Suit, GAME+, and digital advertising increased by 87% year-on-year to TRY 928 million in this quarter, while the number of stand-alone paid users3 in our digital services increased by 22% year-on-year to 5.5 million. Our communication platform, BiP, surpassed 1 million active users in Pakistan, further expanding its user base through international operator collaborations. Our cloud storage product lifebox, distinguished by its secure and intelligent technologies, achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 2 million paid users. Meanwhile, TV+, enriched with content from various domestic and international platforms, as well as leading global studios, is progressing towards becoming a comprehensive content platform. With its user-friendly interface, TV+ aims to provide subscribers all their content through a single box. We are enhancing our comprehensive collaborations with platforms such as SSport, BluTv, and Exxen, as well as strengthening partnerships with studios and platforms like Netflix, HBO, Paramount, and AMC. With the renewed 'TV+ PRO,' we have started providing service to all of our customers regardless of the infrastructure they use. During this quarter, our OTT TV subscribers exceeded 1 million, and with a net addition of 35 thousand IPTV subscribers, whereby we reached a total of 1.3 million IPTV subscribers. Meanwhile, the revenues of digital business services increased by 82% year-on-year to TRY 2.1 billion in this quarter. Our data center and cloud business maintained its robust growth trajectory this quarter as well. On the other hand, we currently have a backlog of TRY 2.9 billion from system integration and managed services projects.

Our techfin-focused services, the Financell4 and Paycell businesses continue to support the group's growth. Financell offers customers a broad range of financial solutions by providing services in diverse areas such as device, car, and supplier financing to enhance product diversity. Loan portfolio of Financell reached TRY 4.7 billion during the quarter, supported by a strong rise in new loans issued to customers. This performance was also supported by the increase in average interest rates. Financell's revenues grew by 87.4% year-on-year to TRY 402 million. The revenues of Paycell, Türkiye's digital financial services platform, rose 95.2% year-on-year to TRY 388 million. We have doubled the volume of 'Pay Later', which is Paycell's main revenue driver, reaching a volume of TRY 1.9 billion. In addition, with the nationwide joint QR project, we provide services at all stores where QR is available.

We raised our guidance on the back of accelerating growth thanks to our customer-focused strategies

We are upward-revising our guidance5 for the year 2023, supported by our strong half-year performance and confidence for the remainder of the year. Accordingly, we anticipate consolidated revenue growth of around 71% and EBITDA of approximately TRY 37.0 billion. We expect the ratio6 of operational capital expenditures to sales in the approximate range of 22%, in line with our previous expectations.

While expressing gratitude to all our employees who contributed to this success, we are also thankful to our Board of Directors for their trust and support. The continuous presence by our side of our customers and business partners empowers us, and we extend a special gratitude to them all.

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See page 15 for the explanation of how we calculate Adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to net income

(2) Excluding M2M

(3) Including IPTV, OTT TV, fizy, lifebox, and Game+

(4) Following the change in organizational structure, the revenues of Turkcell Sigorta Aracılık Hizmetleri A.Ş. (Insurance Agency), which was previously managed under Financell, have are now classified as "Other" in the Techfin segment as of the first quarter of 2023. Within this scope, all past data has been revised for comparability purposes.

(5) 2023 guidance figures are based on TFRS, and do not include the effects of a likely adoption of inflationary accounting in accordance with IAS 29.

(6) Excluding license fee

6

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Financial Review of Turkcell Group

Profit & Loss Statement (million TRY) Quarter Half Year Q222 Q223 y/y% H122 H123 y/y% Revenue 12,477.1 21,651.0 73.5% 23,172.1 38,926.8 68.0% Cost of revenue1 (6,427.4) (10,286.4) 60.0% (11,920.9) (19,126.9) 60.4% Cost of revenue1/Revenue (51.5%) (47.5%) 4.0pp (51.4%) (49.1%) 2.3pp Gross Margin1 48.5% 52.5% 4.0pp 48.6% 50.9% 2.3pp Administrative expenses (348.1) (568.4) 63.3% (651.8) (1,129.0) 73.2% Administrative expenses/Revenue (2.8%) (2.6%) 0.2pp (2.8%) (2.9%) (0.1pp) Selling and marketing expenses (575.9) (1,061.1) 84.3% (1,116.6) (1,972.9) 76.7% Selling and marketing expenses/Revenue (4.6%) (4.9%) (0.3pp) (4.8%) (5.1%) (0.3pp) Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets (95.5) (212.5) 122.4% (150.6) (416.3) 176.4% EBITDA2 5,030.1 9,522.5 89.3% 9,332.1 16,281.7 74.5% EBITDA Margin 40.3% 44.0% 3.7pp 40.3% 41.8% 1.5pp Depreciation and amortization (2,480.1) (2,987.4) 20.5% (4,564.7) (5,673.3) 24.3% EBIT3 2,550.0 6,535.1 156.3% 4,767.4 10,608.4 122.5% EBIT Margin 20.4% 30.2% 9.8pp 20.6% 27.3% 6.7pp Net finance income / (expense) (3,376.7) (11,241.7) 232.9% (6,415.1) (13,345.9) 108.0% Finance income 776.7 2,570.4 230.9% 848.9 2,575.1 203.3% Finance expense (4,153.4) (13,812.1) 232.5% (7,264.1) (15,921.0) 119.2% Other operating income / (expense) 1,863.1 5,490.6 194.7% 3,357.2 6,561.2 95.4% Investment activity income / (expense) 797.0 2,871.5 260.3% 1,096.2 3,381.6 208.5% Non-controlling interests 0.0 0.9 n.m 0.0 1.1 n.m Share of profit of equity accounted investees (51.1) 0.8 n.m (74.5) 7.2 n.m Income tax expense 75.9 (495.9) (753.4%) (70.1) (1,235.7) 1,662.9% Net Income 1,858.2 3,161.3 70.1% 2,661.1 5,977.9 124.6%

(1) Excluding depreciation and amortization expenses.

(2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See page 15 for the explanation of how we calculate Adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to net income.

(3) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure and is equal to EBITDA minus depreciation and amortization expenses.

Revenueof the Group grew by 73.5% year-on-year in Q223. Turkcell Turkey played a significant role in this performance, with solid ARPU growth resulting from price adjustments and successful upsell efforts as well as an expanding postpaid customer base. Our digital services and techfin business also contributed to overall revenue growth.

Turkcell Turkey revenues, comprising 79% of Group revenues, rose 82.3% year-on-year to TRY17,091 million (TRY9,377 million).

- Consumer segment revenues grew 90.2% year-on-year based on price adjustments, upsell efforts, and a larger subscriber base.

- Corporate segment revenues rose 83.3% year-on-year supported by the strong contribution of digital business services, up 82.3% year-on-year.

- Standalone digital services revenues across consumer and corporate segments grew 87.2% year-on-year.

- Wholesale revenues grew 51.6% year-on-year to TRY1,126 million (TRY743 million), positively impacted by currency movements, customers' data capacity upgrades, and increased traffic.

Turkcell International revenues, comprising 10% of Group revenues, rose 47.8% to TRY2,187 million (TRY1,480 million) positively impacted by currency movements.

7

Techfin segment revenues, comprising 4% of Group revenues, increased 92.6% year-on-year to TRY797 million (TRY414 million). Paycell revenues grew 95.2% and Financell's revenue rose 87.4% year-on-year. Please refer to the Techfin section for details.

Other subsidiaries' revenues, at 7% of Group revenues, which include mostly non-group call center and energy business revenues, and consumer electronics sales revenues, rose 30.6% year-on-year to TRY1,575 million (TR1,206 million). This was driven mainly by increased call center and digital channel revenues.

Cost of revenue(excluding depreciation and amortization) decreased to 47.5% (51.5%) as a percentage of revenues in Q223. The increase in personnel expenses (0.9pp), and other cost items (0.3pp) was offset by the decline in interconnection cost (2.2pp), cost of goods sold (1.5pp), and energy expenses (1.5pp) as a percentage of revenues.

Administrative Expenses decreased to 2.6% (2.8%) as a percentage of revenues in Q223.

Selling and Marketing Expensesincreased to 4.9% (4.6%) as a percentage of revenues in Q223, due mainly to the increase in personnel expenses (0.3pp) as a percentage of revenues.

Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets increased to 1.0% (0.8%) as a percentage of revenues in Q223.

EBITDA1rose 89.3% year-on-year in Q223, leading to an EBITDA margin of 44.0% (40.3%).

- Turkcell Turkey's EBITDA increased 98.2% year-on-year to TRY7,816 million (TRY3,944 million) with an EBITDA margin of 45.7% (42.1%).

- Turkcell International EBITDA rose 57.7% year-on-year to TRY1,183 million (TRY750 million), leading to an EBITDA margin of 54.1% (50.7%).

- Techfin segment EBITDA increased 64.8% year-on-year to TRY356 million (TRY216 million) with an EBITDA margin of 44.6% (52.1%).

- The EBITDA of other subsidiaries rose to TRY169 million (TRY121 million).

Depreciation and amortization expensesincreased 20.5% year-on-year in Q223.

Net finance expense rose to TRY11,242 million (TRY3,377 million) in Q223. This was driven mainly by higher FX losses from borrowings and issued bonds. The FX losses were partially offset by the gain from derivatives.

See Appendix A for details of net foreign exchange gain and loss.

Net other operating income increased to TRY5,491 million (TRY1,863 million) in Q223 due mainly to higher FX gains arising from foreign currency cash.

See Appendix A for details of net foreign exchange gain and loss.

Net investment activity income was TRY2,872 million in Q223 due mainly to fair value differences of currency-protected time deposits and FX gains arising from financial investments.

Income tax expense: The current tax expense increased to TRY496 million (TRY76 million) due mainly to a higher deferred tax expense incurred in Q223.

Net income of the Group rose 70.1% to TRY3,161 million (TRY1,858 million) in Q223. This rise was driven mainly by a solid operational performance despite the higher net finance expense registered in Q223. The FX loss from borrowings and bonds was partially offset by the positive impact of derivative instruments and higher FX gains from foreign currency cash.

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See page 15 for the explanation of how we calculate adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to net income.

8

Total cash & debt: Consolidated cash as of June 30, 2023 increased to TRY35,030 million from TRY27,317 million as of March 31, 2023. Our cash position was positively impacted by the currency movements. Excluding FX swap transactions, 58% of our cash is in US$, and 10% in EUR.

Consolidated debt as of June 30, 2023 rose to TRY77,198 million from TRY58,486 million as of March 31, 2023, due mainly to the impact of currency movements and new borrowings. TRY3,936 million of our consolidated debt is comprised of lease obligations. Please note that 44% of our consolidated debt is in US$, 28% in EUR, 2% in CNY, 5% in UAH, and 20% in TRY.

Net debt1 as of June 30, 2023, was at TRY28,046 million with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.0 times. Excluding finance company customer loans, our telco only net debt was at TRY23,361 million with a leverage of 0.8 times.

Turkcell Group had a long FX position of US$84 million as at the end of the second quarter (Please note that this figure takes hedging portfolio and advance payments into account). The long FX position of US$84 million is in line with our FX neutral definition, which is between -US$200 million and +US$200 million.

Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures, including non-operational items, amounted to TRY8,229.1 million in Q223. In Q223 and H123, operational capital expenditures (excluding license fees) at the Group level were at 18.6% and 19.2% of total revenues, respectively.

Capital expenditures (million TRY) Quarter Half Year Q222 Q223 H122 H123 Operational Capex 2,047.7 4,017.6 3,894.0 7,460.4 License and Related Costs - 2,615.7 - 2,630.1 Non-operational Capex (Including IFRS15 & IFRS16) 1,063.1 1,595.8 2,135.8 3,577.2 Total Capex 3,110.8 8,229.1 6,029.8 13,667.7

(1) Starting from Q421, we have revised the definition of our net debt calculation to include "financial assets" reported under current and non-current assets. Required reserves held in CBRT balances are also considered in net debt calculation. We believe that these assets are highly liquid and can be easily converted to cash without significant change in value.

9

Operational Review of Turkcell Turkey

Summary of Operational Data Q222 Q123 Q223 y/y % q/q % Number of subscribers(million)1 40.6 41.7 42.0 3.4% 0.7% Mobile Postpaid (million) 24.5 25.9 26.3 7.3% 1.5% Mobile M2M(million) 3.6 4.1 4.2 16.7% 2.4% Mobile Prepaid (million) 12.1 11.6 11.3 (6.6%) (2.6%) Fiber (thousand) 1,996.1 2,159.7 2,199.8 10.2% 1.9% ADSL (thousand) 740.6 759.0 754.4 1.9% (0.6%) Superbox (thousand)2 640.3 676.5 703.4 9.9% 4.0% Cable (thousand) 48.6 42.4 40.2 (17.3%) (5.2%) IPTV (thousand) 1,185.9 1,309.3 1,344.2 13.3% 2.7% Churn(%)3 Mobile Churn (%) 1.8% 1.7% 1.9% 0.1pp 0.2pp Fixed Churn (%) 1.4% 1.5% 1.4% - (0.1pp) ARPU(Average Monthly Revenue per User) (TRY) Mobile ARPU, blended 63.2 90.3 114.9 81.8% 27.2% Mobile ARPU, blended (excluding M2M) 69.5 100.4 128.2 84.5% 27.7% Postpaid 76.5 107.4 133.8 74.9% 24.6% Postpaid (excluding M2M) 88.6 126.2 157.7 78.0% 25.0% Prepaid 36.4 53.0 71.7 97.0% 35.3% Fixed Residential ARPU, blended 93.8 117.1 138.5 47.7% 18.3% Residential Fiber ARPU 94.5 118.1 140.4 48.6% 18.9% Average mobile data usage per user(GB/user) 14.1 16.2 16.5 17.0% 1.9%

(1) Including mobile, fixed broadband, IPTV and wholesale (MVNO&FVNO) subscribers

(2) Superbox subscribers are included in mobile subscribers.

(3) Churn figures represent average monthly churn figures for the respective quarters.

Although there have been aggressive campaigns by competitors, our mobile subscriber base reached 37.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 supported by seasonality effect which is lower than normal trend. We registered 404 thousand quarterly net additions to the postpaid subscriber base, which reached 69.9% (67.0%) of total mobile subscribers. Meanwhile, our prepaid subscriber base decreased by 239 thousand mainly due to changing market dynamics. Alternative data solutions that provide services for tourists and rising new acquisitions price levels particularly suppressed the price-sensitive prepaid segment. Due to the negative effect of the earthquake, the MNP market was rationalized as other operators followed our price increases in Q123. The mobility in the market rose due to the aggressive campaigns by competitors in the second quarter of the year. We responded swiftly with our competitive offers to this change in market environment. Accordingly, our mobile ARPU (excluding M2M) exceeded the highest average inflation of last year and rising by 84.5% year-on-year on the back of price adjustments, larger postpaid subscriber base, and upsell performance in Q223. The average monthly mobile churn rate slightly increased to 1.9% in Q223 which is still a healthy level.

Average monthly mobile data usage per user increased by 17% year-on-year to 16.5 GB in Q223. The average mobile data usage of 4.5G users was 17.6 GB in Q223.

Total smartphone penetration on our network reached 89% in Q223 on a 2.2pp year-on-year increase. 94% of those smartphones are 4.5G compatible smartphones.

On the fixed front, our fiber subscriber base continued to grow in Q223, with 40 thousand net additions driven by demand for high-speed and quality broadband connection. Total fixed subscribers reached 3.0 million on 33 thousand quarterly net additions in Q223. Meanwhile, IPTV subscribers exceeded 1.3 million on 35 thousand quarterly net additions. Our residential fiber ARPU growth was 48.6% year-on-year in Q223, driven mainly by price adjustments and increased IPTV penetration at 67% as well as upsell efforts to higher tariffs. The average monthly fixed churn rate stood at 1.4%.

10

TURKCELL INTERNATIONAL

lifecell1 Financial Data Quarter Half Year Q222 Q223 y/y% H122 H123 y/y% Revenue(million UAH) 2,127.3 2,903.2 36.5% 4,434.1 5,590.6 26.1% EBITDA(million UAH) 1,230.9 1,715.1 39.3% 2,523.3 3,320.1 31.6% EBITDA margin (%) 57.9% 59.1% 1.2pp 56.9% 59.4% 2.5pp Net income / (loss) (million UAH) (27.4) 611.5 n.m 181.9 1,127.2 519.7% Capex(million UAH) 659.0 1,445.6 119.4% 1,370.6 2,083.6 52.0% Revenue (million TRY) 1,134.9 1,646.5 45.1% 2,247.5 3,032.7 34.9% EBITDA(million TRY) 656.5 972.8 48.2% 1,280.2 1,800.7 40.7% EBITDA margin (%) 57.9% 59.1% 1.2pp 57.0% 59.4% 2.4pp Net income / (loss)(million TRY) (18.2) 346.7 n.m 82.8 612.9 640.2%

(1) Since July 10, 2015, we hold a 100% stake in lifecell.

lifecell (Ukraine) revenues increased by 36.5% year-on-year in local currency terms, driven mainly by the increase in ARPU which has been supported by price adjustments and higher data consumption. lifecell registered an EBITDA margin of 59.1% on a 1.2pp improvement year-on-year mainly driven by a decrease in interconnection and energy expenses as a percentage of revenues. Meanwhile, solid operational performance allowed lifecell to register a positive net income in Q223.

lifecell revenues in TRY terms rose 45.1% year-on-year in Q223, mainly with the positive impact of currency movements. lifecell's EBITDA in TRY terms grew 48.2%, leading to an EBITDA margin of 59.1%.

lifecell Operational Data Q222 Q123 Q223 y/y% q/q% Number of subscribers(million)2 10.2 10.8 11.1 8.8% 2.8% Active (3 months)3 8.4 8.6 8.6 2.4% - MOU(minutes) (12 months) 160.7 133.5 128.0 (20.3%) (4.1%) ARPU(Average Monthly Revenue per User), blended (UAH) 69.2 85.1 88.1 27.3% 3.5% Active (3 months) (UAH) 82.8 104.6 112.7 36.1% 7.7%

(2) We may occasionally offer campaigns and tariff schemes that have an active subscriber life differing from the one that we normally use to deactivate subscribers and calculate churn.

