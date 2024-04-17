Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program

17-Apr-2024 / 13:43 GMT/BST

SUBJECT: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program

 

DATE: April 16, 2024

 

 

 

Ref: Our public disclosure dated 11.01.2024.

5

The debt instrument issued pursuant to MTN program by our Bank at abroad on 11.01.2024 in the amount of GBP 23,300,000 was redeemed.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

