    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.

(TCELL)
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 3.6.2021 | Announcement Regarding the Exercise of Pre-Emption Rights in TOGG's Capital Increase and Change in TOGG's Shareholder Structure

06/03/2021 | 03:49am EDT
Istanbul, June 3, 2021

Announcement Regarding the Exercise of Pre-Emption Rights in TOGG's Capital Increase and Change in TOGG's Shareholder Structure

As per our announcement dated June 28, 2018, our Company had become a shareholder of Türkiye'nin Otomobili Girişim Grubu Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ("TOGG") with a 19% shareholding.

Pursuant to the decision taken at the General Assembly of TOGG dated May 31, 2021 and the provisions of TOGG's articles of association, our Company participated in the capital increase of TOGG, as part of which the paid-in capital of TOGG has been increased by TRY 846,774,000 from TRY 150,000,000 to TRY 996,774,000. Kök Ulaşım Taşımacılık A.Ş ("KÖK") did not participate in the capital increase due to its decision to narrow down its operation fields. Following the capital increase, which has been performed via the capital advance payments made to date by the other existing shareholders, our shareholding in TOGG increased from 19.0% to 22.8%.

Moreover, pursuant to shareholders agreement, the transaction with respect to the acquisition of 0.2% shareholding of KÖK by our Company with a nominal price, out of KÖK's 2.9% remaining shareholding in TOGG after the capital increase has been completed. In this respect, our Company's final shareholding in TOGG has increased to 23%.

The announcement regarding the share transfer process was postponed until the completion of the transaction as per the Board of Directors decision dated March 26, 2021 in accordance with the Article-6 of Capital Market Board's Communiqué on Material Events Disclosure, as it could have an impact on the investment decision of investors, as well as the stock price.

Board Decision Date for Acquisition

Were Majority of Independent Board Members' Approved the Board Decision for Acquisition

Title of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired

Field of Activity of Non-current Financial Asset whose Shares were being Acquired

Capital of Noncurrent Financial Asset

Acquirement Way

Date on which the Transaction was/will be Completed

Acquisition Conditions

Detailed Conditions if it is a Timed Payment

  • 26.03.2021
  • Yes
  • Türkiye'nin Otomobili Girişim Grubu Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
  • Production of electric passenger vehicle and carry- out related supportive operations
  • TRY 996,774,000
  • Acquisition
  • Completed
  • Cash
  • -

1

Nominal Value of Shares Acquired

Purchase Price Per Share

Total Purchasing Value

Ratio of New Shares Acquired to Capital of Non-current Financial Asset (%)

Total Ratio of Shares Owned in Capital

of Non-current Financial Asset After

Transaction (%)

Total Voting Right Ratio Owned in Non- current Financial Asset After Transaction (%)

Ratio of Non-current Financial Asset Acquired to Total Assets in Latest Disclosed Financial Statements of Company (%)

  • 2,131,020
  • TRY 1
  • TRY 2,131,020
  • 0.21%
  • 23%
  • 23%
  • 0.004%

Ratio of Transaction Value to Sales in the Latest Annual Financial Statements of the Company (%)

Effects on Company Operations

Did Takeover Bid Obligation Arised?

Will Exemption Application be Made, if Takeover Bid Obligation Arised?

Title/ Name-Surname of Counter Party

Is Counter Party a Related Party According to CMB Regulations?

Relation with Counter Party if any

Agreement Signing Date if Exists?

Value Determination Method of Non- current Financial Asset

Did Valuation Report be Prepared?

Reason for not Preparing Valuation Report if it was not Prepared

Date and Number of Valuation Report

Title of Valuation Company Prepared Report

  • 0.007%
  • -
  • No
  • No
  • Kök Ulaşım Taşımacılık A.Ş.
  • No
  • One of the shareholders of TOGG
  • 29.04.2021
  • Purchased on nominal price
  • Not Prepared
  • Not required by the legislation
  • -
  • -
    2

Value Determined in Valuation Report if Exists

Reasons if Transaction wasn't/will not be performed in Accordance with Valuation Report

  • -
  • -

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

3

Disclaimer

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