(3) Active subscribers are those who in the past three months made a revenue generating activity.

lifecell's three-month active subscribers remained stable at 8.6 million in Q223. The 3-month active ARPU growth increased by 36.1% year-on-year and by 7.7% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Meanwhile, 3-month active 4.5G users rose 5.5% year-on-year in Q223. lifecell's smartphone penetration was at 84.6% as at the end of Q223.

lifecell continued to demonstrate a strong focus on ensuring employee safety and delivering quality services to its customers, maintaining a highly functional network. On a daily average around 96% of the stores were open nationwide as of the end of June. On average around 7.3% of nearly 9 thousand sites are temporarily down on a daily basis in Q223. ICT systems, such as billing operated without any disruptions during the quarter. lifecell's current cash reserves are more than sufficient to sustain its operations.

11

BeST1 Quarter Half Year Q222 Q223 y/y% H122 H123 y/y% Number of subscribers(million) 1.5 1.5 - 1.5 1.5 - Active (3 months) 1.1 1.2 9.1% 1.1 1.2 9.1% Revenue (million BYN) 34.8 42.6 22.4% 69.1 81.9 18.5% EBITDA (million BYN) 9.2 19.8 115.2% 19.9 38.0 91.0% EBITDA margin (%) 26.6% 46.4% 19.8pp 28.8% 46.4% 17.6pp Net loss (million BYN) (8.0) (8.9) 11.3% (16.6) (18.1) 9.0% Capex (million BYN) 11.7 13.7 17.1% 33.2 32.5 (2.1%) Revenue (million TRY) 204.9 301.5 47.1% 380.7 570.9 50.0% EBITDA (million TRY) 54.7 139.6 155.2% 109.3 264.3 141.8% EBITDA margin (%) 26.7% 46.3% 19.6pp 28.7% 46.3% 17.6pp Net loss (million TRY) (46.4) (65.0) 40.1% (90.1) (127.8) 41.8%

(1) BeST, in which we hold an 100% stake, has operated in Belarus since July 2008.

BeST revenues grew by 22.4% year-on-year in local currency terms in Q223 due mainly to an increase in data traffic, and 15% ARPU increase driven by upsells and price adjustments as well as a 9.1% increase in three-month active subscriber base. BeST registered an EBITDA margin of 46.4% on a 19.8pp improvement driven mainly by the interconnection cost. BeST's revenues in TRY terms grew 47.1% year-on-year in Q223, while its EBITDA margin was at 46.3%.

BeST achieved comprehensive coverage of its LTE services, across all six regions and reaching 4.1 thousand sites. This strategic expansion has contributed significantly to the increasing adoption of 4G services, resulting in 80% of the three-month active subscriber base, which continued to support mobile data consumption and digital services usage. Moreover, the average monthly data consumption of 4G subscribers exhibited robust growth, rising by 10% compared to the previous year, reaching 19.1 GB.

Kuzey Kıbrıs Turkcell2 (million TRY) Quarter Half Year Q222 Q223 y/y% H122 H123 y/y% Number of subscribers(million) 0.6 0.6 - 0.6 0.6 - Revenue 103.1 185.6 80.0% 199.9 348.5 74.3% EBITDA 43.4 69.9 61.1% 81.7 122.9 50.4% EBITDA margin (%) 42.1% 37.7% (4.4pp) 40.9% 35.3% (5.6pp) Net income 21.1 (5.7) (127.0%) 42.8 15.9 (62.9%) Capex 30.1 111.2 269.4% 65.0 203.4 212.9%

(2) Kuzey Kıbrıs Turkcell, in which we hold a 100% stake, has operated in Northern Cyprus since 1999.

Kuzey Kıbrıs Turkcell revenues grew 80.0% year-on-year in Q223, due mainly to price adjustments aimed at reflecting inflationary effects. Fixed broadband and roaming revenues also contributed to growth. The EBITDA of Kuzey Kıbrıs Turkcell rose 61.1% year-on-year, leading to an EBITDA margin of 37.7% mainly due to increase in personnel cost.

12

TECHFIN

Paycell Financial Data (million TRY) Quarter Half Year Q222 Q223 y/y% H122 H123 y/y% Revenue 198.8 388.1 95.2% 362.7 682.2 88.1% EBITDA 89.1 187.4 110.3% 162.0 310.6 91.7% EBITDA margin (%) 44.8% 48.3% 3.5pp 44.7% 45.5% 0.8pp Net income 66.1 123.2 86.4% 115.2 202.0 75.3%

In Q223, Paycell experienced a significant 95.2% rise in revenue compared to the previous year, primarily driven by the continuous high demand for digital payment services. Paycell's varied product portfolio, encompassing mobile payment services, POS solutions, and the Paycell card, particularly the Pay Later solution, was strategically utilized to address and meet the growing demand. Paycell's EBITDA rose 110.3% year-on-year, leading to an EBITDA margin of 48.3% on 3.5pp improvement in Q223 thanks to an increase in the profitability of payment solutions.

The Pay Later service transaction volume more than doubled year-on-year to TRY1.9 billion. This was driven by a 23% increase in the 3-month active users of the Pay Later service to 5.5 million and their increased usage. Meanwhile, the Paycell Card transaction volume almost doubled year-on-year to TRY3.4 billion in Q223. Additionally, in Q223 the transaction volume of POS solutions reached TRY4.7 billion. Moreover, the QR project has been completed, and payments can now be made with Paycell at all places where QR code payments are accepted. Overall, Paycell's total transaction volume across all services increased to TRY15 billion, driven mainly by 13% year-on-year rise in Paycell's total 3-month active users to 7.9 million and their increased usage in Q223.

Financell1 Financial Data (million TRY) Quarter Half Year Q222 Q223 y/y% H122 H123 y/y% Revenue 214.6 402.1 87.4% 407.4 719.4 76.6% EBITDA 129.7 188.5 45.3% 240.6 322.0 33.8% EBITDA margin (%) 60.4% 46.9% (13.5pp) 59.1% 44.8% (14.3pp) Net income 79.2 157.7 99.1% 146.4 266.6 82.1%

Financell experienced a significant revenue boost during Q223, with an 87.4% year-on-year increase. This growth was fueled primarily by the expansion of their loan portfolio and the higher average interest rate on the loans compared to the same period of last year. Financell also reported 45.3% year-on-year growth in EBITDA. However, the EBITDA margin saw a decline compared to the previous year due to higher funding costs in Q223. In addition to solid revenue and EBITDA growth, Financell's net income registered 99.1% growth year-on-year.

The loan portfolio of Financell demonstrated significant growth, increasing from TRY2.5 billion in Q222 to TRY4.7 billion in Q223. This expansion can be attributed to increased mobility and higher lending to the corporate segment. Financell's cost of risk decreased from 2.7% in Q123 to 1.9% in Q223 due mainly to the decline in the negative effects of the February earthquakes. Additionally, Financell has extended loans to over 25 thousand corporate customers.

(1) Following the change in the organizational structure, the revenues of Turkcell Sigorta Aracılık Hizmetleri A.Ş. (Insurance Agency), which was previously managed under the Financell, has been classified from Financell to "Other" in the Techfin segment as of the first quarter of 2023. Within this scope, all past data have been revised for comparability purposes.

13

Turkcell Group Subscribers

Turkcell Group registered subscribers amounted to approximately 55.2 million as of June 30, 2023. This figure is calculated by taking the number of subscribers of Turkcell Turkey, and of each of our subsidiaries. It includes the total number of mobile, fiber, ADSL, cable and IPTV subscribers of Turkcell Turkey, and the mobile subscribers of lifecell, BeST, and Kuzey Kıbrıs Turkcell.

Turkcell Group Subscribers Q222 Q123 Q223 y/y% q/q% Turkcell Turkey subscribers(million)1 40.6 41.7 42.0 3.4% 0.7% lifecell (Ukraine) 10.2 10.8 11.1 8.8% 2.8% BeST (Belarus) 1.5 1.5 1.5 - - Kuzey Kıbrıs Turkcell 0.6 0.6 0.6 - - Turkcell Group Subscribers (million) 52.8 54.6 55.2 4.5% 1.1%

(1) Subscribers to more than one service are counted separately for each service. Including mobile, fixed broadband, IPTV and wholesale (MVNO&FVNO) subscribers

OVERVIEW OF THE MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

The foreign exchange rates used in our financial reporting, along with certain macroeconomic indicators, are set out below.

Quarter Half Year Q222 Q123 Q223 y/y% q/q% H122 H123 y/y% GDP Growth (Turkey) 7.8% 4.0% n.a n.a n.a 7.6% n.a n.a Consumer Price Index (Turkey)(yoy) 78.6% 50.5% 38.2% (40.4pp) (12.3pp) 78.6% 38.2% (40.4pp) US$ / TRY rate Closing Rate 16.6690 19.1460 25.8231 54.9% 34.9% 16.6690 25.8231 54.9% Average Rate 15.5996 18.8577 20.7406 33.0% 10.0% 14.7387 19.7991 34.3% EUR / TRY rate Closing Rate 17.5221 20.8021 28.1540 60.7% 35.3% 17.5221 28.1540 60.7% Average Rate 16.7104 20.2424 22.5331 34.8% 11.3% 16.1154 21.3877 32.7% US$ / UAH rate Closing Rate 29.2549 36.5686 36.5686 25.0% - 29.2549 36.5686 25.0% Average Rate 29.2549 36.5686 36.5686 25.0% - 29.0117 36.5686 26.0% US$ / BYN rate Closing Rate 2.5235 2.8571 3.0315 20.1% 6.1% 2.5235 3.0315 20.1% Average Rate 2.6634 2.7505 2.9308 10.0% 6.6% 2.6876 2.8407 5.7%

14

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS:We believe Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, facilitates performance comparisons from period to period and management decision making. It also facilitates performance comparisons from company to company. Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure eliminates potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), tax positions (such as the impact of changes in effective tax rates on periods or companies) and the age and book depreciation of tangible assets (affecting relative depreciation expense). We also present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating the performance of other mobile operators in the telecommunications industry in Europe, many of which present Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results.

Our Adjusted EBITDA definition includes Revenue, Cost of Revenue excluding depreciation and amortization, Selling and Marketing expenses, Administrative expenses and Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets, but excludes finance income and expense, other operating income and expense, investment activity income and expense, share of profit of equity accounted investees and minority interest.

Nevertheless, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation from, or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations, as reported under TFRS. The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated using financial data prepared in accordance with TFRS to net profit, which we believe is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with TFRS.

Turkcell Group (million TRY) Quarter Half Year Q222 Q223 y/y% H122 H123 y/y% Adjusted EBITDA 5,030.1 9,522.5 89.3% 9,332.1 16,281.7 74.5% Depreciation and amortization (2,480.1) (2,987.4) 20.5% (4,564.7) (5,673.3) 24.3% EBIT 2,550.0 6,535.1 156.3% 4,767.4 10,608.4 122.5% Finance income 776.7 2,570.4 230.9% 848.9 2,575.1 203.3% Finance expense (4,153.4) (13,812.1) 232.5% (7,264.1) (15,921.0) 119.2% Other operating income / (expense) 1,863.1 5,490.6 194.7% 3,357.2 6,561.2 95.4% Investment activity income / (expense) 797.0 2,871.5 260.3% 1,096.2 3,381.6 208.5% Share of profit of equity accounted investees (51.1) 0.8 n.m (74.5) 7.2 n.m Consolidated profit before income tax & minority interest 1,782.3 3,656.3 105.1% 2,731.2 7,212.5 164.1% Income tax expense 75.9 (495.9) (753.4%) (70.1) (1,235.7) 1,662.9% Consolidated profit before minority interest 1,858.2 3,160.4 70.1% 2,661.1 5,976.8 124.6%

15

NOTICE:This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes, in particular, our targets for revenue, EBITDA and capex for 2023. More generally, all statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including, without limitation, certain statements regarding the launch of new businesses, our operations, financial position and business strategy may constitute forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, among others, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "believe", "continue" and "guidance".

Although Turkcell believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these cautionary statements. For a discussion of certain factors that may affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and in particular the risk factor section therein. We undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Company makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this press release, which remains subject to verification, completion, and change. No responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by the Company or any of its subsidiaries, board members, officers, employees or agents as to or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this press release or any other written or oral information made available to any interested party or its advisers.

ABOUT TURKCELL:Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data, and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 4 countries - Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, and Northern Cyprus. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY21.7 billion revenue in Q223 with total assets of TRY136.2 billion as of June 30, 2023. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only dual-listed company in Turkey. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr.

For further information please contact Turkcell

Investor Relations Tel: + 90 212 313 1888 investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr Corporate Communications: Tel: + 90 212 313 2321 Turkcell-Kurumsal-Iletisim@turkcell.com.tr

16

Appendix A - Tables

Table: Net foreign exchange gain and loss details

Million TRY Quarter Half Year Q222 Q223 y/y% H122 H123 y/y% Net FX loss before hedging (1,651.2) (6,698.7) 305.7% (2,728.8) (7,131.1) 161.3% Swap interest income/(expense) (49.4) 117.3 n.m (120.2) 169.4 n.m Fair value gain on derivative financial instruments 765.8 2,501.2 226.6% 824.6 2,393.0 190.2% Net FX gain / (loss) after hedging (934.9) (4,080.2) 336.4% (2,024.4) (4,568.7) 125.7%

Table: Income tax expense details

Million TRY Quarter Half Year Q222 Q223 y/y% H122 H123 y/y% Current tax expense (81.5) (184.6) 126.5% (238.8) (490.1) 105.2% Deferred tax income / (expense) 157.4 (311.3) (297.8%) 168.6 (745.6) (542.2%) Income Tax expense 75.9 (495.9) (753.4%) (70.1) (1,235.7) (1,662.8%)

17

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED

30 JUNE 2023 TOGETHER WITH REVIEW REPORT

(Translated into English from the report

originally issued in Turkish)

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

CONTENT PAGE 1 ORGANIZATION AND OPERATIONS OF THE COMPANY 8 2 BASIS OF PRESANTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 10 3 SEGMENTAL REPORTING 14 4 RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES 16 5 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 20 6 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 21 7 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 22 8 PROVISIONS, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES 23 9 COMMITMENTS 28 10 FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSES 29 11 OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES 30 12 INVESTMENT INCOME AND EXPENSES 31 13 INVESTMENTS VALUED BY EQUITY METHOD 31 14 INCOME TAXES 32 15 REVENUE 33 16 DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS 35 17 BORROWINGS 39 18 NATURE AND LEVEL OF RISKS ARISING FROM FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS 42 19 FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS 45 20 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 47 21 EXPLANATIONS ON SEASONALITY 47 22 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS 48

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

Reviewed Audited ASSETS Notes 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 20 35,030,310 25,960,674 Financial investments 19 10,443,779 4,783,562 -Time deposits 697,399 748,665 -Fair value through profit or loss financial assets 8,118,017 4,034,897 -Fair value through other comprehensive income financial assets 1,628,363 - Trade receivables 9,823,964 6,741,511 -Trade receivables from related parties 207,783 76,449 -Trade receivables from non-related parties 9,616,181 6,665,062 Receivables from finance sector operations 4,339,878 3,276,788 -Non-related party receivables from finance sector operations 4,339,878 3,276,788 Balances with the Central Bank of the Republic Türkiye 602,553 162,593 Other receivables 163,992 145,589 -Other receivables from non-related parties 163,992 145,589 Assets arising from customer contracts 2,258,913 1,888,942 -Assets arising from goods and service sales contracts 2,258,913 1,888,942 Derivative instruments 16 4,127,734 2,032,416 Inventories 502,070 277,670 Prepaid expenses 1,222,895 478,781 -Prepaid expenses to related parties 137,742 10,475 -Prepaid expenses to non-related parties 1,085,153 468,306 Assets related to current tax 83,224 446,892 Other current assets 812,051 611,232 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 69,411,363 46,806,650 Non-Current Assets Financial investments 19 3,075,210 2,109,457 -Fair value through profit or loss financial assets 301,377 258,627 -Fair value through other comprehensive income financial assets 2,773,833 1,850,830 Trade receivables 333,472 298,759 -Trade receivables from non-related parties 333,472 298,759 Receivables from finance sector operations 467,701 285,138 -Non-related party receivables from finance sector operations 467,701 285,138 Other receivables 708,166 375,694 -Other receivables from non-related parties 708,166 375,694 Assets arising from customer contracts 81,850 67,054 -Assets arising from goods and service sales contracts 81,850 67,054 Investments valued by equity method 13 1,130,128 1,122,943 Investment properties 11,613 11,599 Property, plant and equipment 5 26,322,980 21,904,044 Right-of-use assets 7 3,791,369 3,062,298 Intangible assets 6 23,168,988 17,742,007 Prepaid expenses 2,633,169 2,423,822 -Prepaid expenses to related parties - 178 -Prepaid expenses to non-related parties 2,633,169 2,423,644 Deferred tax assets 4,971,290 4,991,224 Other non-current assets 68,123 64,116 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 66,764,059 54,458,155 TOTAL ASSETS 136,175,422 101,264,805

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish

1

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

Reviewed Audited LIABILITIES Notes 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Short-term Liabilities Short-term borrowings 17 16,324,661 10,758,843 Short-term borrowings from related parties 4 8,558,806 4,519,404 -Bank loans 7,337,121 4,120,621 -Lease obligations 257,884 41,286 -Issued debt instruments 963,801 357,497 Short-term borrowings from non-related parties 7,765,855 6,239,439 -Bank loans 6,055,293 4,640,233 -Lease obligations 1,093,917 831,991 -Issued debt instruments 616,645 767,215 Short-term portion of long-term borrowings 8,943,000 5,962,404 Short-term portion of long-term borrowings from related parties 4 19,372 - -Bank loans 19,372 - Short-term portion of long-term borrowings from non-related parties 17 8,923,628 5,962,404 -Bank loans 7,533,213 4,955,284 -Issued debt instruments 1,390,415 1,007,120 Trade payables 9,476,994 7,821,670 -Trade payables to related parties 321,665 240,385 -Trade payables to non-related parties 9,155,329 7,581,285 Payables related to employee benefits 570,874 354,375 Other payables 3,846,786 2,392,209 -Other payables to related parties - 925 -Other payables to non-related parties 3,846,786 2,391,284 Liabilities arising from customer contracts 1,084,282 706,046 -Liabilities arising from goods and service sales contracts 1,084,282 706,046 Derivative instruments 16 115,965 150,923 Deferred revenue 129,945 113,402 -Deferred revenue from related parties 1,641 13,628 -Deferred revenue from non-related parties 128,304 99,774 Current tax liability 245,881 243,485 Short-term provisions 695,001 753,933 -Short-term provisions related to employee benefits 652,124 722,063 -Other short-term provisions 42,877 31,870 Other short-term liabilities 5,684 1,474 TOTAL SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES 41,439,073 29,258,764 Long-term Liabilities Long-term borrowings 17 51,930,187 37,133,103 Long-term borrowings from related parties 4 79,737 84,095 -Bank loans 22,530 - -Lease obligations 57,207 84,095 Long-term borrowings from non-related parties 51,850,450 37,049,008 -Bank loans 25,811,895 17,945,061 -Lease obligations 2,527,486 2,097,859 -Issued debt instruments 23,511,069 17,006,088 Trade payables 875,054 35,258 -Trade payables to related parties 7,032 938 -Trade payables to non-related parties 868,022 34,320 Liabilities arising from customer contracts 295,113 261,328 -Liabilities arising from goods and service sales contracts 295,113 261,328 Deferred revenue 18,894 6,095 -Deferred revenue from non-related parties 18,894 6,095 Long-term provisions 2,896,791 2,758,758 -Long-term provisions related to employee benefits 1,682,386 1,790,031 -Other long-term provisions 1,214,405 968,727 Deferred tax liabilities 187,214 249,835 Other long-term liabilities 996,934 666,613 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 57,200,187 41,110,990 TOTAL LIABILITIES 98,639,260 70,369,754

