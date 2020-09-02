Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Following the revision of the outlook on Turkey's Long-Term IDRs to Negative from Stable on 21 August 2020; International rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Garanti's Long Term LC IDR to “Negative” from Stable on 1 September 2020.

Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings
Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings
Following the revision of the outlook on Turkey's Long-Term IDRs to Negative from Stable on 21 August 2020; International rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Garanti's Long Term LC IDR to 'Negative' from Stable on 1 September 2020.
Bank's current ratings are as follows.
|
|
Former
|
Current
|
Long Term FC IDR
|
B+/ Negative Outlook
|
B+/ Negative Outlook
|
Short Term FC IDR
|
B
|
B
|
Long Term TL IDR
|
BB-/ Stable Outlook
|
BB-/ Negative Outlook
|
Short Term TL IDR
|
B
|
B
|
Viability Rating
|
b+
|
b+
|
Support
|
4
|
4
|
National Long-term Rating
|
AA(tur)
|
AA(tur)
|
National Long-term Rating Outlook
|
Stable
|
Stable
|
Long Term Senior Unsecured Notes
|
B+
|
B+
|
Short Term Senior Unsecured Notes
|
B
|
B
|
Subordinated Notes
|
B
|
B
Disclaimer
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 08:19:06 UTC