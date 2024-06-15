Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus – Summary

Accordingly, the “Summary”, which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of “Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants” is enclosed herewith.
Garanti BBVA
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS is a Turkey-based banking institution. It operates under the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate/Commercial Banking and Investment Banking. The banking products served to customers are: custody services, time and demand deposits, accumulating deposit accounts, repos, overdraft facilities, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, Export Credit Agency (ECA) covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, draft facilities, forfeiting, leasing, insurance, forward, futures, salary payments, investment account (ELMA), cheques, safety boxes, bill payments, tax collections and payment orders. The Bank provides service packages to its corporate, commercial and retail customers including deposit, loans, leasing and factoring, among others.