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish

2

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

Reviewed Audited EQUITY Notes 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 37,532,036 30,891,061 Paid in capital 2,200,000 2,200,000 Treasury shares (-) (152,283 ) (118,399 ) Share premiums 269 269 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

that will not be reclassified in profit or loss (-) (878,101 ) (985,578 ) Revaluation and remeasurement loss (878,101 ) (985,578 ) -Defined benefit plans remeasurement loss (-) (878,101 ) (985,578 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

that will be reclassified in profit or loss (-) (1,292,552 ) (1,882,081 ) Currency translation reserve 4,176,645 1,876,409 Hedging reserve (4,459,239 ) (2,383,736 ) -Gain from cash flow hedges 255,297 270,905 -Loss from net investment hedge on the company

operating abroad (-) (4,714,536 ) (2,654,641 ) Revaluation and remeasurement losses (-) (38,049 ) (82,503 ) -Loss from fair value through other comprehensive income

financial assets (-) (38,049 ) (82,503 ) Changes in the time value of options (971,909 ) (1,292,251 ) Legal reserves 4,021,377 3,948,937 Prior years' profit 27,655,473 16,674,720 Net profit for the period 5,977,853 11,053,193 Non-controlling interests 4,126 3,990 TOTAL EQUITY 37,536,162 30,895,051 TOTAL LIABILITIES 136,175,422 101,264,805

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish

3

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

Reviewed - Unreviewed Notes 6 months period ended at 30 June 2023 3 months period ended at 30 June 2023 6 months period ended at 30 June 2022 3 months period ended at 30 June 2022 PROFIT OR LOSS SECTION Revenue 15 37,633,823 20,915,278 22,459,250 12,093,811 Revenue from finance sector operations 15 1,293,016 735,703 712,822 383,245 TOTAL REVENUE 38,926,839 21,650,981 23,172,072 12,477,056 Cost of revenue (-) (24,296,223 ) (12,997,504 ) (16,246,325 ) (8,772,998 ) Cost of revenue from finance sector operations (-) (503,988 ) (276,347 ) (239,228 ) (134,513 ) TOTAL COST OF REVENUE (24,800,211 ) (13,273,851 ) (16,485,553 ) (8,907,511 ) Gross profit from business operations 13,337,600 7,917,774 6,212,925 3,320,813 Gross profit from finance sector operations 789,028 459,356 473,594 248,732 GROSS PROFIT 14,126,628 8,377,130 6,686,519 3,569,545 General administrative expenses (-) (1,128,979 ) (568,431 ) (651,810 ) (348,143 ) Marketing expenses (-) (1,972,897 ) (1,061,138 ) (1,116,612 ) (575,875 ) Other operating income 11 6,888,941 5,648,255 3,547,729 1,933,710 Other operating expenses (-) 11 (327,776 ) (157,674 ) (190,496 ) (70,613 ) OPERATING PROFIT 17,585,917 12,238,142 8,275,330 4,508,624 Investment income 12 3,431,990 2,898,477 1,096,224 797,041 Investment expenses (-) 12 (50,375 ) (26,948 ) - - Impairment losses determined in accordance

with TFRS 9 (-) (416,331 ) (212,480 ) (150,648 ) (95,541 ) Share on profit/(loss) of investments valued by equity method 13 7,185 767 (74,546 ) (51,103 ) PROFIT BEFORE FINANCIAL INCOME /

(EXPENSES) 20,558,386 14,897,958 9,146,360 5,159,021 Financial income 10 2,575,075 2,570,441 848,936 776,675 Financial expenses (-) 10 (15,920,962 ) (13,812,122 ) (7,264,061 ) (4,153,364 ) PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS

BEFORE TAXATION 7,212,499 3,656,277 2,731,235 1,782,332 Tax (expense)/income from operations (1,235,747 ) (495,926 ) (70,143 ) 75,850 Tax expense for the period (-) (490,104 ) (184,604 ) (238,759 ) (81,507 ) Deferred tax (expense)/income for the period (745,643 ) (311,322 ) 168,616 157,357 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 5,976,752 3,160,351 2,661,092 1,858,182 Distribution of profit for the period Non-controlling interests (1,101 ) (933 ) (16 ) (32 ) Owners of the parent 5,977,853 3,161,284 2,661,108 1,858,214 Earnings per share (TL) 2.74 1.45 1.22 0.85 Earnings per share 2.74 1.45 1.22 0.85

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish

4

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

Reviewed - Unreviewed 6 months period ended at 30 June 2023 3 months period ended at 30 June 2023 6 months period ended at 30 June 2022 3 months period ended at 30 June 2022 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 5,976,752 3,160,351 2,661,092 1,858,182 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 107,477 (2,438 ) - - Gain/(loss) on remeasurements of defined benefit plans 134,288 (3,404 ) - - Tax effect of gain/(loss) on remeasurements of defined

benefit plans (26,811 ) 966 - - Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss 589,529 524,503 (140,883 ) (155,381 ) Currency translation differences related to foreign

operations 2,299,288 2,131,685 916,067 803,608 -Gain from currency translation differences

in foreign operations 2,299,288 2,131,685 916,067 803,608 Gain/(loss) on financial assets measured at fair value

through other comprehensive income 55,568 32,684 (212,873 ) (225,373 ) Gain from cash flow hedges 63,656 115,756 359,879 119,062 Reclassification adjustments for cash flow hedge (66,491 ) (63,372 ) (77,468 ) (25,229 ) Gain/(loss) from changes in the

time value of options 408,202 323,884 (167,195 ) (88,046 ) Reclassification adjustments for changes

in the time value of options (7,774 ) (33,816 ) 15,314 (22,354 ) Loss on net investment hedge in foreign operations (-) (2,574,869 ) (2,316,130 ) (655,270 ) (328,905 ) Taxes relating to other comprehensive income to be

reclassified to profit or loss 411,949 333,812 (319,337 ) (388,144 ) -Tax effect of currency translation differences

in foreign operations 948 (41,170 ) (458,314 ) (498,084 ) -Tax effect of gain from fair value through other

comprehensive income financial assets (11,114 ) (6,537 ) 42,575 45,075 -Tax effect of gain from cash flow hedges (12,773 ) (23,693 ) (65,028 ) (20,085 ) -Tax effect of gain from changes

in the time value of options (80,086 ) (58,014 ) 30,376 19,169 -Tax effect of loss on net investment hedge in foreign

operations 514,974 463,226 131,054 65,781 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 697,006 522,065 (140,883 ) (155,381 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 6,673,758 3,682,416 2,520,209 1,702,801 Distribution of total comprehensive income for the period 6,673,758 3,682,416 2,520,209 1,702,801 Non-controlling interests (1,101 ) (933 ) (16 ) (32 ) Owners of the parent 6,674,859 3,683,349 2,520,225 1,702,833

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish

5

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss that will not be reclassified in profit or loss Accumulated other comprehensive loss that will be reclassified in profit or loss Retained Earnings Reviewed Paid in capital Treasury shares (-) Share premiums Additional capital contributions of shareholders Defined benefit plans remeasurement (loss) Gains/(losses) from fair value through other comprehensive income financial assets (Loss) from net investment hedge on the company operating abroad Gain/(losses) from cash flow hedges Changes in the time value of options Currency translation reserve Legal reserves Prior years' profit Net profit for the period Equity attributable to owners of the parent Non-controlling interests Equity Balance at 1 January 2022 2,200,000 (128,057 ) 269 35,026 (225,892 ) (50,410 ) (1,586,177 ) (9,746 ) (1,555,773 ) 2,036,379 3,612,388 13,202,920 5,031,098 22,562,025 247 22,562,272 Transfers - - - - - - - - - - 185,816 4,845,282 (5,031,098 ) - - - Total comprehensive income - - - - - (170,298 ) (524,216 ) 217,383 (121,505 ) 457,753 - - 2,661,108 2,520,225 (16 ) 2,520,209 Net profit for the period - - - - - - - - - - - - 2,661,108 2,661,108 (16 ) 2,661,092 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - - - (170,298 ) (524,216 ) 217,383 (121,505 ) 457,753 - - - (140,883 ) - (140,883 ) Acquisition of subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 49 49 Other - - - - (104 ) - - - - - - - - (104 ) (247 ) (351 ) Dividends - 9,658 - - - - - - - - - (1,257,775 ) - (1,248,117 ) - (1,248,117 ) Balance at 30 June 2022 2,200,000 (118,399 ) 269 35,026 (225,996 ) (220,708 ) (2,110,393 ) 207,637 (1,677,278 ) 2,494,132 3,798,204 16,790,427 2,661,108 23,834,029 33 23,834,062 Balance at 1 January 2023 2,200,000 (118,399 ) 269 - (985,578 ) (82,503 ) (2,654,641 ) 270,905 (1,292,251 ) 1,876,409 3,948,937 16,674,720 11,053,193 30,891,061 3,990 30,895,051 Transfers - - - - - - - - - - 72,440 10,980,753 (11,053,193 ) - - - Total comprehensive income - - - - 107,477 44,454 (2,059,895 ) (15,608 ) 320,342 2,300,236 - - 5,977,853 6,674,859 (1,101 ) 6,673,758 Net profit for the period - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,977,853 5,977,853 (1,101 ) 5,976,752 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - - 107,477 44,454 (2,059,895 ) (15,608 ) 320,342 2,300,236 - - - 697,006 - 697,006 Other changes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,237 1,237 Changes due to share buyback transactions - (33,884 ) - - - - - - - - - - - (33,884 ) - (33,884 ) Balance at 30 June 2023 2,200,000 (152,283 ) 269 - (878,101 ) (38,049 ) (4,714,536 ) 255,297 (971,909 ) 4,176,645 4,021,377 27,655,473 5,977,853 37,532,036 4,126 37,536,162

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish

6

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

Reviewed Notes 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 A. CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 17,294,555 8,255,618 Profit for the Period 5,976,752 2,661,092 Profit for the period from continuing operations 5,976,752 2,661,092 Adjustments related to reconciliation of net profit for the period 16,518,324 10,941,336 Adjustments for depreciation and amortization 5-6-7 5,667,388 4,393,154 Adjustments for impairment 5,877 171,501 Adjustments for provisions 1,280,717 613,667 Adjustments for interest expenses 1,130,560 741,390 Adjustments for fair value (gain) from derivative instruments 16 (1,870,361 ) (420,501 ) Adjustments for tax income 1,235,747 70,143 Adjustments for (gain) arising from the disposal of fixed assets (37,754 ) (39,153 ) Adjustments for fair value (gain) from financial assets (2,173,524 ) (617,774 ) Adjustments for retained (gain)/loss of investments valued by equity method (7,185 ) 74,546 Adjustments for unrealized foreign currency translation differences 11,280,049 5,964,232 Other adjustments related to (profit)/loss reconciliation 6,810 (9,869 ) Changes in Working Capital: (4,202,336 ) (4,405,383 ) Adjustments for (increase) in trade receivables (3,177,525 ) (1,893,651 ) Adjustments for (increase) in inventories (224,400 ) (118,385 ) (increase) in Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye account (439,960 ) - (Increase) in receivables from finance sector operations (1,281,253 ) (464,075 ) (Increase) in other assets related to operations (222,097 ) (164,675 ) Adjustments for decrease (increase) in other receivables (200,759 ) (165,481 ) Adjustments for (increase) in assets arising from customer contracts (385,290 ) (146,430 ) Adjustments for increase/(decrease) in trade payables 1,181,969 (865,468 ) (Increase) in prepaid expenses (749,455 ) (267,000 ) Adjustments for increase in liabilities arising from customer contracts 412,021 160,886 Deferred revenue increase 29,342 18,356 Adjustments for increase in other payables 1,585,703 85,879 (Decrease) in other liabilities related to operations (730,632 ) (585,339 ) Cash generated by operating activities 18,292,740 9,197,045 Interest paid (2,381,045 ) (1,434,460 ) Tax paid (124,040 ) (179,547 ) Interest received 1,506,900 672,580 B. CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (15,167,017 ) (8,410,315 ) Cash outflows due to acquisition of property, plant and equipment 5 (5,039,181 ) (2,680,340 ) Cash outflows due to acquisition of intangible assets 6 (7,023,978 ) (2,377,929 ) Cash inflows from disposal of property, plant and equipments and intangible assets 113,045 72,288 Cash outflows due to additional share acquisition or capital increase of associates and/or joint ventures - (389,275 ) Cash inflows from sale of shares in other entities or shares in funds or borrowing instruments 1,188,268 62,419 Cash outflows due to acquisition of shares in other entities or shares in funds or borrowing instruments (2,541,341 ) (2,429,549 ) Other cash (outflows)/inflows (1,660,477 ) 4,892 Change in other cash advances given (203,353 ) (672,821 ) C. CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 4,196,153 3,448,793 Cash inflows from loans 21,242,593 16,451,067 Cash inflows from issued debt instruments 1,795,320 789,376 Cash outflows due to loan repayments (15,932,749 ) (11,943,576 ) Cash outflows due to the company's own acquisition of shares (33,884 ) - Cash outflows due to issued debt instruments repayments (1,400,000 ) (927,495 ) Cash outflows due to payments of lease obligations (1,439,485 ) (1,050,792 ) Cash inflows from derivative instruments 1,553,971 1,219,147 Cash outflows due to derivative instruments (1,589,613 ) (1,088,934 ) CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BEFORE CURRENCY TRANSLATION RESERVE EFFECT (A+B+C) 6,323,691 3,294,096 D. CURRENCY TRANSLATION RESERVE EFFECT ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,695,544 20,725 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A+B+C+D) 9,019,235 3,314,821 E. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 20 25,940,066 18,619,881 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (A+B+C+D+E) 20 34,959,301 21,934,702

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish

7

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

1 ORGANIZATION AND OPERATIONS OF THE COMPANY

Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri Anonim Şirketi (the "Company" or "Turkcell") was incorporated in Türkiye on 5 October 1993 and commenced its operations in 1994. The address of the Company's registered office is Maltepe Aydınevler Mahallesi İnönü Caddesi No: 20, Küçükyalı Ofispark/İstanbul. The main areas of activity of Turkcell are business and services predicted in tender for GSM ("Global System for Mobile Communications") Pan Europe Telecommunication System signed with Turkish Repuclic Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure ("Ministry") and also telephone, telecommunication and similar services, activities within the scope of authorization regarding International Mobile Telecommunication ("IMT") services and infrastructures without breaking the law of Post and Telegraph Organization ("PTT").

As of 30 June 2023, Turkcells' shares (the Company) have been quoted on Borsa Istanbul ("BIST") and New York Stock Exchange - ("NYSE").

The condensed consolidated financial statements for the six month interim period ended 30 June 2023 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") and the Group's interest in an associate and a joint venture have been approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 17 August 2023.

As of 30 June 2023, The Company's subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures are as follows:

Subsidiaries Country Nature of Business Turktell Bilişim Servisleri A.Ş. ("Turktell") Türkiye Information technology, value added GSM services and entertainment investments Superonline İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. ("Turkcell Superonline") Türkiye Telecommunications Turkcell Satış ve Dijital İş Servisleri Hizmetleri A.Ş. ("Turkcell Satış") Türkiye Sales, delivery and digital sales services Turkcell Teknoloji Araştırma ve Geliştirme A.Ş. ("Turkcell Teknoloji") Türkiye Research and development Turkcell Gayrimenkul Hizmetleri A.S. ("Turkcell Gayrimenkul") Türkiye Property investments Turkcell Dijital İş Servisleri A.Ş ("Turkcell Dijital") Türkiye Digitalization services and products Turkcell Dijital Eğitim Teknolojileri A.Ş ("Dijital Eğitim") Türkiye Education technologies Atmosware Teknoloji Eğitim ve Danışmanlık A.Ş. ("Atmosware Teknoloji") Türkiye Develop software products and services, training software developers Turkcell Enerji Çözümleri ve Elektrik Satış Ticaret A.Ş. ("Turkcell Enerji") Türkiye Electricity energy trade and wholesale and retail electricity sales Boyut Grup Enerji Elektrik Üretim ve İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ("Boyut Enerji") Türkiye Renewable energy production Turkcell Finansman A.Ş. ("Turkcell Finansman") Türkiye Consumer financing services Turkcell Sigorta Aracılık Hizmetleri A.Ş. ("Turkcell Sigorta") Türkiye Insurance agency activities Turkcell Dijital Sigorta A.Ş. ("Turkcell Dijital Sigorta") Türkiye Digital agency activities Turkcell Ödeme ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri A.Ş. ("Turkcell Ödeme") Türkiye Payment services and e-money Lifecell Dijital Servisler ve Çözümler A.Ş ("Lifecell Dijital Servisler") Türkiye Development and providing of digital services and products Lifecell Bulut Çözümleri A.Ş. ("Lifecell Bulut") Türkiye Cloud solutions services and other services Lifecell TV Yayın ve İçerik Hizmetleri A.Ş. ("Lifecell TV") Türkiye Online radio, television and on-demand streaming services Lifecell Müzik Yayın ve İletim A.Ş. ("Lifecell Müzik") Türkiye Radio, television and on-demand streaming services Kule Hizmet ve İşletmecilik A.Ş. ("Global Tower") Türkiye Telecommunications infrastructure business LLC UkrTower ("UkrTower") Ukraine Telecommunications infrastructure business

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 8

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

1 ORGANIZATION AND OPERATIONS OF THE COMPANY (cont'd)

Subsidiaries (cont'd) Country Nature of Business Beltower LLC ("Beltower") Republic of Belarus Telecommunications infrastructure business East Asian Consortium B.V. ("Eastasia") The Netherlands Telecommunications investments Kıbrıs Mobile Telekomünikasyon Limited Şirketi ("Kıbrıs Telekom") Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Telecommunications Lifecell Digital Limited Şirketi ("Lifecell Dijital") Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Telecommunications Turkcell Dijital Teknolojileri Ltd ("Turkcell Dijital Teknoloji") (*) Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Electronic payment services Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danışmanlık ve Çağrı Servisi Hizmetleri A.Ş. ("Turkcell Global Bilgi") Türkiye Customer relations and human resources management LLC Global Bilgi ("Global Ukrayna") Ukraine Customer relations management Rehberlik Hizmetleri A.Ş. ("Rehberlik Hizmetleri") Türkiye Directory assistance Lifecell Ventures Coöperatief U.A. ("Lifecell Ventures") The Netherlands Telecommunications investments LLC lifecell ("lifecell") Ukraine Telecommunications Paycell Limited Liability Company ("Paycell LLC") Ukraine Consumer financing services, payment services, e-money Paycell Europe GmbH ("Paycell Europe") Germany Telecommunications Yaani Digital BV ("Yaani") The Netherlands Internet search engine and browser services BiP Digital Communication Technologies B.V ("BiP B.V.") The Netherlands Providing digital services and products BiP İletişim Teknolojileri ve Dijital Servisler A.Ş. ("BiP A.Ş.") Türkiye Providing digital services and products Beltel Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.Ş. ("Beltel") Türkiye Telecommunications investments CJSC Belarusian Telecommunications Network ("BeST") Republic of Belarus Telecommunications Lifetech LLC ("Lifetech") Republic of Belarus Information technology, programming and technical support Turkcell Yeni Teknolojiler Girişim Sermayesi Yatırım Fonu ("Turkcell GSYF") Türkiye Venture capital investment fund W3 Labs Yeni Teknolojiler A.Ş. ("W3") Türkiye Informatics technologies Ultia Teknoloji Yazılım ve Uygulama Geliştirme Ticaret A.Ş. ("Ultia") (**) Türkiye Informatics technologies

(*) Turkcell Dijital Teknolojileri Ltd., in which the Group's subsidiaries Lifecell Digital, which is wholly owned by the Group, has 99.9998% and Kıbrıs Telekom has 0.0002% shareholding, respectively, has been incorporated. The company, which will operate in electronic payment services in the KKTC, has a paid-in capital of TL 500. Registration and announcement of the respective company have been completed on 26 January 2023.

