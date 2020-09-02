Log in
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi : Following the revision of the outlook on Turkey's Long-Term IDRs to Negative from Stable on 21 August 2020; International rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Garanti's Long Term LC IDR to “Negative” from Stable on 1 September 2020.

09/02/2020 | 04:20am EDT

Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings

Following the revision of the outlook on Turkey's Long-Term IDRs to Negative from Stable on 21 August 2020; International rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Garanti's Long Term LC IDR to 'Negative' from Stable on 1 September 2020.

Bank's current ratings are as follows.

Former Current
Long Term FC IDR B+/ Negative Outlook B+/ Negative Outlook
Short Term FC IDR B B
Long Term TL IDR BB-/ Stable Outlook BB-/ Negative Outlook
Short Term TL IDR B B
Viability Rating b+ b+
Support 4 4
National Long-term Rating AA(tur) AA(tur)
National Long-term Rating Outlook Stable Stable
Long Term Senior Unsecured Notes B+ B+
Short Term Senior Unsecured Notes B B
Subordinated Notes B B

Disclaimer

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 08:19:06 UTC
