Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 3.6.2021 | Announcement Regarding the Exercise of Pre-Emption Rights in TOGG's Capital Increase and Change in TOGG's Shareholder Structure

Istanbul, June 3, 2021

Announcement Regarding the Exercise of Pre-Emption Rights in TOGG's Capital Increase and Change in TOGG's Shareholder Structure

As per our announcement dated June 28, 2018, our Company had become a shareholder of Türkiye'nin Otomobili Girişim Grubu Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ("TOGG") with a 19% shareholding.

Pursuant to the decision taken at the General Assembly of TOGG dated May 31, 2021 and the provisions of TOGG's articles of association, our Company participated in the capital increase of TOGG, as part of which the paid-in capital of TOGG has been increased by TRY 846,774,000 from TRY 150,000,000 to TRY 996,774,000. Kök Ulaşım Taşımacılık A.Ş ("KÖK") did not participate in the capital increase due to its decision to narrow down its operation fields. Following the capital increase, which has been performed via the capital advance payments made to date by the other existing shareholders, our shareholding in TOGG increased from 19.0% to 22.8%.

Moreover, pursuant to shareholders agreement, the transaction with respect to the acquisition of 0.2% shareholding of KÖK by our Company with a nominal price, out of KÖK's 2.9% remaining shareholding in TOGG after the capital increase has been completed. In this respect, our Company's final shareholding in TOGG has increased to 23%.

The announcement regarding the share transfer process was postponed until the completion of the transaction as per the Board of Directors decision dated March 26, 2021 in accordance with the Article-6 of Capital Market Board's Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure, as it could have an impact on the investment decision of investors, as well as the stock price.