(**) All kinds of intellectual property rights, including but not limited to, all software, domain names, brands and patents of Turkcell Teknoloji Ultia Platform, which is a 100% subsidiary of the Group, has been transferred to Ultia, a technology oriented company established by Turkcell GSYF.

Associates Country Nature of Business Türkiye'nin Otomobili Girişim Grubu Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ("TOGG") Türkiye Electric passenger car development, production and trading activities

Joint Venture Country Nature of Business Sofra Kurumsal ve Ödüllendirme Hizmetleri A. Ş. ("Sofra") Türkiye Meal coupons and cards

As of 30 June 2023, the capital shares and voting rights of TVF Bilgi Teknolojileri İletişim Hizmetleri Yatırım Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi ("TVF BTIH") and IMTIS Holdings S.a r l. ("IMTIS Holdings") in the Company are respectively 26.2% and 19.8%. The proportion of the Company's shares that are traded in domestic and foreign stock exchanges are 53.95%. The Group's immediate and ultimate parents are TVF BTIH and TVF as of 30 June 2023, respectively. TVF has been established with the Law No. 6741 and published in the Official Gazette dated 26 August 2016.

The Company's board of directors consists of a total of nine non-executive members including three independent members as of 30 June 2023.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 9

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

2 BASIS OF PRESANTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2.1 Basis of Presentation

The Group prepared its interim condensed financial statements as of and for the six month interim period ended 30 June 2023 in accordance with Turkish Accounting Standards No:34 Interim Financial Reporting.The Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statement does not include all disclosures and notes that should be included at year-end financial statements. Therefore, the interim condensed consolidated financial statements should be examined together with the 31 December 2022 year-end financial statements.

The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with Communiqué Serial II, No: 14,1, "Principles of Financial Reporting in Capital Markets" ("the Communiqué") published in the Official Gazette numbered 28676 on 13 September 2013. According to Article 5 of the Communiqué, interim condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with Turkish Financial Reporting Standards ("TFRS") issued by Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority ("POA"), its addendum and interpretations. The Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in accordance with announcement regarding "Formats of Financial Statements and its Notes" by POA on 20 May 2013. The Group has made required adjustments and classifications in accordance with "the illustrative Financial Statements and User Guide" and "2022 TFRS Taxonomy" published by POA on 10 October 2022.

Restatement of Financial Statements During the Hyperinflationary Periods

POA made an announcement on 20 January 2022 whether entities applying TFRS will apply TAS 29 Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies ("TAS 29") in the 2021 financial reporting period. According to this announcement, it is stated that entities applying TFRS do not need to make any adjustments within the scope of TAS 29 in their financial statements for year ended 2021. As of the reporting date, there is no updated announcement has been made by the POA regarding the scope and application of TAS 29. In this context, no inflation adjustment was made according to TAS 29 in the condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 June 2023.

2.2 Changes in Accounting Policies and Errors

Significant changes in accounting policies and significant accounting errors detected are applied retrospectively and the prior period financial statements are restated. In order to comply with the presentation of the current period consolidated financial statements, comparative information is reclassified when deemed necessary and important differences are disclosed. There has been no significant change in the Group's accounting policies in the current period.

2.3 New standards and interpretations

The accounting policies adopted in preparation of the consolidated financial statements as of 30 June 2023 are consistent with those of the previous financial year, except for the adoption of new and amended TFRS and TFRS interpretations effective as of 1 January 2023 and thereafter. The effects of these standards and interpretations on the Group's financial position and performance have been disclosed in the related paragraphs.

i) The new standards, amendments and interpretations which are effective as of 1 January 2023 are as follows:

Amendments to TAS 8 - Definition of Accounting Estimates

In August 2021, POA published amendments to TAS 8 that introduce a new definition for "accounting estimates". The amendments clarify the distinction between changes in accounting estimates and changes in accounting policies and correction of errors.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 10

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

2 BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont'd)

2.3 New standards and interpretations (cont'd)

Amendments to TAS 8 - Definition of Accounting Estimates (cont'd)

In addition, the amended standard clarifies that the effects of a change in input or a change in a measurement technique on the accounting estimate are changes in accounting estimates unless they result from a correction for prior period errors. The previous definition of change in accounting estimate stated that changes in accounting estimates could result from new information or new developments. Therefore, such changes are not considered as corrections of errors. This aspect of the definition has been preserved by the POA. The amendments did not have a significant impact on the financial position or performance of the Group.

Amendments to TAS 1 - Disclosure of Accounting Policies

In August 2021, POA issued amendments to TAS 1, in which it provides guidance and examples to help entities apply materiality judgements to accounting policy disclosures. In the absence of a definition of the term 'significant' in TFRS, the POA decided to replace it with 'material' in the context of disclosing accounting policy information. 'Material' is a defined term in TFRS and is widely understood by the users of financial statements, according to the POA. In assessing the materiality of accounting policy information, entities need to consider both the size of the transactions, other events or conditions and the nature of them. Examples of circumstances in which an entity is likely to consider accounting policy information to be material have been added. The amendments did not have a significant impact on the financial position or performance of the Group.

Amendments to TAS 12 - Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction

In August 2021, POA issued amendments to TAS 12, which narrow the scope of the initial recognition exception under TAS 12, so that it no longer applies to transactions that give rise to equal taxable and deductible temporary differences. The amendments clarify that where payments that settle a liability are deductible for tax purposes, it is a matter of judgement (having considered the applicable tax law) whether such deductions are attributable for tax purposes to the liability recognised in the financial statements (and interest expense) or to the related asset component (and interest expense). This judgement is important in determining whether any temporary differences exist on initial recognition of the asset and liability. The amendments apply to transactions that occur on or after the beginning of the earliest comparative period presented. In addition, at the beginning of the earliest comparative period presented, a deferred tax asset (provided that sufficient taxable profit is available) and a deferred tax liability for all deductible and taxable temporary differences associated with leases and decommissioning obligations should be recognized.

Standards, interpretations and amendments to existing standards that are issued but not yet effective up to the date of issuance of the consolidated financial statements are as follows. The Group will make the necessary changes if not indicated otherwise, which will be affecting the consolidated financial statements and disclosures, when the new standards and interpretations become effective. The amendments did not have a significant impact on the financial position or performance of the Group.

ii) Standards that are issued but not yet effective and early adopted

Standards, interpretations and amendments to existing standards that are issued but not yet effective up to the date of issuance of the consolidated financial statements are as follows. The Group will make the necessary changes if not indicated otherwise, which will be affecting the consolidated financial statements and disclosures, when the new standards and interpretations become effective.

Amendments to TFRS 10 and TAS 28: Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture

In December 2017, POA postponed the effective date of this amendment indefinitely pending the outcome of its research project on the equity method of accounting. Early application of the amendments is still permitted. The Group will wait until the final amendment to assess the impacts of the changes. The Group will wait until the final amendment to assess the impacts of the changes.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 11

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

2 BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont'd)

2.3 New standards and interpretations (con'd)

TFRS 17 - The New Standard for insurance contracts

POA issued TFRS 17 in February 2019, a comprehensive new accounting standard for insurance contracts covering recognition and measurement, presentation and disclosure. TFRS 17 model combines a current balance sheet measurement of insurance contract liabilities with the recognition of profit over the period that services are provided. Certain changes in the estimates of future cash flows and the risk adjustment are also recognised over the period that services are provided. Entities will have an option to present the effect of changes in discount rates either in profit and loss or in OCI.

The standard includes specific guidance on measurement and presentation for insurance contracts with participation features. In accordance with amendments issued by POA in December 2021, entities have transition option for a "classification overlay" to avoid possible accounting mismatches between financial assets and insurance contract liabilities in the comparative information presented on initial application of TFRS 17. The mandatory effective date of the Standard for the following entities has been postponed to accounting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 with the announcement made by the POA:

- Insurance, reinsurance and pension companies.

- Banks that have ownership/investments in insurance, reinsurance and pension companies and

- Other entities that have ownership/investments in insurance, reinsurance and pension companies.

The Group is in the process of assessing the impact of the amendments on financial position or performance of the Group.

Amendments to TAS 1- Classification of Liabilities as Current and Non-Current Liabilities

In January 2021 and January 2023, POA issued amendments to TAS 1 to specify the requirements for classifying liabilities as current or non-current. According to the amendments made in January 2023 if an entity's right to defer settlement of a liability is subject to the entity complying with the required covenants at a date subsequent to the reporting period ("future covenants"), the entity has a right to defer settlement of the liability even if it does not comply with those covenants at the end of the reporting period. In addition, January 2023 amendments require an entity to provide disclosure when a liability arising from a loan agreement is classified as non-current and the entity's right to defer settlement is contingent on compliance with future covenants within twelve months. This disclosure must include information about the covenants and the related liabilities. The amendments clarified that the classification of a liability is unaffected by the likelihood that the entity will exercise its right to defer settlement of the liability for at least twelve months after the reporting period. The amendments are effective for periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024. The amendments must be applied retrospectively in accordance with TAS 8. Early application is permitted. However, an entity that applies the 2021 amendments early is also required to apply the 2023 amendments, and vice versa. The Group is in the process of assessing the impact of the amendments on financial position or performance of the Group.

Amendments to TFRS 16 - Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback

In January 2023, POA issued amendments to TFRS 16. The amendments specify the requirements that a seller-lessee uses in measuring the lease liability arising in a sale and leaseback transaction, to ensure the seller-lessee does not recognise any amount of the gain or loss that relates to the right of use it retains. In applying requirements of TFRS 16 under "Subsequent measurement of the lease liability" heading after the commencement date in a sale and leaseback transaction, the seller lessee determines 'lease payments' or 'revised lease payments' in such a way that the seller-lessee would not recognise any amount of the gain or loss that relates to the right of use retained by the seller-lessee. The amendments do not prescribe specific measurement requirements for lease liabilities arising from a leaseback. The initial measurement of the lease liability arising from a leaseback may result in a seller-lessee determining 'lease payments' that are different from the general definition of lease payments in TFRS 16. The seller-lessee will need to develop and apply an accounting policy that results in information that is relevant and reliable in accordance with TAS 8. A seller-lessee applies the amendments to annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 12

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

2 BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont'd)

2.3 New standards and interpretations (con'd)

Amendments to TFRS 16 - Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback (cont'd)

Earlier application is permitted. A seller-lessee applies the amendments retrospectively in accordance with TAS 8 to sale and leaseback transactions entered into after the date of initial application of TFRS 16. The Group is in the process of assessing the impact of the amendments on financial position or performance of the Group.

iii) The new amendments that are issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) but not issued by Public Oversight Authority (POA)

The following amendments to IAS 12 as well as IAS 7 and IFRS 7 are issued by IASB but not yet adapted/issued by POA. Therefore, they do not constitute part of TFRS. the Group will make the necessary changes to its consolidated financial statements after the amendments are issued and become effective under TFRS.

Amendments to IAS 12 - International Tax Reform - Pillar Two Model Rules

In May 2023, IASB issued amendments to IAS 12, which introduce a mandatory exception in IAS 12 from recognizing and disclosing deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar Two income taxes. The amendments clarify that IAS 12 applies to income taxes arising from tax laws enacted or substantively enacted to implement the Pillar Two Model Rules published by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The amendments also introduced targeted disclosure requirements for entities affected by the tax laws. The Group is in the process of assessing the impact of the amendments on financial position or performance of the Group.

Amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7 - Disclosures: Supplier Finance Arrangements

The amendments issued in May 2023 specify disclosure requirements to enhance the current requirements, which are intended to assist users of financial statements in understanding the effects of supplier finance arrangements on an entity's liabilities, cash flows and exposure to liquidity risk. Supplier finance arrangements are characterized by one or more finance providers offering to pay amounts an entity owes its suppliers and the entity agreeing to pay according to the terms and conditions of the arrangements at the same date as, or a date later than, suppliers are paid. The amendments require an entity to provide information about terms and conditions of those arrangements, quantitative information on liabilities related to those arrangements as at the beginning and end of the reporting period and the type and effect of non-cash changes in the carrying amounts of those liabilities. In the context of quantitative liquidity risk disclosures required by IFRS 7, supplier finance arrangements are also included as an example of other factors that might be relevant to disclose. The Group is in the process of assessing the impact of the amendments on financial position or performance of the Group.

2.4 Comparative information and revision of prior period financial statements

The consolidated financial statements of the Group are prepared comparatively with the previous period in order to enable the monitor the financial position and performance trends. In order to comply with the presentation of the current period consolidated financial statements, comparative information is reclassified when deemed necessary and significant differences are disclosed.

The Group has classified short-term borrowings from non-related parties amounting to TL 1,329,365 as short-term borrowings from related parties as of 31 December 2022. The reclassification has no effect on the consolidated statement of profit or loss and statement of cash flows.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 13

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

3 SEGMENTAL REPORTING

In accordance with its integrated communication and technology services strategy and economic integrity, Group divides its main business segments into three groups as "Turkcell Türkiye", "Turkcell International" and "Techfin". While some of these strategic segments offer the same types of services, they are regularly review by the chief operating decision maker function according to their resource allocation and performances because they operate in different geographical locations and are affected by different economic conditions. The chief operating decision maker function is carried out by the Board of Directors, however Board of Directors may transfer the authorities, other than recognized by the law, to the General Manager and other directors.

Turkcell Turkiye comprises mobile, fixed telecom, digital services and digital business services operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satış's digital business services, Turkcell Dijital, Turkcell Global Bilgi intra-group operations, Turktell, Atmosware Teknoloji, Turkcell Teknoloji, Ultia, Global Tower, Rehberlik Hizmetleri, Turkcell Gayrimenkul, Lifecell Dijital Servisler, Lifecell Bulut, Lifecell TV, Lifecell Müzik and BiP A.Ş. in Türkiye.

Turkcell International comprises telecom and digital services related operations of Lifecell, BeST, Kıbrıs Telekom, Eastasia, Lifecell Ventures, Beltel, UkrTower, Global Ukrayna, Lifetech, Beltower, Lifecell Digital, Yaani and BiP B.V. outside of Türkiye.

Techfin reportable segment comprises all financial services operations of Turkcell Finansman, Turkcell Ödeme, Turkcell Sigorta, Turkcell Dijital Sigorta, Paycell Europe, Paycell LLC and Turkcell Dijital Teknoloji.

Other reportable segment mainly comprises non-Group call center operations of Turkcell Global, Turkcell Satış's other operations, Turkcell Enerji, Boyut Enerji, Turkcell GSYF and Dijital Eğitim's operations.

Information about segments is presented at below. The Board primarily uses EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) to assess the performance of the operating segments. EBITDA is calculated by the Group by adding depreciation and amortization to the net amount of sales revenue, cost of sales, marketing and general administrative expenses. Reconciliation of EBITDA to the consolidated profit for the period is included in the accompanying notes.

