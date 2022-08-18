Log in
    GARAN   TRAGARAN91N1

TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.

(GARAN)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-08-16
21.22 TRY   +9.95%
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Announcement regarding the Inside Information
PU
07/29TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : 30 June 2022 Consolidated Financials and Footnotes
PU
07/29TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Garanti BBVA 30 June 2022 Unconsolidated Financials and Footnotes
PU
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Announcement regarding the Inside Information

08/18/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Announcement regarding the Inside Information

Ms. Didem Dinçer Başer currently the Executive Vice President in charge of Talent & Culture will be leaving her position as of September. Ms. Tuba Kösoğlu will be appointed as the new Execuive Vice President in charge of Talent & Culture once all necessary regulatory approvals are obtained.

Disclaimer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 84 249 M 4 691 M 4 691 M
Net income 2022 38 847 M 2 163 M 2 163 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,47x
Yield 2022 8,28%
Capitalization 89 124 M 4 962 M 4 962 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 18 569
Free-Float 35,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 21,22 TRY
Average target price 18,72 TRY
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Recep Bastug Manager-Commercial Area
Aydin Güler Executive Vice President-Finance & Treasury
Süleyman Sözen Chairman
Emre Özbek Manager-Compliance
Mahmut Akten EVP-Investment Banking & Global Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.88.29%4 962
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.58%359 504
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.16%292 563
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%217 818
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.83%175 011
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.07%158 285