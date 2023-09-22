Garanti BBVA has been chosen as the financial company that young people most want to work for

The results of the "Youth Awards 2023", organized for the third time this year by the youth career platform Youthall, have been announced. In the evaluations conducted in 25 categories this year, over 115,000 votes were cast from 231 universities. In the voting, a total of 150 companies from different sectors, ranging from finance to technology, retail to automotive, energy to health, insurance to defense industry, were evaluated by young people. Garanti BBVA ranked first in the finance category of the "Companies Most Wanted to Work for by Young People" list.

In the voting, which was conducted with the participation of Youthall users aged 18-35, it was determined that approximately 76% of the voters were young people aged 18-25. The number of votes cast by young people studying in the 3rd and 4th grades of the university constituted approximately 42% of the total number of votes. Factors such as the company's hiring, sustainability, and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) projects were of importance in the young people's evaluation. Being preferred by the youth, who will form the employment of today and tomorrow, has become an important element for the company's strategy and roadmap, while in the youth's voting, different aspects ranging from the company's market share in the sector to social media communication and the language they use were considered.