EBITDA is not a financial measure defined by TFRS as a measurement of financial performance and may not be comparable to other similarly-titled indicators used by other companies.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 14

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

3 SEGMENTAL REPORTING (cont'd)

Six months ended 30 June Turkcell Türkiye Turkcell International Techfin Other Inter-segment Eliminations Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total segment revenue 30,581,526 17,326,607 4,056,136 2,906,356 1,403,515 766,810 3,608,962 3,190,898 (723,300 ) (1,018,599 ) 38,926,839 23,172,072 Inter-segment revenue (242,440 ) (109,561 ) (63,912 ) (67,403 ) (110,500 ) (53,988 ) (306,448 ) (787,647 ) 723,300 1,018,599 - - Revenues from

external customers 30,339,086 17,217,046 3,992,224 2,838,953 1,293,015 712,822 3,302,514 2,403,251 - - 38,926,839 23,172,072 EBITDA 13,206,262 7,229,447 2,189,864 1,464,032 603,426 397,341 312,232 258,662 (30,098 ) (17,378 ) 16,281,686 9,332,104

Three months ended 30 June Turkcell Türkiye Turkcell International Techfin Other Inter-segment Eliminations Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total segment revenue 17,090,814 9,376,920 2,187,366 1,479,734 797,456 413,960 1,921,200 1,791,332 (345,855 ) (584,890 ) 21,650,981 12,477,056 Inter-segment revenue (132,632 ) (66,045 ) (29,877 ) (34,151 ) (61,754 ) (30,715 ) (121,592 ) (453,979 ) 345,855 584,890 - - Revenues from

external customers 16,958,182 9,310,875 2,157,489 1,445,583 735,702 383,245 1,799,608 1,337,353 - - 21,650,981 12,477,056 EBITDA 7,815,504 3,943,851 1,182,582 749,949 355,583 215,582 180,155 132,985 (11,314 ) (12,250 ) 9,522,510 5,030,117

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 15

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

3 SEGMENTAL REPORTING (cont'd)

Reconcilations regarding to EBITDA

6 months period ended at 30 June 2023 3 months period ended at 30 June 2023 6 months period ended at 30 June 2022 3 months period ended at 30 June 2022 Profit for the year 5,976,752 3,160,351 2,661,092 1,858,182 Add/(Less): Income tax expenses 1,235,747 495,926 70,143 (75,850 ) Other operating income (6,888,941 ) (5,648,255 ) (3,547,729 ) (1,933,710 ) Other operating expense 327,776 157,674 190,496 70,613 Investment income (3,431,990 ) (2,898,477 ) (1,096,224 ) (797,041 ) Investment expense 50,375 26,948 - - Financial income (2,575,075 ) (2,570,441 ) (848,936 ) (776,675 ) Financial expense 15,920,962 13,812,122 7,264,061 4,153,364 Depreciation, amortization and

impairment losses 5,673,265 2,987,429 4,564,655 2,480,131 Share of loss/(profit) of equity accounted

investees (7,185 ) (767 ) 74,546 51,103 Consolidated EBITDA 16,281,686 9,522,510 9,332,104 5,030,117

4 RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

Transactions with related parties

Transactions with key management personnel

Key management personnel comprise the Group's members of the Board of Directors and chief officers. There are no loans to key management personnel as of 30 June 2023 and 2022.

The Group provides additional benefits to key management personnel and contributions to retirement plans based on a pre-determined ratio of compensation.

The benefits paid and provided to key management personnel as of 30 June 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

6 months period ended at 30 June 2023 3 months period ended at 30 June 2023 6 months period ended at 30 June 2022 3 months period ended at 30 June 2022 Short-term benefits 123,298 54,368 72,672 41,549 Long-term benefits 772 450 612 348 Employee termination benefits 219 15 279 27 124,289 54,833 73,563 41,924

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 16

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

4 RELATED PARTIES (cont'd)

Transactions with other related parties

Material transactions with related parties as of 30 June 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Revenues: 6 months period ended at 30 June 2023 3 months period ended at 30 June 2023 6 months period ended at 30 June 2022 3 months period ended at 30 June 2022 Ziraat Bankası A.Ş. ("Ziraat Bankası")(*) 466,956 443,364 27,601 12,717 Türk Telekom Mobil İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş

("TT Mobil")(*) 422,121 222,089 203,735 203,735 Türkiye Sigorta A.Ş. ("Türkiye Sigorta")(*) 248,882 248,549 440 264 Türk Hava Yolları A.Ş. ("THY")(*) 103,883 53,672 57,159 30,003 Enerji Piyasaları İşletme A.Ş. ("EPİAŞ")(*) 82,416 56,300 70,737 21,529 Güneş Express Havacılık A.Ş.

("Sun Express")(*) 52,089 28,743 18,729 11,299 Ziraat Katılım Bankası A.Ş.

("Ziraat Katılım")(*) 50,223 49,411 2,932 2,429 Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş.

("Türk Telekom") (*) 42,722 23,279 16,076 16,076 TVF İFM Gayrimenkul İnşaat ve

Yönetim A.Ş. (*) 37,132 6,058 2,559 2,552 Türkiye Vakıflar Bankası TAO ("Vakıfbank")(*) 27,891 13,529 8,597 4,246 Türksat Uydu Haberleşme Kablo TV ve İşletme A.Ş ("Türksat")(*) 27,456 14,866 18,888 10,366 Türkiye Hayat ve Emeklilik A.Ş.(*) 10,630 5,422 5,009 2,800 Türkiye Halk Bankası A.Ş. ("Halkbank") (*) 10,193 5,021 5,159 2,735 BIST (*) 8,858 739 2,907 616 TOGG (**) 3,486 2,198 42,760 30,796 Sofra (**) 1,268 552 740 293 Other 10,825 7,607 9,562 6,359 1,607,031 1,181,399 493,590 358,815

Expenses: 6 months period ended at 30 June 2023 3 months period ended at 30 June 2023 6 months period ended at 30 June 2022 3 months period ended at 30 June 2022 TT Mobil (*) 420,585 211,658 190,493 190,493 Türk Telekom (*) 431,627 235,321 257,412 257,412 EPİAŞ (*) 288,443 130,943 702,420 418,081 İstanbul Takas ve Saklama Bankası A.Ş.

("Takasbank") (*) 77,456 47,858 19,999 13,439 Sofra (**) 44,682 20,909 16,674 7,847 Türksat (*) 35,184 13,818 33,869 18,280 Boru Hatları İle Petrol Taşıma A.Ş. ("BOTAŞ")(*) 22,285 11,588 16,902 8,593 PTT (*) 14,057 7,774 9,488 4,797 Other 96,511 23,362 6,600 5,250 1,430,830 703,231 1,253,857 924,192

(*) Related parties which TVF and the entities over which TVF has control directly or indirectly.

(*) Associates and joint ventures of the Group.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 17

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

4 RELATED PARTIES (cont'd)

Financial instruments

Financial instruments with related parties as of 30 June 2023 and 31 December 2022 are as follows:

30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Time deposits 20,876,390 14,178,529 Demand deposits 740,783 234,117 Currency protected time deposit (*) 3,999,596 1,359,651 Receivables from reverse repo - 3,704,160 Bank loans (7,379,023 ) (4,120,621 ) Debt securities issued (963,801 ) (357,497 ) Lease liabilities (315,091 ) (125,381 ) Provision for impairment (20,406 ) (20,974 ) 16,938,448 14,851,984

(*) The Group has converted its currency deposit account in Vakıfbank amounting to USD 72,941 and EUR 65,000 into currency protected TL time deposit accounts.

As of 30 June 2023, the amount of letters of guarantee given to the related parties is TL 260,167 (31 December 2022: TL 133,277).

Details of the time deposits at related parties as of 30 June 2023 and 31 December 2022 are as follows:

30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Halkbank 7,951,217 5,140,582 Vakıfbank 6,026,663 5,748,392 Ziraat Katılım 3,647,839 1,285,994 Ziraat Bankası 3,250,671 2,003,561 20,876,390 14,178,529

Details of time deposits as of 30 June 2023 are as follows:

Principal Amount Currency Effective Interest Rate Maturity 30 June 2023 410,221 USD 4.7% July - August 2023 10,609,093 227,157 EUR 3.0% July - August 2023 6,402,989 3,848,216 TL 34.9% July 2023 3,863,828 15 GBP 0.1% July 2023 480 20,876,390

Details of the bank borrowings at related parties as of 30 June 2023 are as follows:

Principal Amount Currency Effective Interest Rate Maturity 30 June 2023 3,820,000 TL 12.1% - 17.4% July 2023 - June 2024 3,945,117 1,055,925 TL 13.2% - 28.4% July 2023 - May 2024 1,074,617 1,740,333 TL 16.8% - 25.2% July 2023 1,748,301 507,300 TL 13.6% - 17.3% July 2023 - September 2023 529,426 75,000 TL 14.8% - 29.1% August 2023 - April 2025 81,562 7,379,023

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 18

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

4 RELATED PARTIES (cont'd)

Financial instruments (cont'd)

Details of the debt securities at related parties as of 30 June 2023 are as follows:

Principal Amount Currency Effective Interest Rate Maturity 30 June 2023 915,000 TL 23.0% - 35.0% July 2023 -September 2023 963,801 963,801

Details of the lease liabilities at related parties as of 30 June 2023 are as follows:

Currency Effective

Interest Rate Maturity 30 June 2023 EUR 0.3% - 3.7% 2023 - 2025 52,940 TL 12.5% - 44.5% 2023 - 2036 262,151 315,091

Interest income from related parties

6 months period ended at 30 June 2023 3 months period ended at 30 June 2023 6 months period ended at 30 June 2022 3 months period ended at 30 June 2022 Vakıfbank 626,812 409,684 214,299 164,382 Halkbank 117,208 59,527 28,617 18,913 Ziraat Bankası 67,049 25,221 33,365 23,496 Ziraat Katılım 27,874 16,990 4,652 - Other 58 - 7 8 839,001 511,422 280,940 206,799

Interest expenses from related parties

6 months period ended at 30 June 2023 3 months period ended at 30 June 2023 6 months period ended at 30 June 2022 3 months period ended at 30 June 2022 Vakıfbank 219,508 131,918 59,274 41,489 Ziraat Bankası 46,063 25,100 17,818 15,504 Halk Varlık Kiralama A.Ş.

("Halk Varlık Kiralama") 43,244 22,507 11,541 3,022 Halkbank 2,929 1,574 - - Ziraat Katılım 2,364 1,035 - - Other 601 581 65 29 314,709 182,715 88,698 60,044

Revenue from related parties are generally related to telecommunication, call center and other miscellaneous services. Transactions between the Group and EPİAŞ are related to the energy services; transactions between the Group and Sofra are related to meal coupon services; transactions between the Group and BOTAŞ are related to infrastructure services; transactions between the Group and Halkbank, Halk Varlık Kiralama, Ziraat Bankası, Ziraat Yatırım and Vakıfbank are related to banking services; transactions between the Group and Türksat and Türk Telekom Entities are related to telecommunication services; transactions between the Group and Borsa İstanbul (BIST) are related to stock market services. Receivables from related parties are not collateralized.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 19

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

5 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

The movements of property, plant and equipment for the year ended 30 June 2023, are as follows:

Cost 1 January 2023 Addition Disposals Transfer Impairment /reversal Foreign currency translations 30 June 2023 Network infrastructure (All operational) 40,979,209 1,213,775 (266,910 ) 1,903,664 - 4,199,707 48,029,445 Land and buildings 1,791,457 35,047 (2,107 ) (422 ) - 29,069 1,853,044 Equipment, fixtures and fittings 1,399,322 56,478 (23,486 ) 9,894 - 58,591 1,500,799 Motor vehicles 55,339 23,646 (37 ) 186 - 4,644 83,778 Leasehold improvements 350,441 24,169 - (94 ) - 6,329 380,845 Electricity production power plant 103,750 - - - - - 103,750 Construction in progress 1,671,605 3,885,502 (21,813 ) (1,942,444 ) 918 220,425 3,814,193 46,351,123 5,238,617 (314,353 ) (29,216 ) 918 4,518,765 55,765,854 Accumulated depreciation and impairment Network infrastructure (All operational) 22,690,168 1,928,114 (215,625 ) - 4,664 3,047,294 27,454,615 Buildings 491,620 43,231 (893 ) - (219 ) 18,256 551,995 Equipment, fixtures and fittings 888,913 113,202 (16,049 ) - (14 ) 50,502 1,036,554 Motor vehicles 53,617 3,163 - - - 4,501 61,281 Leasehold improvements 315,598 7,808 - - - 5,503 328,909 Electricity production power plant 7,163 2,357 - - - - 9,520 24,447,079 2,097,875 (232,567 ) - 4,431 3,126,056 29,442,874 Property, plant and equipment, net 21,904,044 3,140,742 (81,786 ) (29,216 ) (3,513 ) 1,392,709 26,322,980

Depreciation expenses and impairment for the six month interim period ended 30 June 2023 amounting to TL 2,101,388 are recognized in cost of revenue.

Impaired network infrastructure mainly consists of damaged or technologically inadequate mobile and fixed network infrastructure investments. Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment for the six month interim period ended 30 June 2023 are TL 3,513 and are recognized under depreciation expenses

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 20

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

6 INTANGIBLE ASSETS

The movements of intangible assets for the period ended 30 June 2023 are as follows:

Cost 1 January 2023 Additions Disposals Transfer Impairment Foreign currency translations 30 June 2023 GSM and telecommunication licenses 10,919,827 2,574,149 (853 ) (4,998 ) - 1,317,374 14,805,499 Computer softwares 18,686,939 2,513,668 (34,005 ) 168,466 - 472,107 21,807,175 Transmission line softwares 89,807 200 - - - - 90,007 Indefeasible right of usage 169,467 1,179 - - - - 170,646 Brand name 13,893 53 - 107 - 2,835 16,888 Customer base 15,512 - - - - - 15,512 Goodwill 48,421 - - - - - 48,421 Subscriber acquisition cost 9,150,583 1,735,516 - - - 180,342 11,066,441 Electricity production power plant 182,881 - - - - - 182,881 Other 368,637 63,603 (4,215 ) (3,187 ) - 4,693 429,531 Construction in progress 14,783 135,610 (70 ) (131,172 ) - 26,767 45,918 39,660,750 7,023,978 (39,143 ) 29,216 - 2,004,118 48,678,919 Accumulated amortization GSM and telecommunication licenses 6,295,310 476,556 (853 ) (5,146 ) - 630,719 7,396,586 Computer softwares 10,648,508 1,119,504 (34,005 ) 5,316 2,346 330,644 12,072,313 Transmission line softwares 74,302 1,973 - - - - 76,275 Indefeasible right of usage 80,353 5,992 - - - - 86,345 Brand name 7,190 26 - - - 65 7,281 Customer base 13,959 218 - - - - 14,177 Subscriber acquisition cost 4,550,936 911,623 - - - 105,527 5,568,086 Electricity production power plant 3,382 4,534 - - - - 7,916 Other 244,803 35,194 (21 ) (170 ) 18 1,128 280,952 21,918,743 2,555,620 (34,879 ) - 2,364 1,068,083 25,509,931 Intangible assets, net 17,742,007 4,468,358 (4,264 ) 29,216 (2,364 ) 936,035 23,168,988

Amortization expenses and impairment on intangible assets for the six month interim period ended 30 June 2023 amounting to TL 2,557,984 are recognized in cost of revenue. Impairment losses on intagible assets for the six month interim period ended 30 June 2023 are TL 2,364 and are recognized under depreciation expenses. Computer software includes internally generated capitalized software development costs that meet the definition of an intangible asset. The amount of internally generated computer software for the six month interim period ended 30 June 2023 amounting to TL 484,568.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 21

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

7 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

Closing balances and depreciation and amortization expenses of right of use assets for the years ended 30 June 2023 are as below:

Site Rent Building Network equipment Vehicle Right

of way License Other Total Balance at 1 January 2023 1,698,248 316,179 51,291 88,141 159,984 628,890 119,565 3,062,298 Depreciation and amortization

charge for the year (544,450 ) (64,523 ) (218,057 ) (29,110 ) (17,199 ) (66,942 ) (73,626 ) (1,013,907 ) Balance at 30 June 2023 1,942,720 377,883 269,400 74,621 176,622 800,733 149,390 3,791,369

As of 30 June 2023, right of use assets are amounting to TL 1,404,644 are capitalized by the Company. Interest expenses on lease liabilities for the six month ended 30 June 2023 is TL 329,025; depreciation expense are TL 1,013,907 recognized under cost of sales.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 22

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

8 PROVISIONS, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

Turkcell's Contingent Assets and Liabilities

The following disclosures comprise of material legal lawsuits, investigations and in-depth investigations against the Company as of the six month interim period ended 30 June 2023.

Disputes on Special Communication Tax

Restructuring Act Compensation Lawsuit regarding the SCT for the term 2011

The Large Taxpayers Office levied Special Communication Tax (SCT) and tax penalty on the Company as a result of the Tax investigation for the year 2011. The Company filed lawsuits for the cancellation of the notification regarding the aforementioned SCT assessment. While the cases are pending before the court of appeal the Company filed application for the restructuring as per Law no. 6736. The Tax Office has rejected the application. The Company has also filed a case for the cancellation of aforementioned rejection act of the Tax Office. This case was finalized in favor of the Company. Thereupon the Company, has applied to the Tax Office for restructuring the SCT assessment for the year 2011 and for compensation for the loss. The Tax Office, rejected this application tacitly. The Company filed a lawsuit for the cancellation of the tacit rejection of the restructure request of the SCT assessment with tax penalty for the period 2011 within the scope of Law No. 6736 and request of collection of TL 47,405 principal receivable and TL 36,000 damage accrued with a deferment interest until the collection date. The Court partially accepted the case; and decided to cancel the tacit rejection act for the TL 47,269 part, and to return this amount to the Company together with the interest to be calculated at the deferred interest rate determined in accordance with the Law No. 6183 as of the collection date. The parties appealed the decision before Regional Administrative Court regarding the parts against them. Regional Administrative Court rejected the parties' appeal requests. The Company will appeal the against part of the decision in due time.

Disputes regarding the Law on the Protection of Competition

The investigation initiated by the Competition Board with respect to the practices of the Company regarding the distributors and their dealers in the distribution network. As a result of the investigation the Competition Board rejected the claims that the Company determined the resale price. But with the same decision, The Competition Board decided to apply administrative fine on the Company amounting to TL 91,942, on the ground that the Company forced its sub dealers to actual exclusivity. The Company filed a lawsuit on 8 December 2011 for the stay of execution and cancellation of the aforementioned Board decisions regarding the parts against itself. The Court rejected the case. The Company appealed the decision, but the Council of State Plenary Session of the Chambers for Administrative Cases decided to approve the first instance court's decision. The Company made an individual application to the Constitutional Court, against the respective decision within due time. The Constitutional Court process is pending.

Also, the Large Taxpayers Office issued a payment order regarding the aforementioned administrative fine. The Company has not made any payments and filed a lawsuit for the stay of execution and cancellation of the payment order. The Court accepted the case. The Large Taxpayers Office appealed the decision. As a result of the appeal process, due to the reverse decision of the Council of State about the first instance court decision, the case file was sent to the first instance court. The Court rejected the case. The Company appealed the decision. The Council of State approved the decision of the first instance court. The Company applied for the correction of the decision.

