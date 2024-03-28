Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables in the amount of TL. 1.147.910.095,73 which is the sum of principal amount and accrued contractual interests arising from credit cards, general purpose loans, commercial loans, cheque accounts, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with their accrued interests as of January 29, 2024 and February 12, 2024 in two separate portfolios to Dünya Varlık Yönetim A.Ş. for a total consideration of TL 525.800.000,00.

