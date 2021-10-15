Log in
    GARAN   TRAGARAN91N1

TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.

(GARAN)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : About the annulment action filed against the Turkish Competition Board

10/15/2021 | 11:32am EDT
Ref: Our Bank's public disclosure dated 21.04.2015-31.08.2016-31.10.2016-30.12.2016-01.03.2017-04.05.2017-06.07.2017-06.09.2017-08.11.2017-10.01.2018-09.03.2018-09.05.2018-04.07.2018-05.09.2018-08.11.2018-03.04.2019-18.06.2019.

As per our relevant public disclosures, it had been announced that our Bank has objected the administrative fine imposed on our Bank by the Competition Board through an annulment action before the administrative court, which action was rejected; the Bank has appealed the court's decision; however, the Council of State has rejected the appeal; the Bank requested the revision of such decision from the Council of State, which was accepted by the Council of State, however, the court of first instance decided for insistence; such decision of insistence has also been appealed by the Bank.

The Council of State, Plenary Session of Administrative Law Chambers decided that the decision of insistence of the court of first instance to be dismissed in favour of our Bank and the file to be sent to the court of first instance to be re-decided. The legal process continues.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 15:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 36 118 M 3 923 M 3 923 M
Net income 2021 11 062 M 1 202 M 1 202 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,50x
Yield 2021 5,83%
Capitalization 38 892 M 4 230 M 4 225 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 18 636
Free-Float 50,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9,26 TRY
Average target price 12,11 TRY
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Recep Bastug General Manager & Director
Aydin Güler Assistant General Manager-Finance & Treasury
Süleyman Sözen Chairman
Emre Özbek Manager-Compliance
Muammer Cüneyt Sezgin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.-10.70%4 230
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.70%483 103
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION48.70%371 433
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%245 957
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.14%205 032
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY50.13%186 061