TL 47,780 part of the administrative fine amounting to 91,942 TL has been deducted from the receivables that the Company has earned in the case of cancellation of the application for restructuring the 2011 SCT assessment within the scope of Law No. 6736 in 2021. The remaining TL 44,162 part of the administrative fine was paid in April 2022 upon the request of the administration. Three private companies filed a lawsuits against the Company in relation with this case claiming in total of TL 112,084 together with up to three times of the loss amount to be determined by the court for its material damages by reserving its rights for surpluses allegedly.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 23

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

8 PROVISIONS, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (cont'd)

Disputes regarding the Law on the Protection of Competition (cont'd)

Among these cases, in the case filed for the compensation of total TL 110,484 material damages together with compensation amounting to three times of the damage and interest, the court decided to reject the case in favor of the Company, at the hearing on 12 June 2019. The plaintiff appealed the case before Regional Court of Justice. The Regional Court of Justice decided to revoke the decision of the first instance court, stating that a new decision should be made after the procedural actions within the scope of the file were re-executed and the expert report was received. During the hearing of the case dated June 22, 2022, the court partially accepted the case and ruled reimbursement of TL 215,555 (three times of the actual damage of TL 71,851 loss pursuant to the Act on Protection of Competition, including TL 40,600 previous year loss, TL 14,335 fixed asset loss, TL 14,163 leasing, exchange difference and financing loss, and TL 2,751 profit loss) together with the discount interest applicable from the date of the case to Demirören Dağıtım Satış Pazarlama Matbaacılık ve Tahsilat Sistemleri A.Ş ("Demirören"), June 2012, and partially rejected the case for the remaining part.

The reasoned decision notified to the Company. Demirören made the decision the subject of enforcement proceedings. The Company appealed the decision before Regional Court of Justice and has suspended the execution proceedings until the appeal proceedings are concluded by submitting a letter of guarantee to the file. Also Demirören appealed the decision before Regional Court of Justice and The Company replied this appeal in due time. An application for complaint has been filed by the Company with the request for cancellation of the enforcement order and the enforcement proceedings initiated by Demirören. The court decided to accept the Company's complaint and cancelled the interest charge of TL 34,141 requested in the enforcement order. As a result of the appeal examination made by the Regional Court of Appeal, the Company's appeal request was accepted and the decision of the first instance court was revoked. The file was returned to the first instance court for a re-decision within the scope of the removal decision, and the appeal request of Demirören were not examined at this stage. In line with the removal decision, the court of first instance has decided to send the file to a new expert committee.

Among these cases, in the case filed for the compensation of total TL 500 material damages together with compensation amounting to three times of the damage and interest, the expert report has been submitted to its file, and the Company has submitted its statements and objections regarding the report in due time. In accordance with our objections, The Court decided to obtain an expert report from a new expert committee. The other case is pending.

On the other hand, a lawsuit was filed by a third party, for the cancellation of the part of the aforementioned Competition Board decision, regarding the rejection of the claims that the Company determined the resale price. The Council of State cancelled this part of the aforementioned Competition Board decision. Thereafter Competition Board launched a new investigation and as a result of it the Competition Board decided to apply additional administrative fine amounting to TL 91,942 on the Company for 2019. The Company has taken all legal actions by requesting the cancellation of the aforementioned decision and its withdrawal by the Competition Authority. The Competition Authority accepted some of the objections of the Company and reduced the administrative fine to TL 61,294 with its decision. The aforementioned fine that amount of TL 61,294 was paid with twenty five percent discount on 9 April 2020, in the amount of TL 45,971. Then, a lawsuit was filed on 10 April 2020 for cancellation of the aforementioned administrative fine. The hearing was held on 19 January 2021 in this case. The Court rejected the case. The Company appealed the case before Regional Administrative Court. The Regional Administrative Court rejected the appeal request. The Company appealed the decision in due time. The appeal process is pending.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 24

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

8 PROVISIONS, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (cont'd)

Turkcell's Contingent Assets and Liabilities (cont'd)

Disputes regarding the Law on the Protection of Competition - Investigation on gentleman's agreements for the labour market

On May 07, 2023, the Company received the Investigation Report concerning an inquiry by the Competition Authority to determine if there has been a breach of Article 4 of Law No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition, regarding any gentlemen's agreements for the labor market. The report, which includes the viewpoints and findings of the Investigation Panel is non-binding and doesn't predetermine the Competition Board's final decision. The Company has already submitted its second written pleading addressing the findings noted in the Investigation Report to the Authority.

The evaluation process by the Competition Authority is still in progress and The Company retains the right to submit a third written pleading and present oral arguments in the forthcoming stages.

ICTA Investigation Regarding the R&D Obligations

The ICTA has initiated various investigations and may initiate new investigations to examine whether the obligations arising from the relevant legislation regarding the procurement of a certain portion of the investments related to the electronic communication network and communication services from suppliers with R&D centers in Turkey, a certain portion from products manufactured in Turkey by SMEs established to develop products/systems in Turkey, and a certain portion from products determined to be domestic goods certified are fulfilled. As a result of this investigation, a total administrative fine of TL 49,170 has been imposed to date. The aforementioned administrative fines were paid in 2021 with a discount of TL 36.877 (1/4) by taking advantage of the early payment discount, but several lawsuits were filed for the cancellation of the fines. All of the lawsuits were finalized against the Company at the first instance court, but the Company appealed within the time limit.

ICTA - Investigation on 3G and 4.5G Service Quality Obligations

ICTA initiated an investigation to examine whether the 2018 Q4 - 2019 Q3 term notifications meet the criteria and target values defined in the service quality legislation and whether or not our obligations about the service quality criteria which is set in the IMT Certificate of Authority have been fulfilled. As a result of the investigation ICTA has decided to impose an administrative fine of TL 3,622 to the Company. The administrative fine notified to the Company on 20 January 2022 and was paid on 17 March 2022 as TL 2,716 with taking on the account the early payment discount (1/4).

After notification of the Board Decision to the Company, the Company applied to ICTA with the demand of withdraw of the Board Decision. The application of the Company was tacitly rejected by ICTA. The Company filed five separate lawsuits in total for the cancellation of the related transactions and administrative fines. The cases are pending.

ICTA - Inspection on Service Quality (2020 Q2)

ICTA initiated an investigation due to exceeding the target value determined for "Call Failure Rate" and "Call Blocking Rate" criteria. As a result of the investigation ICTA has decided to impose an administrative fine of TL 568 to the Company. The administrative fine notified to the Company on 20 January 2022 and was paid on 17 March 2022 as TL 426 with taking on the account the early payment discount (1/4). After notification of the Board Decision to the Company, the Company applied to ICTA with the demand of withdraw of the Board Decision. The application of the Company was tacitly rejected by ICTA. The Company filed a lawsuit for the cancellation of the related transaction and administrative fine. The Court rejected the case. The Company appealed the decision before Regional Administrative Court in due time. The appeal process is pending.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 25

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

8 PROVISIONS, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (cont'd)

Turkcell's Contingent Assets and Liabilities (cont'd)

Refunds Investigation

As a result of the investigation initiated to examine the compliance of the activities carried out within the scope of the Board Decisions dated 01 March 2018 and numbered 2018/DK-THD/58(Board Decision on Refunds to Subscribers), dated 12 April 2018 and numbered 2018/DK-THD/116(Refund/Use of Remaining Amount on Prepaid Lines) and dated 16 April 2018 and numbered 2018/DK-THD/123(Transferring Non-refundable Amounts on Prepaid Lines as Universal Service Contribution),

(i) The ICTA has decided that the unpaid TL 412 will be transferred to the Ministry, along with the late fee from April 14, 2020 and inform the ICTA about this transfer.

(ii) The ICTA has decided to transfer the TL 161 that could not be refunded to subscribers regarding the period between 27.04.2017-31.05.2018, which were not fully paid to the Ministry. The ICTA has also decided to transfer the refund amounts related to the period between 01.04.2010-27.04.2017 -along with the late fee from July 28, 2020- and to inform the ICTA about this matter.

(iii) The ICTA has decided to impose an administrative fine of TL 5,680 in total.

The fine, which was notified to the Company on 2 January 2023, was paid as TL 4,260 (1/4 discounted) on 31 January 2023 by taking advantage of the early payment discount. Additionally, an application (İYUK 11) was made to the ICTA with request for re-evalutaion and revocation of the decison and tacitly rejected by not responding in due time by ICTA. The Company filed two separate lawsuits for the cancellation of the related transaction and administrative fine. The cases are pending. On the other hand, the amount stated to have been underpaid in the Board Decision was deposited to the Ministry's account with reservation on 18 May 2023 with a total amount of 98,333 TL together with default interest and the ICTA was informed about the payment.

Sub-Agency/Dealership Investigation

As a result of examinations carried out by the ICTA due to large number of complaints from consumers who were victimized by being called illegally, the ICTA started an investigation to determine whether sub-dealers were used. As a result of the investigation, the ICTA decided to impose a TL 834 administrative fine on the Company. The fine, which was notified to the Company on 26 January 2023, was paid as TL 625 (1/4 discounted) on 24 February 2023 by taking advantage of the early payment discount. Additionally, an application (İYUK 11) was made to the ICTA with request for re-evalutaion and revocation of the decison and tacitly rejected by not responding in due time by ICTA. The Company filed a lawsuit for the cancellation of the related transaction and administrative fine. The case is pending.

Fizy Service Investigation

The ICTA initiated an investigation to examine the «Fizy» Service, in the scope of service delivery, the information given to the consumers, the purchasing methods and the complaints selected as examples. As a result of the investigation; (i) the ICTA has decided to impose an administrative fine of TL 1,682 on the Company, (ii) the ICTA has decided to give a warning to the Company due to the implementation of the double opt-out method in the cancellation process of consumers, (iii) the ICTA has also decided that the additional amounts reflected to subscribers due to the aforementioned violations will be refunded to consumers within the framework of the relevant legislation. The fine, which was notified to the Company on 26 January 2023, is planned to be paid as TL 1,262 (1/4 discounted) on 24 February 2023 by taking advantage of the early payment discount. Additionally, an application (İYUK 11) has been made to the ICTA with request for re-evalutaion and revocation of the decison. In addition, the amount to be refunded under the aforementioned Board Decision is calculated as TL 3.036 and refund transactions were completed.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 26

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

8 PROVISIONS, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (cont'd)

Turkcell's Contingent Assets and Liabilities (cont'd)

Other ongoing lawsuits and tax investigations

Probability of an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits for 2018 and 2019 fiscal years with regards to notification of Information and Communication Technologies Authority for radio fee related to 2018 fiscal year was considered by the Company management. In this respect, TL 128,429 was paid in November 2019 by reserving our right to take legal actions and legal actions were taken for 2018 fiscal year. The Court rejected the cases. The Company appealed the decisions before the Regional Administrative Court. On the other hand, additional TL 13,465 for 2018/December was paid with reservation on 29 January 2021 with regards to notification of Information and Communication Technologies Authority for the same reason.

On the other hand, mobile payment services provided by Turkcell Ödeme were investigated within the scope of the Law No. 6493 and secondary legislation issued pursuant to this Law. As a result of the investigation, an administrative fine was imposed on Turkcell Ödeme in the amount of TL 18,763. Turkcell Ödeme filed a lawsuit for the cancellation of the aforementioned administrative fine. The hearing was held on 30 December 2020 in this case. The Court decided to accept the case in favor of the Company and cancelled the administrative fine subject to the case. The defendant appealed the decision before the Regional Administrative Court. The Company replied this appeal request in due time. As a result of the appeal examination made by the Regional Court of Appeal, the defendant's appeal request was accepted and the decision of the first instance court was revoked. Within the scope of the Law No. 7440 on the Restructuring Some Receivables and Amending Some Laws, a restructuring application has been filed for the administrative fine which is the subject of the lawsuit. The administrative fine restructured by paying TL 1.443 on 31 July 2023. The court decided there is no need to make a decision regarding the essence of the case, due to waiving the case according to the Law No. 7440.

While this case was ongoing, the Tax Office sent a payment order for collection of the aforementioned administrative fine. Turkcell Ödeme filed a lawsuit for the cancellation of the payment order. The Court accepted the case and cancelled the payment order. Tax office appealed the decision before the Regional Administrative Court. The Company replied this appeal request in due time. The Regional Administrative Court, rejected the appeal request of the Tax Office in favor of the Company. The defendant appealed the decision before the Council of State. The Company replied this request in due time. The appeal process is pending.

Based on the management opinion, an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits is deemed as improbable on some of the aforementioned lawsuits and investigations, thus, no provision is recognized in the consolidated financial statements as at and for the period ended 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: TL 4,629).

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 27

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

9 COMMITMENTS

(a) Bank loans and guarantees given:

Collaterals, pledges and mortgages ("CPM") given by the Group as of 30 June 2023 and 31 December 2022 are as follows:

30 June 2023 31 December 2022 TL Equivalents TL USD EUR UAH TL Equivalents TL USD EUR UAH A. CPM's given in the behalf of own Company 7,448,019 3,345,926 14,804 132,119 184 5,871,529 3,102,872 14,628 125,159 208 Collateral 7,448,019 3,345,926 14,804 132,119 184 5,871,529 3,102,872 14,628 125,159 208 Pledge - - - - - - - - - - Mortgages - - - - - - - - - - B. CPM's given on behalf of the fully consolidated subsidiaries 3,936,123 - 26,669 28,032 3,481,128 3,204,246 - 42,025 32,028 3,481,128 Collateral 3,936,123 - 26,669 28,032 3,481,128 3,204,246 - 42,025 32,028 3,481,128 Pledge - - - - - - - - - - Mortgages - - - - - - - - - - C. CPM's given on behalf of third parties or ordinary course of business 894,286 894,286 - - - 748,536 748,536 - - - Collateral 894,286 894,286 - - - 748,536 748,536 - - - Pledge - - - - - - - - - - Mortgages - - - - - - - - - - D. Total amount of other CPM's given - - - - - - - - - - i. Total amount of CPM's given on behalf of the parent - - - - - - - - - - Collateral - - - - - - - - - - Pledge - - - - - - - - - - Mortgages - - - - - - - - - - ii.Total amount of CPM's given on behalf of the Group companies which are not in scope of B and C - - - - - - - - - - Collateral - - - - - - - - - - Pledge - - - - - - - - - - Mortgages - - - - - - - - - - iii.Total amount of CPM's given on behalf of third parties which are not in scope of C - - - - - - - - - - Collateral - - - - - - - - - - Pledge - - - - - - - - - - Mortgages - - - - - - - - - - Total CPM 12,278,428 4,240,212 41,473 160,151 3,481,312 9,824,311 3,851,408 56,653 157,187 3,481,336

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 28

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

9 COMMITMENTS (cont'd)

(b) Purchase commitments

As of 30 June 2023, outstanding purchase commitments with respect to property, plant and equipment, inventory, advertising and sponsorship amount to TL 4,459,316 (31 December 2022: TL 3,927,476). Payments for these commitments will be made within 3 years.

BeST has an investment commitment covers the years 2022-2032 with a total investment amount of not less than USD 100,000 in accordance with the aggreement which signed between the Republic of Belarus, BeST and the Company on 30 November 2022. As of 30 June 2023, the remaining investment commitment is amounting to USD 97,643 (TL equaivalent of 2,521,450)

10 FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSES

Financial income for the six month interim 30 June 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

6 months period ended at 30 June 2023 3 months period ended at 30 June 2023 6 months period ended at 30 June 2022 3 months period ended at 30 June 2022 Fair value gains and interest

on derivative instruments, net 2,488,193 2,488,193 672,027 672,027 Gain on cash flow hedges

reclassified to profit or loss 74,265 74,265 32,365 32,365 Other interest income 12,617 7,983 144,544 72,283 2,575,075 2,570,441 848,936 776,675

Financial expenses for the six month interim periods 30 June 2023 and 2022 as follows:

6 months period ended at 30 June 2023 3 months period ended at 30 June 2023 6 months period ended at 30 June 2022 3 months period ended at 30 June 2022 Foreign exchange losses, net (*) (13,647,176 ) (12,527,450 ) (5,920,187 ) (3,420,062 ) Interest expenses from financial

assets and liabilities measured at

amortized cost (2,212,889 ) (1,300,423 ) (1,226,084 ) (674,468 ) Fair value and interest gain from

derivatives instruments, net - 33,157 - 11,955 Gain on cash flow hedges reclassified

to profit or loss - 22,923 - - Other (60,897 ) (40,329 ) (117,790 ) (70,789 ) (15,920,962 ) (13,812,122 ) (7,264,061 ) (4,153,364 )

(*) Net foreign exchange losses within financial expenses mainly consist of foreign exchange loss from bank borrowings and issued debt instruments as of 30 June 2023.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 29

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

11 OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

Other operating income for the six month interim period ended 30 June 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

6 months period ended at 30 June 2023 3 months period ended at 30 June 2023 6 months period ended at 30 June 2022 3 months period ended at 30 June 2022 Foreign exchange gain, net 5,446,627 4,798,213 2,967,007 1,619,519 Interest income from time deposits

with maturity of less than 3 months 879,331 457,575 394,713 238,596 Interest income from overdue payments 179,331 97,332 103,910 50,900 Discount income 43,925 25,362 - - Other 339,727 269,773 82,099 24,695 6,888,941 5,648,255 3,547,729 1,933,710

Other operating expenses for the six month interim period ended 30 June 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

6 months period ended at 30 June 2023 3 months period ended at 30 June 2023 6 months period ended at 30 June 2022 3 months period ended at 30 June 2022 Donation expenses (143,630 ) (38,758 ) (50,124 ) (16,710 ) Litigation provision and penalty

expenses (88,308 ) (83,383 ) (22,560 ) (13,231 ) Restructuring expenses (28,050 ) - (3,606 ) (1,656 ) Revaluation of fixed asset dismantling,

moving and restoration (13,414 ) (9,776 ) (8,399 ) (4,103 ) Revaulation tax expense (*) (1,790 ) (621 ) (34,060 ) (34,060 ) Discount expenses - - (49,487 ) 5,488 Supplementary contributions to

retailers - - (1,649 ) - Other (52,584 ) (25,136 ) (20,611 ) (6,341 ) (327,776 ) (157,674 ) (190,496 ) (70,613 )

(*) It consists of 2% tax expense paid over the value increase resulting from the revaluation of the properties and depreciable economic assets which are registered in statutory books.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 30

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

12 INVESTMENT INCOME AND EXPENSES

Investment income for the six month interim period ended 30 June 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

6 months period ended at 30 June 2023 3 months period ended at 30 June 2023 6 months period ended at 30 June 2022 3 months period ended at 30 June 2022 Fair value difference of financial

investments 2,173,524 1,746,048 617,774 469,205 Foreign exchange gain, net 1,069,410 1,030,541 224,403 149,297 Interest income on financial

investments 144,149 98,754 34,322 19,073 Discount income on consideration

in relation to acquisition of BeST - - 175,977 137,789 Gain on sales of fixed asset, net 37,754 20,092 39,153 18,781 Other 7,153 3,042 4,595 2,896 3,431,990 2,898,477 1,096,224 797,041

Investment expenses for the six month interim period ended 30 June 2023 and 2022 as follows:

6 months period ended at 30 June 2023 3 months period ended at 30 June 2023 6 months period ended at 30 June 2022 3 months period ended at 30 June 2022 Discount expense on consideration

in relation to acquisition of BeST (50,375 ) (26,948 ) - - (50,375 ) (26,948 ) - -

13 INVESTMENTS VALUED BY EQUITY METHOD

Joint Ventures and Associates

The net asset amounts corresponding on Group's shares of the investments valued by equity method in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position are as follows:

a) Joint Ventures

30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Sofra 2,757 6,421

b) Associates

30 June 2023 31 December 2022 TOGG 1,127,371 1,116,522

The movement of investments valued by equity method is as follows:

30 June 2023 30 June 2022 Opening balance 1,122,943 678,584 Shares of profit /(loss) from investments

valued by equity method 7,185 (74,546 ) Contribution to share capital - 389,275 Closing balance 1,130,128 993,313

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 31

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

14 INCOME TAXES

Effective tax rates for the six and three month interim periods ended 30 June 2023 17% and 14% (2022: 3% and (4%)) respectively. On 22 April 2021, a temporary article is added to the Türkiye's Corporate Tax Law No. 5220 which was published in the Official Gazette. The Law increases the corporate tax rate under Corporate Tax Law from the current 20% rate to 25% for the tax year 2021 and to 23% rate for the tax year 2022; the change took effect on the Law's date of publication. It is expected to continue with %20 afterwards. However, with the publication of the Law No. 7394 in the Official Gazette dated 15 April 2022, banks, consumer finance companies, factoring and financial leasing companies, electronic payment and money institutions, authorized foreign exchange institutions, asset management companies, capital market institutions, insurance and reinsurance companies The corporate tax rate for pension companies has been permanently increased to 25%, and this change will be valid for returns to be submitted after 1 July 2022.

