Transcript : Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Multibaggers
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
hydraulics
Pets
Adtechs
uranium
Robotics
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
hydraulics
Pets
Adtechs
uranium
Robotics
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Turkey
BORSA ISTANBUL
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
News
Summary
GARAN
TRAGARAN91N1
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.
(GARAN)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL -
04-26
14.97
TRY
-0.07%
04/25
BBVA exceeds 50% in Garanti after raising lira offer for Turkish bank
RE
04/25
BBVA Raises Bid for Turkey's Garanti
DJ
04/25
Spain's BBVA raises offer for Turkish lender Garanti by 23%
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Transcript : Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
04/28/2022 | 11:30am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Hello, and thank you for joining us today in Garanti BBVA First Quarter 2022 financial results webcast. Our CEO, Mr. Recep Bastug; our CFO, Mr. Aydin Guler; and our Investor Relations Director, Ms....
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.
04/25
BBVA exceeds 50% in Garanti after raising lira offer for Turkish bank
RE
04/25
BBVA Raises Bid for Turkey's Garanti
DJ
04/25
Spain's BBVA raises offer for Turkish lender Garanti by 23%
RE
04/25
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI
: Garanti BBVA 3Q21 Unconsolidated Financial Report
PU
04/25
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI
: Garanti BBVA 3Q21 Consolidated Financial Report
PU
04/25
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI
: Garanti BBVA 1Q22 Unconsolidated Financial Report
PU
04/25
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI
: Garanti BBVA 1Q22 Consolidated Financial Report
PU
04/25
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
04/04
Garanti BBVA and TURMEPA join forces to collect 10 tons of waste from the Marmara Sea
AQ
04/01
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI
: Details regarding BBVA's voluntary tender offer
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.
2019
EXCLUSIVE
: Turkey presses banks to agree high-stakes bailout of bad energy loans
RE
2018
Turkey says it is addressing market concerns after ratings put on watch
RE
More recommendations
Financials
TRY
USD
Sales 2022
72 506 M
4 891 M
4 891 M
Net income 2022
29 508 M
1 991 M
1 991 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
2,04x
Yield 2022
13,9%
Capitalization
62 874 M
4 242 M
4 242 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,96x
Nbr of Employees
18 500
Free-Float
50,2%
More Financials
Chart TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
14,97 TRY
Average target price
17,33 TRY
Spread / Average Target
15,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Recep Bastug
Manager-Commercial Area
Aydin Güler
Manager-Financial Planning & Analysis
Süleyman Sözen
Chairman
Emre Özbek
Manager-Compliance
Muammer Cüneyt Sezgin
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.
32.83%
4 242
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-22.31%
356 623
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-18.52%
292 251
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
5.23%
244 774
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
1.48%
176 677
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-7.09%
168 954
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave