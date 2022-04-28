Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GARAN   TRAGARAN91N1

TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.

(GARAN)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  04-26
14.97 TRY   -0.07%
04/25BBVA exceeds 50% in Garanti after raising lira offer for Turkish bank
RE
04/25BBVA Raises Bid for Turkey's Garanti
DJ
04/25Spain's BBVA raises offer for Turkish lender Garanti by 23%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022

04/28/2022 | 11:30am EDT
Hello, and thank you for joining us today in Garanti BBVA First Quarter 2022 financial results webcast. Our CEO, Mr. Recep Bastug; our CFO, Mr. Aydin Guler; and our Investor Relations Director, Ms....


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.
04/25BBVA exceeds 50% in Garanti after raising lira offer for Turkish bank
RE
04/25BBVA Raises Bid for Turkey's Garanti
DJ
04/25Spain's BBVA raises offer for Turkish lender Garanti by 23%
RE
04/25TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Garanti BBVA 3Q21 Unconsolidated Financial Report
PU
04/25TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Garanti BBVA 3Q21 Consolidated Financial Report
PU
04/25TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Garanti BBVA 1Q22 Unconsolidated Financial Report
PU
04/25TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Garanti BBVA 1Q22 Consolidated Financial Report
PU
04/25Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
04/04Garanti BBVA and TURMEPA join forces to collect 10 tons of waste from the Marmara Sea
AQ
04/01TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Details regarding BBVA's voluntary tender offer
PU
Analyst Recommendations on TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.
Financials
Sales 2022 72 506 M 4 891 M 4 891 M
Net income 2022 29 508 M 1 991 M 1 991 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,04x
Yield 2022 13,9%
Capitalization 62 874 M 4 242 M 4 242 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 18 500
Free-Float 50,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 14,97 TRY
Average target price 17,33 TRY
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Recep Bastug Manager-Commercial Area
Aydin Güler Manager-Financial Planning & Analysis
Süleyman Sözen Chairman
Emre Özbek Manager-Compliance
Muammer Cüneyt Sezgin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.32.83%4 242
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.31%356 623
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.52%292 251
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%244 774
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%176 677
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.09%168 954