Tax advantages obtained under investment incentive system:

As of 30 June 2023, the Group does not have tax advantages under investment incentive system (31 December 2022: None)

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 32

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

15 REVENUE

Revenue for the periods ended 30 June 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

6 months period ended 30 June Turkcell Türkiye Turkcell International Techfin Other Inter-segment Eliminations Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Telecommunication services 28,279,339 16,153,574 3,845,211 2,749,560 - - - - (73,044 ) (45,960 ) 32,051,506 18,857,174 Equipment related revenue 2,008,565 1,043,877 86,523 55,810 - - 2,266,123 1,678,831 (6,857 ) (17,023 ) 4,354,354 2,761,495 Revenue from finance sector operations - - - - 1,403,515 766,810 - - (110,499 ) (53,988 ) 1,293,016 712,822 Call center revenue 93,603 40,934 26,242 21,422 - - 590,774 363,262 (97,859 ) (48,066 ) 612,760 377,552 Other sales revenue 200,019 88,222 98,160 79,564 - - 752,065 1,148,805 (435,041 ) (853,562 ) 615,203 463,029 Total 30,581,526 17,326,607 4,056,136 2,906,356 1,403,515 766,810 3,608,962 3,190,898 (723,300 ) (1,018,599 ) 38,926,839 23,172,072

3 months period ended 30 June Turkcell Türkiye Turkcell International Techfin Other Inter-segment Eliminations Consolidated 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Telecommunication services 15,691,306 8,651,764 2,081,128 1,403,929 - - - - (43,954 ) (21,673 ) 17,728,480 10,034,020 Equipment related revenue 1,246,884 651,830 43,359 27,054 - - 1,266,422 986,829 (6,345 ) (15,814 ) 2,550,320 1,649,899 Revenue from finance sector operations - - - - 797,456 413,960 - - (61,753 ) (30,715 ) 735,703 383,245 Call center revenue 47,392 22,443 14,111 8,781 - - 307,872 161,749 (49,641 ) (25,448 ) 319,734 167,525 Other sales revenue 105,232 50,883 48,767 39,970 - - 346,906 642,754 (184,161 ) (491,240 ) 316,744 242,367 Total 17,090,814 9,376,920 2,187,365 1,479,734 797,456 413,960 1,921,200 1,791,332 (345,854 ) (584,890 ) 21,650,981 12,477,056

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 33

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

15 REVENUE (cont'd)

30 June 2023 Turkcell Türkiye Turkcell International Techfin Other Inter-segment eliminations Consolidated Telecommunication Services 28,279,339 3,845,211 - - (73,044 ) 32,051,506 - At a point in time 180,739 27,943 - - - 208,682 - Over time 28,098,600 3,817,268 - - (73,044 ) 31,842,824 Equipment Related 2,008,565 86,523 - 2,266,123 (6,857 ) 4,354,354 - At a point in time 1,903,911 86,523 - 2,266,123 (6,857 ) 4,249,700 - Over time 104,654 - - - - 104,654 Revenue from Finance Sector Operations - - 1,403,515 - (110,499 ) 1,293,016 - At a point in time - - 692,278 - (110,492 ) 581,786 - Over time - - 711,237 - (7 ) 711,230 Call Center 93,603 26,242 - 590,774 (97,859 ) 612,760 - At a point in time - - - - - - - Over time 93,603 26,242 - 590,774 (97,859 ) 612,760 Other 200,019 98,160 - 752,065 (435,041 ) 615,203 - At a point in time 244 11,859 - 35,709 (245 ) 47,567 - Over time 199,775 86,301 - 716,356 (434,796 ) 567,636 Total 30,581,526 4,056,136 1,403,515 3,608,962 (723,300 ) 38,926,839 - At a point in time 2,084,894 126,325 692,278 2,301,832 (117,594 ) 5,087,735 - Over time 28,496,632 3,929,811 711,237 1,307,130 (605,706 ) 33,839,104

30 June 2022 Turkcell Türkiye Turkcell International Techfin Other Inter-segment eliminations Consolidated Telecommunication Services 16,153,574 2,749,560 - - (45,960 ) 18,857,174 - At a point in time 141,612 19,359 - - - 160,971 - Over time 16,011,962 2,730,201 - - (45,960 ) 18,696,203 Equipment Related 1,043,877 55,810 - 1,678,831 (17,023 ) 2,761,495 - At a point in time 952,049 55,810 - 1,678,831 (17,023 ) 2,669,667 - Over time 91,828 - - - - 91,828 Revenue from Finance Sector Operations - - 766,810 - (53,988 ) 712,822 - At a point in time - - 354,595 - (53,988 ) 300,607 - Over time - - 412,215 - - 412,215 Call Center 40,934 21,422 - 363,262 (48,066 ) 377,552 - At a point in time - - - - - - - Over time 40,934 21,422 - 363,262 (48,066 ) 377,552 Other 88,222 79,564 - 1,148,805 (853,562 ) 463,029 - At a point in time 2,238 4,015 - 24,997 (2,237 ) 29,013 - Over time 85,984 75,549 - 1,123,808 (851,325 ) 434,016 Total 17,326,607 2,906,356 766,810 3,190,898 (1,018,599 ) 23,172,072 - At a point in time 1,095,899 79,184 354,595 1,703,828 (73,248 ) 3,160,258 - Over time 16,230,708 2,827,172 412,215 1,487,070 (945,351 ) 20,011,814

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 34

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

16 DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS

The fair value of derivative instruments at 30 June 2023 and 31 December 2022 are as follows:

30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Asset Liability Asset Liability Held for trading 2,612,887 85,209 794,399 131,074 Derivatives used for hedge accounting 1,412,379 36,813 1,199,843 21,432 Total 4,025,266 122,022 1,994,242 152,506

As of 30 June 2023, short-term derivative assets of TL 4,127,734 also includes a net accrued interest income of TL 102,468 and the short-term derivative liabilities of TL 115,965 also includes a net accrued interest income of TL 6,057.

As of 31 December 2022, short-term derivative assets of TL 2,032,416 also includes a net accrued interest income of TL 38,174 and the short-term derivative liabilities of TL 150,923 also includes a net accrued interest income of TL 1,583.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 35

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

16 DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS (cont'd)

Derivatives used for hedge accounting

The notional amount and the fair value of derivatives used for hedging contracts at 30 June 2023 and 31 December 2022 are as follows:

30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Notional value Notional value Currency in original currency Fair value in original currency Fair value Maturity date Hedge ratio Participating cross currency swap contracts EUR Contracts 200,300 256,685 233,600 203,017 October 2025 01:01 EUR Contracts 44,384 50,176 50,711 53,612 April 2026 01:01 USD Contracts 146,830 625,466 165,478 560,982 April 2026 01:01 Cross currency swap contracts RMB Contracts 94,655 307,353 108,148 256,943 April 2026 01:01 Interest rate swap contracts USD Contracts 105,120 135,886 120,105 103,857 April 2026 01:01 Derivatives used for hedge accounting 1,375,566 1,178,411

Participating cross currency swap contracts amount of EUR 228,332 (2022: EUR 269,624) includes TL 1,243,844 (2022: TL 1,194,300 ) guarantees after Credit Support Annex ("CSA") agreement.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 36

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

16 DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS (cont'd)

Derivatives held for trading

The notional amount and the fair value of derivative contracts held for trading at 30 June 2023 and 31 December 2022 are as follows:

30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Notional value Notional value Currency in original currency Fair value Maturity date in original currency Fair value Maturity date Cross currency swap contracts USD Contracts 10,000 194,171 November 2025 18,858 243,287 March 2023 - November 2025 RMB Contracts 22,654 69,816 April 2026 25,883 57,482 April 2026 Currency swap contracts USD Contracts 472,500 1,905,303 July 2023 - December 2023 377,435 7,673 January 2023 - June 2023 EUR Contracts - - - 26,900 28,699 February 2023 - April 2023 FX swap contracts USD Contracts 264,466 (69,892) July 2023 - August 2023 357,451 (3,980) January 2023 EUR Contracts 10,000 61,333 July 2023 - - - RMB Contracts - - - 148,422 1,864 January 2023 Participating cross currency swap contracts USD Contracts 22,500 86,341 November 2025 27,000 75,051 November 2025 EUR Contracts 46,720 293,037 April 2026 53,380 254,040 April 2026 Interest rate swap contracts USD Contracts 46,720 (12,431) April 2026 53,380 (791) April 2026 Derivatives held for trading 2,527,678 663,325

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 37

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

16 DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS (cont'd)

Fair value of derivative instruments and risk management

Fair value:

Hierarchy on the presentation of financial assets and liabilities at their fair values:

The fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities are determined and grouped as Level 1, Level 2, Level 3:

· Level 1 inputs are quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date;

· Level 2 inputs are inputs, other than quoted prices included within Level 1, that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly; and

· Level 3 inputs are unobservable inputs for determine fair value of asset or liability.

The table below provides information on fair value measurement of financial assets and liabilities:

Fair value level Valuation tecnique a) Participating cross currency swap contracts Level 3 Pricing models based on discounted cash flows calculated in-line with yield curves b) Fx swap, currency, interest swap and option contracts Level 2 Pricing models based on discounted cash flows calculated in-line with observable yield curves c) Currency forward contracts Level 2 Pricing models based on forward exchange rates at the reporting date

There were no transfers between fair value hierarchy levels during the year.

Since the bid-ask spread is unobservable input; in the valuation of participating cross currency swap contracts, prices in the bid- ask price range that were considered the most appropriate were used instead of mid prices. If mid prices were used in the valuation the fair value of participating cross currency swap contracts would have been TL 29,298 lower as of 30 June 2023 (31 December 2022: TL 15,892).

As of 30 June 2023, the Company has no financial assets and liabilities carried at fair value on a non-recurring basis.

The details of the movement between the opening and closing balances of derivative instruments with level 3 hierarchy are shown in the table below:

Participating cross currency swap contracts

30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Opening balance 1,146,702 1,049,129 Cash flow effect (687,770 ) (1,124,027 ) Total gain/loss Recognized in profit or loss and other

comprehensive income 852,773 1,221,600 Closing balance 1,311,705 1,146,702

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 38

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

17 BORROWINGS

30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Bank loans 13,392,414 8,760,854 Short-term unsecured bank loans 12,887,935 8,395,861 Short-term secured bank loans 504,479 364,993 Issued debt instruments 1,580,446 1,124,712 Lease liabilities 1,351,801 873,277 Current portion of long-term borrowings 7,552,585 4,955,284 Current portion of unsecured long-term bank loans 6,804,215 4,474,648 Current portion of secured long-term bank loans 748,370 480,636 Current portion of long-term issued debt instruments 1,390,415 1,007,120 Long-term bank loans 25,834,425 17,945,061 Long-term unsecured bank loans 22,288,688 15,653,822 Long-term secured bank loans 3,545,737 2,291,239 Long-term issued debt instruments 23,511,069 17,006,088 Long-term lease liabilities 2,584,693 2,181,954 77,197,848 53,854,350

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 39

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

17 BORROWINGS (cont'd)

The Company has used loans in accordance with the loan agreement previously signed with ING Bank N.V. and AB Svensk Exportkredit under the Swedish Export Credit Organization ("EKN") insurance on 18 December 2020. As of 30 June 2023, the Company has used USD 4,819, USD 25,889 loan on 24 February 2023 and 22 May 2023, respectively, with a fixed interest rate of 1.53%.

The Company has used loans in accordance with the loan agreement previously signed with China Development Bank on 7 August 2020. As of 30 June 2023, the Company has used EUR 28,900, EUR 36,603 and EUR 26,854 loan on 8 February 2023, 29 May 2023 and 21 June 2023, respectively, with interest rate of 6M Euribor+2.29%.

Under CMB approval taken by The Company on 28 April 2023 for issuance of debt securities to TL 8,000,000, the Company has issued debt securities on 8 May 2023 amounting TL 330,320 with the maturity of 9 August 2023. The remained limit is TL 7,669,680 from 8,000,000 TL specified total limit.

Turkcell Ödeme has issued lease certificates amounting TL 150,000 on 3 May 2023 with the maturity of 2 August 2023 and amounting TL 150,000 on 7 June 2023 with the maturity of 12 September 2023.

As Turkcell Superonline, on 25 August 2022, within the framework of the capital market legislation, issuance of lease certificates based on management contracts, up to TL 1,000,000, in Turkish Lira, to be sold to dedicated and/or qualified investors in different amounts and time periods without being offered to the public in the country. CMB approval has been obtained for a period of one year. Within the aforementioned approval, the amount of TL 200,000 with a maturity of 13 December 2022 through Halk Varlık Kiralama on 13 September 2022, TL 200,000 with a maturity of 15 March 2023 through Halk Varlık Kiralama on 13 December 2022, TL 100,000 with a maturity of 5 July 2023 through Halk Varlık Kiralama on 5 January 2023. TL 150,000 with a maturity of 30 May 2023 through Halk Varlık Kiralama on 3 February 2023, TL 200,000 with a maturity of 26 July 2023 through Halk Varlık Kiralama on 15 March 2023 and TL 150,000 with a maturity of 6 September 2023 through Halk Varlık Kiralama on 30 May 2023 lease certificate issuances were made. On 21 June 2023, within the framework of the capital market legislation, one year for the issuance of lease certificates based on management contracts, up to TL 1,000,000, in Turkish Lira, to be sold to dedicated and/or qualified investors without being offered to the public in different amounts and time periods. CMB approval has been obtained to be valid for a period of time.

Turkcell Finansman has issued on 7 March 2023, debt securities amounting TL 250,000 with the maturity of 5 September 2023. The remained limit is TL 500,000 from TL 1,000,000 specified total limit.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 40

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

17 BORROWINGS (cont'd)

The details of loans as of 30 June 2023 and 31 December 2022 are as follows:

30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Currency Interest rate type Payment period Nominal interest rate Carrying amount (TL) Payment period Nominal interest rate Carrying amount (TL) Unsecured bank borrowings EUR Floating 2023-2028 Euribor+2.0%-Euribor+2.3% 20,865,378 2023-2028 Euribor+2.0%-Euribor+2.3% 13,673,783 Unsecured bank borrowings TL Fixed 2023 - 2025 11.5%-29.1% 12,329,622 2023 12.4%-38.0% 7,782,214 Unsecured bank borrowings USD Floating 2023-2026 Sofr+2.2% 4,727,870 2023-2026 Libor+1.7%-Libor+2.2% 3,982,309 Unsecured bank borrowings UAH Fixed 2023-2024 10.0%-20.0% 1,973,160 2023-2024 10.0%-21.0% 1,429,174 Unsecured bank borrowings CNY Fixed 2023-2028 5.2%-5.5% 1,588,384 2023-2028 3.7%-5.5% 1,485,067 Unsecured bank borrowings EUR Fixed 2023-2024 6.0% 290,078 - - - Unsecured bank borrowings USD Fixed 2023-2026 2.6% 206,346 2023-2026 2.6% 171,784 Secured bank borrowings USD Fixed 2023-2032 1.5%-3.8% 3,459,626 2023-2032 1.5%-3.8% 2,119,044 Secured bank borrowings USD Floating 2023-2028 Sofr+0.6%-Sofr+1.6% 834,481 2023-2028 Libor+0.6% - Libor+1.6% 652,831 Secured bank borrowings UAH Fixed 2023 16.2%-16.4% 504,479 2023 16.4%-19.5% 364,993 Issued debt instruments USD Fixed 2023-2028 5.8% 24,901,484 2023-2028 5.8% 18,013,208 Issued debt instruments TL Fixed 2023 23.0%-35.0% 1,580,446 2023 20.3%-25.5% 1,124,712 Lease obligations TL Fixed 2023-2048 9.8%-45.0% 1,597,419 2023-2048 9.8%-45.0% 1,207,596 Lease obligations UAH Fixed 2023-2072 7.6%-47.7% 1,552,156 2023-2071 7.6%-47.7% 1,148,563 Lease obligations BYN Fixed 2023-2037 11.5%-20.0% 354,094 2023-2037 11.5%-20.0% 309,259 Lease obligations EUR Fixed 2023-2034 1.0%-11.0% 388,046 2023-2034 1.0%-10.3% 309,670 Lease obligations USD Fixed 2023-2052 3.9%-11.5% 44,779 2023-2052 3.9%-11.5% 80,143 77,197,848 53,854,350

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 41

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

18 NATURE AND LEVEL OF RISKS ARISING FROM FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Foreign currency risk

Foreign currency risk is the risk arising from the change in the value of any financial instrument depending on the change in the exchange rate. The main foreign currencies are USD, EUR and RMB that consist of the main risk for the Company. As of 30 June 2023, the Group's exposure to foreign exchange risk, based on notional amounts, is presented at below table.

