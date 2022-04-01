Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Details regarding BBVA's voluntary tender offer

Details regarding BBVA's voluntary tender offer

Voluntary Tender Offer Information Memorandum and Request Form

As disclosed on March 31, 2022 by Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. ("Garanti BBVA"), the Voluntary Tender Offer period ("VTO") by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. ("BBVA") for Garanti BBVA shares will start on April 4, 2022 and will last for a term of 20 business days (i.e. VTO ending date is April 29, 2022).

The Information Memorandum on the VTO and the Request Form are attached and will be available to Garanti BBVA shareholders and investors on www.garantibbvayatirim.com.tr

Receipt of necessary approvals for the voluntary tender offer process and CMB approval to voluntary tender offer information memorandum

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. ("BBVA"), has informed Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. ("Garanti BBVA") of the following: In relation with the voluntary tender offer launched by BBVA for the entire share capital of Garanti BBVA ("VTO"), the relevant authorisations required, both in Turkey and in other jurisdictions, for the acquisition of more than 50% of Garanti BBVA total share capital were obtained. Accordingly, BBVA applied to the Capital Markets Board of Turkey ("CMB") for its approval on the VTO and the information memorandum in accordance with Section 4 of the Communiqué on Takeover Bids (Pay Alım Teklifi Tebliği) no. II-26.1 ("Communiqué"). As of today, the CMB approved the information memorandum in accordance with Section 4 of the Communiqué in their letter numbered E-29833736-110.05.05-19391 and dated March 31, 2022.

Garanti BBVA report on the voluntary tender offer process.

As per as per Article 21 of the Communiqué on Takeover Bids (Pay Alım Teklifi Tebliği) no. II-26.1, the board of directors of our company, Türkiye Garanti Bankası Anonim Şirketi ("Garanti BBVA" or "Company") is required to publish a board report to represent its views on the voluntary tender offer ("Voluntary Tender Offer") to be conducted by our principal shareholder, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. ("BBVA") one business day prior to the start of the offer period, which will be April 4, 2022 as disclosed on March 31, 2022.