Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Announcement regarding the Inside Information

Announcement regarding the Inside Information
Ms. Didem Dinçer Başer currently the Executive Vice President in charge of Talent & Culture will be leaving her position as of September. Ms. Tuba Kösoğlu will be appointed as the new Execuive Vice President in charge of Talent & Culture once all necessary regulatory approvals are obtained.