30 June 2023 TL Equivalent USD EUR RMB 1. Trade receivables 1,225,878 19,569 25,593 - 2a. Monetary financial assets (Cash and banks accounts included) 37,299,224 881,653 509,413 53,578 2b. Non-monetary financial assets - - - - 3. Other 477,630 11,817 6,126 2 4. Current assets (1+2+3) 39,002,732 913,039 541,132 53,580 5. Trade receivables - - - - 6a. Monetary financial assets - - - - 6b. Non-monetary financial assets - - - - 7. Other 2,091 69 11 - 8. Non-current assets (5+6+7) 2,091 69 11 - 9. Total assets (4+8) 39,004,823 913,108 541,143 53,580 10. Trade payables 6,158,435 115,791 77,616 276,952 11. Financial liabilities 9,456,890 146,112 193,960 62,840 12a. Other monetary liabilities 95,397 1,324 2,174 - 12a. Other non-monetary liabilities - - - - 13. Short-term liabilities (10+11+12) 15,710,722 263,227 273,750 339,792 14. Trade payables - - - - 15. Financial liabilities 49,093,361 1,177,296 615,423 384,605 16a. Other monetary liabilities 981,768 38,019 - - 16b. Other non-monetary liabilities - - - - 17. Long-term liabilities (14+15+16) 50,075,129 1,215,315 615,423 384,605 18. Total liabilities (13+17) 65,785,851 1,478,542 889,173 724,397 19. Net asset/(liability) position of off balance sheet derivative (19a-19b) 16,647,207 884,749 (235,000 ) 117,309 19a. Derivative assets 23,544,937 884,749 10,000 117,309 19b. Derivative liabilities 6,897,730 - 245,000 - 20. Loans defined as hedging instruments (*) 9,628,211 11,997 330,980 - 21. Net foreign currency asset/(liability) position (9-18+19+20) (505,610 ) 331,312 (252,050 ) (553,508 ) 22. Net asset/(liability) position of foreign currency monetary items (505,610 ) 331,312 (252,050 ) (553,508 )

(*) Turkcell, the parent company of the Group, utilized a loan amounting to EUR 320,008 as a hedging instrument in order to hedge its net investment in subsidiary operating abroad from the foreign exchange risk arising from the translation into Turkish Lira. Foreign exchange gain/loss of this loan is reccognized amoung "net investment hedge gains/losses on a foreign operation" under equity to be deducted from the foreing exchange differences arising from the translation of the net investments in subsidiary operating abroad.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 42

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

18 NATURE AND LEVEL OF RISKS ARISING FROM FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (cont'd)

Sensitivity analysis

%10 strengthening/weakening of TL, UAH, BYN and EUR against the following currencies at 30 June 2023 would have increased/(decreased) profit or loss before taxation by the amounts shown below. This analysis assumes that all other variables, in particular interest rates, remain constant.

Exchange Rate Sensitivity Analysis Table 30 June 2023 Profit/(Loss) Equity Appreciation of foreign currency Depreciation of foreign currency Appreciation of foreign currency Depreciation of foreign currency 1- USD net asset/(liability) 855,550 (855,550) - - 2- Hedged portion of USD risk (-) - - (30,549) 30,549 3- USD net effect (1+2) 855,550 (855,550) (30,549) 30,549 4- EUR net asset/(liability) (709,622) 709,622 - - 5- Hedged portion of EUR risk (-) - - (30,891) 30,891 6- EUR net effect (4+5) (709,622) 709,622 (30,891) 30,891 7- RMB net asset/(liability) (196,490) 196,490 - - 8- Hedged portion of RMB risk (-) - - 1,785 (1,785) 9- RMB net effect (7+8) (196,490) 196,490 1,785 (1,785) TOTAL (3+6+9) (50,562) 50,562 (59,655) 59,655

The reform and replacement of benchmark interest rates such as USD LIBOR and other interbank offered rates ('IBORs') has become a priority for global regulators. As of 30 June 2023, the Company completed the amendments to the contractual terms of the USD LIBOR-referenced floating-rate debt and updating hedge designations.

In USD LIBOR transition, designated hedging relationship remained the same due to no changes to payment plans and fixed interest rates of the USD LIBOR-referenced floating-rate debt in relation to derivative transactions. Thus, no modification applied regarding transactions.

Impairment

Movements in the non-related party short-term and long-term allowance for doubtful receivables, are as follows at 30 June 2023 and 2022:

Trade Receivables Other Assets 30 June 2023 Opening balance 620,625 41,409 662,034 Period charge 480,156 5,318 485,474 Translation differences 44,539 5,723 50,262 Receivables written off (407,080 ) - (407,080 ) Amounts collected (105,264 ) (2 ) (105,266 ) Closing balance 632,976 52,448 685,424

Trade Receivables Other Assets 30 June 2022 Opening balance 624,263 13,387 637,650 Period charge 246,570 (707 ) 245,863 Translation differences 27,940 220 28,160 Receivables written off (145,779 ) - (145,779 ) Amounts collected (109,985 ) (3 ) (109,988 ) Closing balance 643,009 12,897 655,906

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 43

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

18 NATURE AND LEVEL OF RISKS ARISING FROM FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (cont'd)

Impairment losses (cont'd)

Movement of allowance for doubtful receivables from finance sector operations are as follows at 30 June 2023 and 2022:

30 June 2023 30 June 2022 Opening balance 89,917 92,094 Provision for impairment recognized during the period 63,901 40,227 Amounts collected (28,301 ) (26,869 ) Receivables transferred with a transfer of claim aggrement (*) (4,068 ) (10,253 ) Closing balance 121,449 95,199

(*)Turkcell Finansman signed a transfer of claim agreement with a debt management Company to transfer some of its doubtful receivables stemming from the years 2016 and 2022, Transferred doubtful receivables comprise of balances that Turkcell Finansman started legal proceedings for,

Movement of allowance for doubtful contract assets from goods and service contracts are follows at the end of the period 30 June 2023 and 2022:

30 June 2023 30 June 2022 Opening balance 7,346 6,241 Provision for impairment recognized during the period 523 1,415 Closing balance 7,869 7,656

Fair values:

Hierarchy of financial assets and liabilities that recognized at fair value:

Methods and assumptions used in fair value measurement of derivative instruments are explained in Note 16.

Fair value of cash and cash equivalents and debt securities issued are classified as Level 1 and fair value of other financial assets and liabilities are classified as Level 2.

Financial assets:

Carrying values of a significant portion of financial assets do not differ significantly from their fair values due to their short-term nature.

Financial liabilities:

As of 30 June 2023 and 31 December 2022; for the majority of the borrowings, the fair values are not materially different from their carrying amounts since the interest payable on those borrowings is either close to current market rates or the borrowings are of a short-term nature. The carrying amounts and fair values of non-current borrowings and current portion of non-current borrowings are as follows:

30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Carrying amount Fair Value Carrying amount Fair Value Bank loans 33,387,010 31,135,878 22,900,345 21,453,658 Debt securities 24,901,484 23,240,195 18,013,208 16,573,025

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 44

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

19 FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

The details of financial investments as of 30 June 2023 and 31 December 2022 are as follows:

30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Short-Term Long-Term Short-Term Long-Term Financial investments measured by amortized cost 697,399 - 748,665 - - Time deposits with maturity more than three months (*) 697,399 - 748,665 - Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 8,118,017 301,377 4,034,897 258,627 - Currency protected time deposit (**) 8,118,017 - 4,034,897 - - Investment funds (***) - 301,377 - 258,627 Financial assets measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income 1,628,363 2,773,833 - 1,850,830 - Debt securities issued (****) 1,628,363 2,773,833 - 1,850,830 10,443,779 3,075,210 4,783,562 2,109,457

(*) Time deposits with maturity more than three months balance consists of blocked deposits amounting to TL 481,601 for the guarantee of Lifecell's loans.

(**) Currency-protected time deposit accounts are classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. The Group has converted its foreign currency deposit account amounting to USD 205,429 and EUR 83,300 into "Currency Protected TL Time Deposit Accounts". Maturity of currency protected time deposit accounts is 1 year.

(***) Investment funds mainly include Turkcell GSYF, established by Re-Pie Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş., and its associate and financial assets which is carried at fair value and valuation differences are recognized in profit or loss.

(****) Listed debt securities issued are classified as financial assets at fair value through other comprensive income.

The table of fair value of financial investments as of 30 June 2023 and 31 December 2022 is as follows:

Fair Value 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Fair value hierarchy Valuation technique Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 4,402,196 1,850,830 Level 1 Pricing models based on quoted market prices at the end of the reporting period, Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 25,632 19,982 Level 1 Pricing models based on quoted market prices at the end of the reporting period, Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 8,118,017 4,034,897 Level 2 Forward exchange rates at the balance sheet date Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 275,745 238,645 Level 3 Pricing models based on discounted cash flow Total 12,821,590 6,144,354

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 45

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

19 FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS (cont'd)

As of 30 June 2023, the nominal and fair value amounts of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income are as follows:

Currency Nominal amount Fair Value Maturity EUR 24,000 664,466 16 February 2026 EUR 14,800 394,762 8 July 2027 EUR 8,700 240,713 31 March 2025 USD 47,000 1,229,119 13 July 2030 USD 21,000 551,029 14 July 2023 USD 18,000 431,769 25 March 2027 USD 10,000 267,409 25 January 2026 USD 10,000 266,359 14 March 2029 USD 5,000 134,420 13 November 2025 USD 4,000 106,824 1 August 2026 USD 1,000 26,060 10 August 2024 TL 73,599 89,266 Indefinite Total financial invesments 4,402,196

As of 30 June 2023, the nominal and fair value amounts of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss are as follows:

Currency Nominal amount Fair Value Maturity TL 1,092,020 1,558,290 26 April 2024 TL 1,071,635 1,549,517 10 May 2024 TL 701,033 1,002,642 15 August 2023 TL 687,156 966,924 16 August 2023 TL 300,128 451,013 26 February 2024 TL 305,941 413,848 8 November 2023 TL 300,000 404,733 3 October 2023 TL 263,352 377,547 22 February 2024 TL 185,454 260,558 2 October 2023 TL 200,000 256,052 27 November 2023 TL 192,894 253,111 9 August 2023 TL 160,000 215,174 16 October 2023 TL 100,000 136,668 28 August 2023 TL 94,501 136,326 28 February 2024 TL 94,501 135,614 27 February 2024 Total financial investments 8,118,017

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 46

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

19 FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS (cont'd)

Following gains and losses were recognized under other comprehensive income during current year:

6 months period ended at 30 June 2023 3 months period ended at 30 June 2023 6 months period ended at 30 June 2022 3 months period ended at 30 June 2022 Gains / (Loss) recognized in

other comprehensive income Gain/ (loss) related to

Financial investment 55,568 32,684 (212,873 ) (225,373 ) Gain/ (loss) related to

Financial investment, tax effect (11,114 ) (6,537 ) 42,575 45,075 44,454 26,147 (170,298 ) (180,298 )

20 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

As of 30 June 2023 and 31 December 2022 the details of cash and cash equivalents are as follows:

30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Cash in hand 477 359 Banks - Demand deposits 4,176,638 2,184,052 - Time deposits 30,897,555 20,100,956 - Receivables from reverse repo - 3,704,160 Allowance for impairment (44,360 ) (28,853 ) Cash and cash equivalents 35,030,310 25,960,674

As of 30 June 2023, the average effective interest rates of TL, USD, EUR and RMB time deposits are 36.0%, 4.0%, 3.4% and 0.3% (31 December 2022: 22.8%, 2.4%, 2.6% and 0.3%) respectively. As of 30 June 2023, average maturity of time deposits is 30 days (31 December 2022: 22 days).

As of 30 June 2023, the net amout of cash and cash equivalents is TL 34,959,301 excluding the interest income accrual amounting to TL 71,009.

21 EXPLANATIONS ON SEASONALITY

The Turkish mobile communications market is affected by seasonal peaks and troughs. Historically, the effects of seasonality on mobile communications usage has positively influenced our results in the second and third quarters of the fiscal year and negatively influenced our results in the first and fourth quarters of the fiscal year. These seasonality effects have been less significant on mobile communication of the Company's subscribers due to the changing market dynamics such as ICTA's interventions in tariffs and increasing competition in the telecommunications sector.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 47

TURKCELL İLETİŞİM HİZMETLERİ A.Ş. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTH INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (All amounts are expressed in thousand of Turkish Lira unless otherwise stated. Currencies other than Turkish Lira are expressed in thousands unless otherwise stated.)

22 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Amendments were made to the Corporate Tax Law No. 5520 with a Law submitted to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey on 5 July 2023 and published in the Official Gazette dated 15 July 2023. According to this; the corporate tax rate has been increased from 20% to 25% for companies, 25% to 30% for banks, and companies within the scope of Law No. 6361, electronic payment and money institutions, authorized foreign exchange institutions, asset management companies, capital market institutions, insurance and reinsurance companies and pension companies and starting from the declarations that will be submitted as of 1 October 2023. In addition, starting from 15 July 2023; 50% tax exception ratio stipulated for immovable assets' sales gains in the Law No. 5520 has been abolished with the amendment. However, the 50% tax exemption ratio will be applied as 25% for the sales of immovable assets of the entities acquired before 15 July 2023. Efforts to determine the effects of these changes on current and deferred tax amounts continue.

On 5 July 2023 and 26 July 2023, the Group's 100% owned subsidiary Turkcell Superonline has issued new lease certificates amounting up to TL 100,000 and TL 300,000 with the maturity of 3 October 2023 and 1 November 2023, respectively.

On 12 July 2023 and 2 August 2023, the Group's 100% owned subsidiary Turkcell Ödeme has issued new lease certificates amounting up to TL 165,000 and TL 200,000 with the maturity of 11 October 2023 and 8 November 2023, respectively.

On 1 August 2023, the Company has issued a new bond amounting up to TL 500,000 with the maturity of 31 January 2024 within the scope of TL 8,000,000 issuance ceiling approved by the CMB to be sold to institutional investors in domestic market without public offering.

The share transfer with respect to the acquisition of 33.3% shares of Sofra by the Group's 100% owned subsidiary Turkcell Ödeme, which has 33.3% shareholding in it, has been completed on 3 August 2023.

On 9 August 2023, the Company has issued a new bond amounting up to TL 530,000 with the maturity of 8 February 2024 within the scope of TL 8,000,000 issuance ceiling approved by the CMB to be sold to institutional investors in domestic market without public offering.

On 11 August 2023, the Company has issued a new bond amounting up to TL 700,000 with the maturity of 9 February 2024 within the scope of TL 8,000,000 issuance ceiling approved by the CMB to be sold to institutional investors in domestic market without public offering.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 48

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

TURKISH ACCOUNTING STANDARDS SELECTED FINANCIALS (TRY Million) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Half Ended Half Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Turkcell Turkey 9,376.9 13,490.7 17,090.8 17,326.6 30,581.5 Turkcell International 1,479.7 1,868.8 2,187.4 2,906.4 4,056.1 Fintech 414.0 606.1 797.5 766.8 1,403.5 Other 1,206.4 1,310.3 1,575.3 2,172.3 2,885.7 Total revenues 12,477.1 17,275.9 21,651.0 23,172.1 38,926.8 Direct cost of revenues (8,907.5) (11,526.4) (13,273.9) (16,485.6) (24,800.2) Gross profit 3,569.5 5,749.5 8,377.1 6,686.5 14,126.6 Administrative expenses (348.1) (560.5) (568.4) (651.8) (1,129.0) Selling & marketing expenses (575.9) (911.8) (1,061.1) (1,116.6) (1,972.9) Other Operating Income / (Expense) 1,863.1 1,070.6 5,490.6 3,357.2 6,561.2 Operating profit 4,508.6 5,347.8 12,238.1 8,275.3 17,585.9 Impairment losses determined in accordance with TFRS 9 (95.5) (203.9) (212.5) (150.6) (416.3) Income from investing activities 797.0 533.5 2,898.5 1,096.2 3,432.0 Expense from investing activities - (23.4) (26.9) - (50.4) Share on profit of investments valued by equity method (51.1) 6.4 0.8 (74.5) 7.2 Income before financing costs 5,159.0 5,660.4 14,898.0 9,146.4 20,558.4 Finance income 776.7 4.6 2,570.4 848.9 2,575.1 Finance expense (4,153.4) (2,108.8) (13,812.1) (7,264.1) (15,921.0) Income from continuing operations before tax and non-controlling interest 1,782.3 3,556.2 3,656.3 2,731.2 7,212.5 Tax income (expense) from continuing operations 75.9 (739.8) (495.9) (70.1) (1,235.7) Income from continuing operations before non-controlling interest 1,858.2 2,816.4 3,160.4 2,661.1 5,976.8 Income before non-controlling interest 1,858.2 2,816.4 3,160.4 2,661.1 5,976.8 Non-controlling interest 0.0 0.2 0.9 - 1.1 Net income 1,858.2 2,816.6 3,161.3 2,661.1 5,977.9 Net income per share from continuing operations 0.9 1.3 1.4 1.2 2.7 Other Financial Data Gross margin 28.6% 33.3% 38.7% 28.9% 36.3% EBITDA(*) 5,030.1 6,759.2 9,522.5 9,332.1 16,281.7 Total Capex 3,110.8 5,438.5 8,229.1 6,029.8 13,667.6 Operational capex 2,047.7 3,442.7 4,017.6 3,894.0 7,460.4 Licence and related costs - 14.4 2,615.7 - 2,630.1 Non-operational Capex 1,063.1 1,981.4 1,595.8 2,135.8 3,577.2 Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (at period end) Cash and cash equivalents 21,972.3 27,316.6 35,030.3 21,972.3 35,030.3 Total assets 84,545.2 109,842.8 136,175.4 84,545.2 136,175.4 Long term debt 35,010.4 39,049.2 51,930.2 35,010.4 51,930.2 Total debt 48,234.6 58,486.4 77,197.8 48,234.6 77,197.8 Total liabilities 60,711.1 75,990.3 98,639.3 60,711.1 98,639.3 Total shareholders' equity / Net Assets 23,834.0 33,852.5 37,536.2 23,834.0 37,536.2 (*) Please refer to the notes on reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial measures on page 15 For further details, please refer to our consolidated financial statements and notes as at 30 June 2023 on our website.

Translated into English from the report originally issued in Turkish 49

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.



Date: August 18, 2023 By: /s/ Ali Serdar Yağcı Name: Ali Serdar Yağcı Title: Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director