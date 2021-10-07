Log in
    GARAN   TRAGARAN91N1

TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S.

(GARAN)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Determination of Independent Audit Company

10/07/2021 | 12:37pm EDT
Determination of Independent Audit Company

Determination of Independent Audit Company

Due to the expiration of external audit agreement signed with KPMG Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. (KPMG) at the end of the 2021 accounting period, the Bank is required to select an external auditor as of the 2022 accounting period pursuant to Article 397 of the Turkish Commercial Code.

Accordingly, at our Bank's Board of Directors meeting dated October 7, 2021, it was resolved that Güney Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. (EY) be selected as the external auditor of the Bank for 2022 accounting period and such selection be submitted for shareholders' approval in the forthcoming General Assembly Meeting. Sincerely,

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 16:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
