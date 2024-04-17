Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Prospectus - Issuer Information Document
April 17, 2024
Prospectus - Issuer Information Document
Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated May 04, 2023, our application of 15,000,000,000, "Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants" in the nominal value of 1 Kuruş for each and 150,000,000 Turkish Lira (One hundred and fifty million Turkish Lira) in total, was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.
Accordingly, the "Issuer Information Document", which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of "Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants" in the nominal value of 1 Kuruş for each and 150,000,000 Turkish Lira within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS is a Turkey-based banking institution. It operates under the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate/Commercial Banking and Investment Banking. The banking products served to customers are: custody services, time and demand deposits, accumulating deposit accounts, repos, overdraft facilities, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, Export Credit Agency (ECA) covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, draft facilities, forfeiting, leasing, insurance, forward, futures, salary payments, investment account (ELMA), cheques, safety boxes, bill payments, tax collections and payment orders. The Bank provides service packages to its corporate, commercial and retail customers including deposit, loans, leasing and factoring, among others.