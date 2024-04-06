Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
April 06, 2024 at 07:15 am EDT
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
06-Apr-2024 / 12:13 GMT/BST
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Coupon Rate ofSubordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
DATE: April 05, 2024
The eighteenth coupon rate of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index ; is determined as % 12,5565 .
Board Decision Date
30.07.2019
Related Issue Limit Info
Currency Unit
TRY
TRY
Limit
7,000,000,000
20.000.000.000
Issue Limit Security Type
Subordinated Debt Securities
Dept Securities
Sale Type
Sale To Qualified Investors
Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor
Domestic / Oversea
Domestic
Domestic
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
Type
Bond
Maturity Date
07.10.2029
Maturity (Day)
3651
Interest Rate Type
FRN
Sale Type
Sale To Qualified Investors
ISIN Code
TRSGRANE2915
Starting Date of Sale
03.10.2019
Ending Date of Sale
08.10.2019
Maturity Starting Date
09.10.2019
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold
252,880,000
Coupon Number
40
Redemption Date
07.10.2029
Payment Date
08.10.2029
Was The Payment Made?No
No
Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold
Coupon Number
Payment Date
Record Date
Payment Date
Interest Rate (%)
Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%)
Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%)
Payment Amount
Exchange Rate
Was The Payment Made?
1
07.01.2020
06.01.2020
07.01.2020
3,7162
15,0714
15,94
9,397,526.56
Yes
2
07.04.2020
06.04.2020
07.04.2020
3,0351
12,1737
12,74
7.675.160,88
Yes
3
07.07.2020
06.07.2020
07.07.2020
2,4533
9,84
10,21
6.203.905,04
Yes
4
07.10.2020
06.10.2020
07.10.2020
2.8171
11,1766
11,60
7.123.882,48
Yes
5
07.01.2021
06.01.2021
07.01.2021
4,1584
16,4981
17,42
10,515,761.92
Yes
6
07.04.2021
06.04.2021
07.04.2021
4,7231
19,1548
20,58
1,943,775,28
Yes
7
07.07.2021
06.07.2021
07.07.2021
5,1822
20,7856
22,46
13,104,747,36
Yes
8
07.10.2021
06.10.2021
07.10.2021
5,1929
20,6023
22,05
13,131,805.52
Yes
9
07.01.2022
06.01.2022
07.01.2022
4,4217
17,5425
18,59
11,181,594.96
Yes
10
07.04.2022
06.04.2022
07.04.2022
3,8754
15,7167
16,67
9,800,111.52
Yes
11
07.07.2022
06.07.2022
07.07.2022
3,9138
15,6982
16,65
9,897,217.43
Yes
12
07.10.2022
06.10.2022
07.10.2022
3,7918
15,0437
15,81
9,588,703.84
Yes
13
07.01.2023
06.01.2023
09.01.2023
2,9906
11,8648
12,34
7,562,629.28
Yes
14
07.04.2023
06.04.2023
07.04.2023
2,5912
10,5088
10,93
6,552,626.56
Yes
15
07.07.2023
06.07.2023
07.07.2023
3,0591
12,2702
12,85
7,735,852.08
Yes
16
07.10.2023
06.10.2023
09.10.2023
5,9504
25,6076
25,51
15,047,371.52
Yes
17
07.01.2024
05.01.2024
08.01.2024
10,0657
39,9347
46,32
25,454,142.16
Yes
18
07.04.2024
05.04.2024
08.04.2024
12,5565
50,3639
60,70
19
07.07.2024
05.07.2024
08.07.2024
20
07.10.2024
04.10.2024
07.10.2024
21
07.01.2025
06.01.2025
07.01.2025
22
07.04.2025
04.04.2025
07.04.2025
23
07.07.2025
04.07.2025
07.07.2025
24
07.10.2025
06.10.2025
07.10.2025
25
07.01.2026
06.01.2026
07.01.2026
26
07.04.2026
06.04.2026
07.04.2026
27
07.07.2026
06.07.2026
07.07.2026
28
07.10.2026
06.10.2026
07.10.2026
29
07.01.2027
06.01.2027
07.01.2027
30
07.04.2027
06.04.2027
07.04.2027
31
07.07.2027
06.07.2027
07.07.2027
32
07.10.2027
06.10.2027
07.10.2027
33
07.01.2028
06.01.2028
07.01.2028
34
07.04.2028
06.04.2028
07.04.2028
35
07.07.2028
06.07.2028
07.07.2028
36
07.10.2028
06.10.2028
09.10.2028
37
07.01.2029
05.01.2029
08.01.2029
38
07.04.2029
06.04.2029
09.04.2029
39
07.07.2029
06.07.2029
09.07.2029
40
07.10.2029
05.10.2029
08.10.2029
Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount
07.10.2029
05.10.2029
08.10.2029
252,880,000
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS is a Turkey-based banking institution. It operates under the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate/Commercial Banking and Investment Banking. The banking products served to customers are: custody services, time and demand deposits, accumulating deposit accounts, repos, overdraft facilities, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, Export Credit Agency (ECA) covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, draft facilities, forfeiting, leasing, insurance, forward, futures, salary payments, investment account (ELMA), cheques, safety boxes, bill payments, tax collections and payment orders. The Bank provides service packages to its corporate, commercial and retail customers including deposit, loans, leasing and factoring, among others.